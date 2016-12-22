Travel Alerts and Warnings – Get the latest U.S. State Department travel alerts and warnings for all locations worldwide using many of the resources below available to service members and their families stationed in Europe.

AtHoc Alerts

AtHoc is a mass-warning notification system for service members, civilian and contractor employees, and family members to receive emergency warnings and notifications specific to their location. AtHoc alerts users multiple ways through computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails and text messages. AtHoc is able to provide service members and their families instant information from local and theater leadership.

Employees can register themselves and family members in order to receive community specific messages and alerts via email, text messages or phone calls via the AtHoc system. Find links to self-register at www.eur.army.mil/travelsafe/.

Smart Traveler Enrollment Program

The Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) is a free service to alert U.S. citizens and nationals abroad of conditions and situations and provide useful information. EUCOM has directed all Department of Defense personnel in Europe to register their assigned location and travel destinations. Register any travel away from your duty station with STEP. More information is available at https://step.state.gov/step/.

Travel Advisories

This U.S. Army Europe website contains all the current travel restrictions, guidance, warnings, and alerts applicable to Department of Defense uniformed service members, civilian and contractor employees, and command-sponsored dependents. www.eucom.mil/about/organization/personnel-resources/travel-safety-and-security

Stay Informed

Radio: Listen to your local AFN radio station at www.afneurope.net for news updates. The Wiesbaden AFN frequency is 98.7 FM; however after January 2017 the station will move to 103.7 FM. Mobile News Alerts: Use mobile alerts to English language news sources in Europe such as CNN, BBC, DW (Deutsche Welle) or The Local to stay informed on the go.

Social Media: Follow your unit’s or garrison’s social media presences for local updates. Army Europe’s Anti-terrorism Division’s Facebook page called “Stay Safe” can be found at www.facebook.com/StaySafeAntiterrorism. In the event of an incident nearby, Facebook also offers a “Safety Check”utility to let loved ones know you are okay. The utility will only launch if Facebook determines based on your location services that you may be near a major crisis. Check in with your chain of command or supervisor in case there is an accountability check.

Report Suspicious Behavior

Know who to report suspicious activities or behavior to. Use U.S. Army Europe’s iReport website, www.eur.army.mil/iReport/ or mobile app to submit information to counterintelligence or law enforcement officials.