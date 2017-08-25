School bus safety

When you meet your child at the bus stop, take charge of the situation. As the adult, you can reduce the risk for children and control the danger.

DO:

Wait on the same side of the street as the bus stop.

Go to your child at the bus stop.

DO NOT:

Wait in a parked car or building.

Wait across the street from the bus stop.

Allow your child to come to you.

Board the bus without the proper authority – only registered students, bus drivers, security attendants and school officials are authorized to board a school bus.

Five basic safety rules for students riding the bus

Be on time – walk, do not run, to the bus stop.

When waiting for the bus, take at least three large steps away from the curb.

Take your seat on the bus and stay in it while the bus is moving.

When getting off of the bus, take three large steps away from the curb and wait for the bus to leave before crossing the street.

Never cross the street in front of or behind the bus.

Ensure children know and use the safest route possible from home to and from the bus stop. Teach children how to safely cross the street and use pedestrian crosswalks and traffic-lighted intersections, where available. Students must present their bus passes to drivers when boarding buses.

Ensure children wear clothing that is easily visible to motorists. Children’s visibility is greatly improved when they have reflective tape or devices on their outerwear, book bags or other carried items.

Danger zones

Educate your child on the danger zones. Teach children to never cross in front of or behind a bus. Reinforce to children that traffic in Germany off post does not stop for loading and unloading of school buses.

Stress good behavior on the bus. On or around buses, students must conduct themselves in accordance with school bus rules.

DoDEA behavior standards for students on buses