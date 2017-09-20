Scout troop celebrates 60 years in Wiesbaden

Troop 107 hosted a Court of Honor ceremony Sept. 18 in the Hainerberg Chapel to recognize achievements and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the troop in Wiesbaden. Scoutmaster Jeff Stone was recognized for his 14 years of service as the Scoutmaster of Troop 107. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Chad L. Pinkston spoke at the event, which was attended by more than 50 Scouts and their families, plus representatives of the VFW and supporters and beneficiaries of Troop 107’s community projects.

Boy Scout Troop 107 was founded in September 1957 in Wiesbaden. During its 60 years it has had a proud tradition of serving the military community’s Families and their Scouting needs and assisting in the local community with various service projects. Sponsored by the local VFW, Post 27, “The watch on the Rhein,” the Troop supports their Buddy Poppy Appeal, most noticeably on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Troop activities include visiting military historical sites and service projects around Europe. They hold their crossing over ceremony (where Cub Scouts transition to Boy Scouts) at the American Cemetery in Luxembourg, where they camp, tour the gravesite and clean the graves of the fallen, and raise and lower the Flag over Gen. George S. Patton’s grave. In the last year the Troop has hiked the Sargent York Trail in the Meuse-Argonne WWI battle fields in France, also completing a service project there, and hiked the Battle of the Bulge historical trail in Belgium. The Troop regularly participates in is the Klondike Derby over Martin Luther King weekend, and summer camp in June at Kandersteg in Switzerland.

The Troop familiarizes itself with the local area, hiking up to and cleaning the Kellerskopf Monument, west of Naurod in Wiesbaden, where in 1962 Troop 107 and the local Pathfinder Scout group replanted the forest. Many of the Troops’ service projects and Eagle projects benefit the local German community: projects in Breckenheim have included revamping orchards, hiking areas and water drainage areas, building of picnic tables and the creation of a database to record Jewish grave markers removed during WWII. In Frauenstein, Eagle Scout projects have included building posts for birds of prey to control rodent destruction of saplings and creating snake habitats for local endangered species.

Boy Scout Troop 107 has left a long and tangible impact in the local host nation community, and an even greater one in our military community. Projects have included refurbishing the interior of Hainerberg Chapel’s Fellowship Hall, building fencing and benches outside the chapel, building benches outside the school in Aukamm, placing monuments to the fallen on Clay Kaserne at the memorial park, refurbishing monuments for the 205th Military Intelligence Brigade outside the 2nd M.I.s Battalion HQ and building library book boxes. Much of the last 14 year’s activities have been shaped by the mentorship of our outgoing scoutmaster Jeff Stone. Under his stewardship, 69 young men have soared to the rank of Eagle, and many more made it on return to Troops in the U.S.

Troop 107 meets Monday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. year round, excluding Federal holidays, at its hut, 28 Westfallenstrasse, Aukumm Housing Area.