Home-based businesses being run out of housing, must adhere to certain rules. Business must only be conducted within the person’s own apartment and not the common areas, visitors may not use resident parking and business owners may not solicit door-to-door and must have a copy of their approval letter from the garrison commander while conducting business, among other conditions.

The following is the list of approved home-based businesses in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community as of Sept. 30, 2016.

Kansas City Life Insurance/Mutual Funds

Finance/Insurance Services

Michael Bussa

michael.bussa@t-online.de / 0170 5801364

Confident Wellness

Certified Health Coach

Jocelyn Cadiz

jocelyn.cadiz@gmail.com / 06126-9588974

Debi Spencer Photography

Photography

Deborah Spencer

debspen@hotmail.com / 0175-7764116

3LE Photography

Photography

Lavina Hooser

LH3LE@yahoo.com / 0151-14792396

Mommy Mentor Doula Services

Mentor Services

Evie Shaefer

evie@mommymentordoula.com / 017681448816

Genuine Photography by Evie

Photography

Evie Shaefer

genuinephotographybyevie@gmail.com / 017681448816

Roden & Fields

Skin Care Products

Nicole Linzey

nlinzey14@gmail.com / 01628398846

McPlay-Occupational Therapy Services

Occupational Therapist for Children

Megan Cahan

megancahanot@gmail.com

Emely Campbell Photography

Photography

Emely Campbell

emelycampbell@yahoo.com / 015116744751

Veterinary Services Inc

Veterinary Acupuncture/Med

Kristi Hanna

kristidvm@hotmail.com / 015253454735

Roman Artesanales

Organic Skin Care Products

Monica Roman

cantares_210_rm@hotmail.com / 015122323881

Clinton’s 4 Legged Barber Shop

Pet Grooming

Clinton Phillips

clinton387@gmail.com / 015111175401

Bonkers for Baking

Baking Goods

Stacy Martin

bonkersforbaking@yahoo.com / 01711149182

For Goodness Cakes

Emily Bewley

Baking Goods

littleswimmer8@hotmail.com / 061194118812

Elka A Photography

Photography

Elzbieta Anttila

ela.ant@gmail.com / 017672482426

Anja Hunt Photography

Photography

Anja Hunt

anjahuntphotography.com / 0176613844924

For more information on home-based business, contact Donald Rosenkrans at DSN 548-1003, civ (0611) 143-548-1003.