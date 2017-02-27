Religious services schedule for March and April

Ash Wednesday, March 1

In observance of the beginning of the Lenten Season, a Catholic Ash Wednesday Mass will be held at the Clay Chapel, March 1, at 11:45 a.m. and at the Hainerberg Chapel at 5:30 p.m. Confessions will be heard at the Clay Chapel at 12:30 p.m.

A Protestant Ash Wednesday Service will be held March 1 at the Clay Chapel at 3 p.m.

Stations of the Cross (Fridays)

Stations of the Cross will be observed every Friday during the Lenten season at 6 p.m. at the Hainerberg Chapel followed by soup and bread in the fellowship hall. Dates are March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7.

Lent and Holy Week Schedule