School holidays

There will be no school for Wiesbaden area DoDEA schools on the following dates:

Friday, Jan. 20, Teacher workday

Thursday, Jan. 26, CCR day

Friday, Jan. 27, CCR day

SAT and ACT prep courses

The eKnowledge Donation Project with U.S. Armed Forces is entering its 11th year assisting students and families. The project waives the $250 course price for the SAT or ACT Test Prep Programs. The student pays only the cost of delivering the program: DVD student fee of $23.70 for the cost of materials, support and shipping, Online Cloud student fee of $19.99 for student support and streaming. Testing dates for the 2016/17 school year are as follows: SAT dates are Jan. 21 and May 6. ACT dates are April 8 and June 10. Request your donated program at eknowledge.com/DoDEA2. Contact Cheryl@eKnowledge.com or 951-256-4076.

Book drive

The Wiesbaden Middle School PTSO is looking for gently used book donations for their book fair. Donations will be accepted until Feb. 3 at the front office of the school. Books that are left over after the book fair will be donated to a library in Romania to help children learn English. Donations should be in good condition and have kid-friendly content. For questions, email the WMS PTSO at ptsowms@gmail.com.

Drama trip

Wiesbaden Middle School is looking for 10 of its students to participate in the upcoming International Schools Theatre Association trip to Luxembourg from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2. The weekend-long festival pairs international students from all over Europe with visiting professional theatre artists to create an original performance while exploring and refining specific theatrical skills. For more information visit www.ista.co.uk or email Drama Director Christopher Harbach at Christopher.harbach@eu.dodea.edu.

DeCA Scholarships

The deadline to apply for the 2017 Defense Commissary Agency’s Scholarships for Military Children, each worth $2,000, is Feb. 12. Applications must be hand delivered to the commissary by the close of business that day. At least one scholarship will be award at every commissary location where qualified applications are received. To determine your eligibility or to download an application go to www.militaryscholar.org or email militaryscholar@scholarshipmanagers.com.

WCSC Scholarships

High school seniors and continuing education students are eligible to compete for the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Scholarships. Applications can be downloaded at www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com, and must be submitted by Feb. 25. In 2016, the WCSC awarded $54,000 in scholarship funds to 34 recipients in this community. Contact the scholarship chair at scholarshipwcspousesclub@gmail.com for more information.