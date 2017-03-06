Reduction of shuttle bus service

Until further notice, shuttle bus service will operate on a reduced schedule, beginning March 6. The new schedule will be posted at each bus stop. Click here for a printable version.
|FROM: MAINZ KASTEL, HOUSING & STATION, VIA CLAY KASERNE, HAINERBERG & CRESTVIEW TO AUKAMM
|NORTH BOUND
|Mainz-Kastel Housing TMP
|10:00
|11:00
|13:30
|16:30
|Mainz-Kastel Station
|10:15
|11:15
|13:45
|16:45
|Clay Kaserne Welcome Center
|10:30
|11:30
|14:00
|17:00
|Clay Kaserne GYM / DFAC
|10:34
|11:34
|14:04
|17:04
|Newman Village
|10:38
|11:38
|14:08
|17:08
|Clay Kaserne WTU
|10:41
|11:41
|14:11
|17:11
|Clay Kaserne Main Gate
|10:44
|11:44
|14:14
|17:14
|Hainerberg Texas Str.
|10:57
|11:57
|14:27
|17:27
|Hainerberg Wiesbaden Army Lodge
|11:00
|12:00
|14:30
|17:30
|Hainerberg Washington Str. PX & CMSY
|11:03
|12:03
|14:33
|17:33
|Crestview Sonnenstr.
|11:06
|12:06
|14:36
|17:36
|Crestview Neptunstr.
|11:08
|12:08
|14:38
|17:38
|Aukamm
|11:13
|12:13
|14:43
|17:43
|FROM: AUKAMM VIA CRESTVIEW, HAINERBERG, CLAY KASERNE TO MAINZ KASTEL STATION & HOUSING
|SOUTH BOUND
|Aukamm
|6:45
|8:25
|11:18
|12:18
|14:15
|14:48
|Crestview Sonnenstr.
|6:49
|8:29
|11:22
|12:22
|14:19
|14:52
|Crestview Neptunstr. WIC
|6:50
|8:30
|11:23
|12:23
|14:20
|14:53
|Hainerberg Washingtonstr. PX & CMSY
|6:55
|8:35
|11:28
|12:28
|14:25
|14:58
|Hainerberg Wiesbaden Army Lodge
|6:58
|8:38
|11:31
|12:31
|14:28
|15:01
|Hainerberg Texas Str.
|7:01
|8:41
|11:34
|12:34
|14:31
|15:04
|Clay Kaserne “alternate stop” Bldg 1525
|7:14
|x
|x
|x
|x
|x
|Clay Kaserne Welcome Center
|X
|8:54
|11:47
|12:47
|14:43
|15:17
|Clay Kaserne GYM / DFAC
|7:18
|8:58
|11:51
|12:51
|14:46
|15:21
|Newman Village
|X
|9:02
|11:55
|12:55
|14:49
|15:25
|Clay Kaserne WTU
|7:21
|9:05
|11:58
|12:58
|14:51
|15:28
|Clay Kaserne Main Gate
|7:24
|9:08
|12:01
|13:01
|14:53
|15:31
|Mainz-Kastel Station
|7:39
|9:23
|12:16
|13:16
|15:10
|15:46
|Mainz-Kastel Housing TMP
|7:54
|9:37
|12:30
|13:30
|15:30
|16:00
|Please check for latest short notice updates:
|or contact DSN 548-7808 (0611 143 548 7808)