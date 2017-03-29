‘Sexting’ can spell trouble for teens

Sexting is simply sending or receiving sexual photos or even sexually suggestive messages through digital means. The idea of exchanging sexual material is not a new idea — the concept has been around for years, and unfortunately has become a norm.

The Department of Psychology at the University of Utah conducted a survey of 606 teens ages 14 to 18 and found that approximately 20 percent of the teens surveyed admitted to sending a sexual image of themselves. About 40 percent of the teens surveyed admitted to receiving a sext. Of that 40 percent, 25 percent said they forwarded that sext to someone else. In that same study one third of the teens surveyed stated they did not think about the consequences of their actions. Those teens had justified their behavior to the point that they did not see it as wrong; they thought it was acceptable.

A second study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas found that teens who sext are more likely to engage in sexual behavior. Some of the results of that study showed 28 percent of teens admitted to having sent a sext, 76 percent of teens were talked into sexting and admitted to having had sexual intercourse. Female students were asked to send a sext 20 percent more often than males, and the peak age for sexting is around 16 to 17.

Why? Teens may be curious; perfectly normal and not new at all. Teens may feel pressured. If you’re a guy and your friends have sexual photos of girls, you may feel pressured to obtain some yourself. If you’re a girl and other girls are bragging about sending photographs of themselves, you may feel the need to do the same. Teens may be in love and you may believe with all your heart this person is the one and you can trust them. Or teens may just not be thinking; and sext because “everyone is doing it,” and it has become the new normal.

The consequences are usually more than teens tend to think about. Emotionally it takes a toll. “Sexting” can easily backfire and lead to bullying, depression and self-esteem issues. If that happens, teens may not reach out for help due to embarrassment and feel like they’re trapped.

Sexting can also compromise your reputation. Once photographs are uploaded, or sent, there is no removing them from the digital world. There is no way to know how many people have seen it, saved it, tagged it, liked it, shared it, the list goes on. These pictures can resurface years after the fact as well. Colleges, universities and future employers are currently looking online for social media information on the applicants and can unintentionally come across these photographs. Even if a girlfriend sends her boyfriend a sext photo of herself, and she is underage, it could still be considered child pornography.

Teens need to be aware while it is alright to have desires and feelings, sexting can have legal, and possibly criminal, ramifications. Teens may have no idea about how this can affect their future. Teens also need to be aware of the consequences of acting on those sexual desires; sending and receiving the photos, unprotected sex, pregnancy and STDs. While sex is not a taboo subject, teens need to be more aware of their actions and the consequences that could follow.