School Notes — Sept. 21, 2017

No school

There is no school for students in Wiesbaden-area DoDEA schools on the following days:

Sept. 29: Professional development

Oct. 6: Teacher workday

Oct. 9: Columbus Day

Nov. 3: Teacher workday

Show me the College Money

Show me the College Money workshops will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 23 at the WEC. Each workshop features different topics and new information. Topics include: Local college options, picking the right college (for you), comparing the costs of college – sticker price vs. net price, the college application and scholarships.

Library story time

Children up to age 6 are invited to the Wiesbaden Library to enjoy a fun hour of stories, crafts and songs on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Parents are also invited to tag along to pick up literacy tips and reading suggestions. No registration is required. Call (0611) 143-548-9821 for more information.

Fire prevention event

The Wiesbaden Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Week event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 at the PX. Activities will include a fire truck display, aerial ladder display, smoke tent, fun fire safety games, Sparky the fire department mascot as well as prizes and giveaways. Fire department personnel will visit Child Development Centers and School Age Center programs during the week.

Positive Guidance class

Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program offers free, effective discipline guidance for parents during a monthly Positive Guidance class every third Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at ACS, in Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg. FAP also features an Anger Management class every first Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m., a Stress Management class every second Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. and a Couple’s Communication class every fourth Wednesday of the month from 10 to 11 a.m. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Budgeting for baby

Learn about common expenses related to babies and children – and how to plan for those expenses during a free Budgeting for Baby class on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at Army Community Service. Reserve a space in the class by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

Bus monitors needed!

Contact ACS for more information about volunteering for a pilot bus monitor program (0611) 143-548-9201.