FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS (September 22, 2016) — To honor fallen Soldiers and their surviving Families during the Army Ten-Miler weekend, the U.S. Army Installation Management Command will host the “Run to Honor” social media campaign for its third consecutive year.

The campaign encourages Army Ten-Miler participants and others running during the weekend to dedicate their run to the memory of a fallen Soldier or a surviving Family member.

“This is an opportunity for participants to run in honor of a fallen service member — whether it be a relative, a friend, a battle buddy or to a group of fallen Soldiers,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael L. Hatfield of the IMCOM G9 Family and MWR directorate.

The Army Ten-Miler weekend begins Oct. 7 with an expo at the D.C. Armory, which continues Oct. 8. The expo will feature an IMCOM display at booth 537. Race participants can fill out a “Run to Honor” sign template and pose for a photo that can be shared via social media at the booth.

Olympic Silver Medalist Spec. Paul Chelimo is registered to run in the 10-Miler, and is slated to be at the booth to meet fans and sign autographs alongside Paralympic Gold medalist Sgt. Elizabeth Marks and Olympic boxing coach Sgt. 1st Class Joe Guzman.

In addition, runners can write personalized messages to the fallen and survivors, which will be placed on the Army Survivor Outreach Services memorial tree at the booth.

“The tree represents life,” said Donna Engemen, Army SOS Program Manager. “We want to remember and honor the lives of those who have died in service to our nation.”

After the race, the tree will be displayed in the SOS offices at IMCOM Headquarters and at SOS events and activities.

Survivors all over the world are encouraged download a “Run to Honor” template and post photos during the race weekend on their personal social media accounts using the hashtag #RuntoHonor.

The Run to Honor campaign is a part of an IMCOM initiative to increase awareness of all surviving military Families, not just those participating in the race.

“IMCOM cares about fallen service members and their surviving Family members,” Hatfield said. “We want surviving Family members to know that they are always a part of the Army Family.”