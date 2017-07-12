Siren testing in Wiesbaden Oct. 7

The City of Wiesbaden Fire Department will conduct siren testing Oct. 7 at noon. The siren will wail for one minute.

In the case of a real emergency, a wailing sound that lasts about one minute is used to tell community members to turn on their radios and TVs to receive information about the current situation.

In the case of a fire, a one-minute continuous tone with two separate tones is used.

If either of these signals is heard, community members on and off post should stay inside and keep windows and doors closed and tune in to local radio stations as well as the municipal fire brigade website at feuerwehr-wiesbaden.de.