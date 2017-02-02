School holidays

There will be no school for Wiesbaden area DoDEA schools on the following dates:

• Monday, Feb. 6, professional development in-service day

• Friday, Feb. 17, parent-teacher conferences

• Monday, Feb. 20, Presidents’ Day

Principal of the Year

Love your school principal? Nominate her or him for Department of Defense Education Activity Principal of the Year. The DoDEA Principal of the Year programs provides avenues for principals to be nationally recognized and promote the successes of military children. To learn more about the program and fill out a nomination form, visit www.dodea.edu/PrincipaloftheYear.cfm. Send the completed form back to the respective region point of contact identified on the form. Parents, students, teachers, and community members may nominate a DoDEA principal for this award. Nominations are accepted from through Feb. 17.

WCSC Scholarships

High school seniors and continuing education students are eligible to compete for the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Scholarships. Applications can be downloaded at www.wiesbadenspousesclub.com, and must be submitted by Feb. 25. In 2016, the WCSC awarded $54,000 in scholarship funds to 34 recipients in this community. Contact the scholarship chair at scholarshipwcspousesclub@gmail.com for more information.

DeCA Scholarships

The deadline to apply for the 2017 Defense Commissary Agency’s Scholarships for Military Children, each worth $2,000, is Feb. 17. Applications must be hand delivered to the commissary by the close of business that day. At least one scholarship will be awarded at every commissary location where qualified applications are received. To determine your eligibility or to download an application go to www.militaryscholar.org or email militaryscholar@scholarshipmanagers.com.

Drama trip

Wiesbaden Middle School is looking for 10 of its students to participate in the upcoming International Schools Theatre Association trip to Luxembourg from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2. The weekend-long festival pairs international students from all over Europe with visiting professional theatre artists to create an original performance while exploring and refining specific theatrical skills. For more information visit www.ista.co.uk or email Drama Director Christopher Harbach at Christopher.harbach@eu.dodea.edu.