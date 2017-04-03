Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month events this April

Beat the Blame Game: April 10

Get ready to get out of your comfort zone. This presentation will use audience engagement, humor and relatability to look at the most common reasons people blame the victim and support alleged perpetrators. The presentation takes place April 10 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Tony Bass Auditorium. Military and civilian attendees will receive annual SHARP II (online) training credit at this event.

SHARP Amazing Race: April 13

Join the SHARP Amazing Race April 13 starting at 5:45 a.m. at the Fitness Center. The Amazing Race is a timed group event, requiring teams to use clues to locate five activity stations across Clay Kaserne where their SHARP knowledge will be tested. Upon completion of all stations, teams complete a physical challenge. Teams of five must register a team name by April 7. Military and civilians will receive their annual SHARP I (face-to-face) training credit for volunteering or participating. To register go to https://edit.armymwr.com/files/2414/8516/5848/WI-ACS-SHARPRaceRegFm.pdf or call (0611) 143-548-9201.

Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling: April 20

Community members and dependents are invited for an afternoon of bowling April 20 from noon to 4 p.m. to increase awareness of the problem of sexual assault. Bowling will be $1.50 per game with free use of shoes.

Denim Day: April 26

Wear jeans with a purpose on Denim Day, April 26. Participation in Denim Day supports survivors and raises awareness about sexual harassment and assault prevention. In accordance with Army regulations, unit commanders and principal officials may authorize military personnel to participate in this event. For more information go to denimdayinfo.org

Drive Out Sexual Assault Golf Scramble: April 28

Community members are invited to “Drive out Sexual Assault” during a golf scramble at the Rheinblick Golf Course. Cost is $45 per person and includes golf cart, club rental, range token and lunch. Visit Wiesbaden.ArmyMWR.com for more details.