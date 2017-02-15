Starting March 1, the operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program or SHIP store located at Bldg. 7802 on Hainerberg will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store will now be closed Saturdays, Sundays, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.