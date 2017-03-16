School bits, March 16, 2017

School holidays

There will be no school for Wiesbaden area DoDEA schools on the following dates:

– March 31, teacher workday

– April 3 to 7, spring break

Parents of teens

Parents are invited to learn about the teenage brain, the social lives of networked teens and how to better handle irrational behaviors at a workshop presented by Adolescent Support and Counseling Services. Find out more about why teens share so publicly online, what makes teens obsessed with social media and online bullying from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 31 in the Wiesbaden High School multipurpose room.

Summer work

Looking for temporary summer work? Consider the DeCA Pathways intern program. Opportunities for part-time and full-time positions are available in many locations. Apply at www.usajobs.gov, keyword search “Store Associate Pathways Intern.”

Preschool story time

Aukamm Elementary offers preschool story time, geared toward children from birth to five years old. The program is on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. at the school library and focuses on early literacy skills that will help preschool children become ready to read. Activities include stories, finger plays, songs, crafts and coloring sheets. Open to all local military I.D. card holders. No registration required.

Youth physicals

The Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic is offering physicals to all children eligible to participate in Child, Youth and School Services sports and school activities. The physicals are by appointment only March 31 from 8 to 11 a.m. For appointments, call DSN 314-590-1303 or civ (06371) 9464-1303.

Withdrawal and acceleration

PCSing? Notify your child’s school at least two weeks ahead of a withdrawal and at least 30 days ahead of requesting acceleration. In both cases, PCS orders must be submitted. Students who accelerate in a high school credit class will be assigned work to be completed before withdrawal. Exact assignments/exams are determined class-by-class.

Re-registration for 2017/18 school year

All students presently enrolled in Wiesbaden DoDEA schools must re-register. Re-registration packets are due by March 29. Wiesbaden schools are hosting a re-registration event March 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and March 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wiesbaden Middle School gym. Packets are also accepted at the registrar’s office at the schools.