Reduction of shuttle bus service

Until further notice, shuttle bus service will operate on a reduced schedule, beginning March 6. The new schedule will be posted at each bus stop. Click here for a printable version.

FROM: MAINZ KASTEL, HOUSING & STATION, VIA CLAY KASERNE, HAINERBERG & CRESTVIEW TO AUKAMM NORTH BOUND Mainz-Kastel Housing TMP 10:00 11:00 13:30 16:30 Mainz-Kastel Station 10:15 11:15 13:45 16:45 Clay Kaserne Welcome Center 10:30 11:30 14:00 17:00 Clay Kaserne GYM / DFAC 10:34 11:34 14:04 17:04 Newman Village 10:38 11:38 14:08 17:08 Clay Kaserne WTU 10:41 11:41 14:11 17:11 Clay Kaserne Main Gate 10:44 11:44 14:14 17:14 Hainerberg Texas Str. 10:57 11:57 14:27 17:27 Hainerberg Wiesbaden Army Lodge 11:00 12:00 14:30 17:30 Hainerberg Washington Str. PX & CMSY 11:03 12:03 14:33 17:33 Crestview Sonnenstr. 11:06 12:06 14:36 17:36 Crestview Neptunstr. 11:08 12:08 14:38 17:38 Aukamm 11:13 12:13 14:43 17:43 FROM: AUKAMM VIA CRESTVIEW, HAINERBERG, CLAY KASERNE TO MAINZ KASTEL STATION & HOUSING SOUTH BOUND Aukamm 6:45 8:25 11:18 12:18 14:15 14:48 Crestview Sonnenstr. 6:49 8:29 11:22 12:22 14:19 14:52 Crestview Neptunstr. WIC 6:50 8:30 11:23 12:23 14:20 14:53 Hainerberg Washingtonstr. PX & CMSY 6:55 8:35 11:28 12:28 14:25 14:58 Hainerberg Wiesbaden Army Lodge 6:58 8:38 11:31 12:31 14:28 15:01 Hainerberg Texas Str. 7:01 8:41 11:34 12:34 14:31 15:04 Clay Kaserne “alternate stop” Bldg 1525 7:14 x x x x x Clay Kaserne Welcome Center X 8:54 11:47 12:47 14:43 15:17 Clay Kaserne GYM / DFAC 7:18 8:58 11:51 12:51 14:46 15:21 Newman Village X 9:02 11:55 12:55 14:49 15:25 Clay Kaserne WTU 7:21 9:05 11:58 12:58 14:51 15:28 Clay Kaserne Main Gate 7:24 9:08 12:01 13:01 14:53 15:31 Mainz-Kastel Station 7:39 9:23 12:16 13:16 15:10 15:46 Mainz-Kastel Housing TMP 7:54 9:37 12:30 13:30 15:30 16:00 Please check for latest short notice updates: or contact DSN 548-7808 (0611 143 548 7808)