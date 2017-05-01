Salad Wednesday savings offered at Exchange restaurants

Wiesbaden diners can put green on their plates while keeping some green in their wallets with Salad Wednesdays at their Army & Air Force Exchange Service food court.

Every Wednesday, diners can take $2 off any salad priced $4 or more at participating Exchange direct-operated restaurants. In Wiesbaden the participating restaurants that sell salads in this pricing category include; Burger King, Charley’s Grilled Subs, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Subway, and Anthony’s Pizza according to AAFES.

“Eating healthy is essential to not only force readiness and resiliency but the development of healthy, happy military children,” said USAG Wiesbaden Exchange General Manager Carrie Cammel. “The Exchange wants to help military families get the nutrition they need—without breaking the bank.”

Salad Wednesday is part of the Exchange’s BE FIT initiative, designed to promote healthy lifestyles for Soldiers, Airmen, retirees and military families.

In addition to Salad Wednesday savings, diners who use their MILITARY STAR card will receive an additional 10 percent discount at Exchange restaurants.

Exchange restaurants are open to anyone – whether military, civil service, contractor or visitor – per Army Regulation 215-8 and Air Force Instruction 34-211 (I).

