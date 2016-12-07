Various facilities or services will have reduced or limited hours Dec. 16 for holiday organizational days.
- Offices and services under the Directorate of Public Works will close at 10 a.m.
- Wiesbaden Dental Clinic will close from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- All Logistical Readiness Center services will close at noon to include; drivers training and testing services; transportation motor pool (TMP); installation property book office; central issue facility; personal property processing office; privately owned vehicle inspection; and quality control.