Share your opinion on garrison services

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden wants to know how its customers feel about the services it offers.

To do so, the Customer Satisfaction Survey is available online and at several key locations to rate customer satisfaction.

“This survey is for all our customers who walk-in to Garrison offices for services,” said Col. Todd J. Fish, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commander. “What we really want to find out is what our community thinks about our services and what we can do to improve them. The survey isn’t just for our Soldiers, it’s for everyone.”

The survey goes until Aug. 14 and can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C65BRTG. Paper copies will be available at key locations like the Exchange, food courts and the Commissary.