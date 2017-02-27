News Briefs

Religious services schedule for March and April

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Religious Services Office Release, February 27, 2017

Ash Wednesday, March 1
In observance of the beginning of the Lenten Season, a Catholic Ash Wednesday Mass will be held at the Clay Chapel, March 1, at 11:45 a.m. and at the Hainerberg Chapel at 5:30 p.m.  Confessions will be heard at the Clay Chapel at 12:30 p.m.

A Protestant Ash Wednesday Service will be held March 1 at the Clay Chapel at 3 p.m.

Stations of the Cross (Fridays)

Stations of the Cross will be observed every Friday during the Lenten season at 6 p.m. at the Hainerberg Chapel followed by soup and bread in the fellowship hall. Dates are March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7.

Lent and Holy Week Schedule

Palm Sunday April 9 9 a.m. Mass Hainerberg Chapel Catholic
Holy Thursday April 13 6 p.m. Mass Hainerberg Chapel Catholic
7 p.m. Holy Hour Hainerberg Chapel Catholic
Good Friday April 14 3 p.m. Liturgy of the Word Hainerberg Chapel Catholic
April 14 6:30 p.m. Tenebrae Service Hainerberg Chapel Protestant
Holy Saturday April 15 8 p.m. Mass Hainerberg Chapel Catholic
Easter Sunday April 16 9 a.m. Mass Hainerberg Chapel Catholic
April 16 7 a.m. Sunrise Service Location TBD Protestant