Home-based businesses being run out of housing, must adhere to certain rules. Business must only be conducted within the person’s own apartment and not the common areas, visitors may not use resident parking and business owners may not solicit door-to-door and must have a copy of their approval letter from the garrison commander while conducting business, among other conditions.
The following is the list of approved home-based businesses in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community as of Sept. 30, 2016.
Kansas City Life Insurance/Mutual Funds
Finance/Insurance Services
Michael Bussa
michael.bussa@t-online.de / 0170 5801364
Confident Wellness
Certified Health Coach
Jocelyn Cadiz
jocelyn.cadiz@gmail.com / 06126-9588974
Debi Spencer Photography
Photography
Deborah Spencer
debspen@hotmail.com / 0175-7764116
3LE Photography
Photography
Lavina Hooser
LH3LE@yahoo.com / 0151-14792396
Mommy Mentor Doula Services
Mentor Services
Evie Shaefer
evie@mommymentordoula.com / 017681448816
Genuine Photography by Evie
Photography
Evie Shaefer
genuinephotographybyevie@gmail.com / 017681448816
Roden & Fields
Skin Care Products
Nicole Linzey
nlinzey14@gmail.com / 01628398846
McPlay-Occupational Therapy Services
Occupational Therapist for Children
Megan Cahan
megancahanot@gmail.com
Emely Campbell Photography
Photography
Emely Campbell
emelycampbell@yahoo.com / 015116744751
Veterinary Services Inc
Veterinary Acupuncture/Med
Kristi Hanna
kristidvm@hotmail.com / 015253454735
Roman Artesanales
Organic Skin Care Products
Monica Roman
cantares_210_rm@hotmail.com / 015122323881
Clinton’s 4 Legged Barber Shop
Pet Grooming
Clinton Phillips
clinton387@gmail.com / 015111175401
Bonkers for Baking
Baking Goods
Stacy Martin
bonkersforbaking@yahoo.com / 01711149182
For Goodness Cakes
Emily Bewley
Baking Goods
littleswimmer8@hotmail.com / 061194118812
Elka A Photography
Photography
Elzbieta Anttila
ela.ant@gmail.com / 017672482426
Anja Hunt Photography
Photography
Anja Hunt
anjahuntphotography.com / 0176613844924
For more information on home-based business, contact Donald Rosenkrans at DSN 548-1003, civ (0611) 143-548-1003.