Starting March 1, the operating hours of the Self-Help Improvement Program or SHIP store located at Bldg. 7802 on Hainerberg will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. The store will now be closed Saturdays, Sundays, U.S. and German federal holidays. Contact (0611) 143-548-4412.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonFeb. 11-17, 2017
- Super E10 $2.553↓ $0.003
- Super $2.812↓ $0.001
- Super+ $3.050↓ $0.005
- Diesel $2.818↓ $0.004
