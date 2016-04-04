More than 230 retired military members, family members and surviving spouses, representing decades of service, gathered in the Truscott conference room at the Gen. John Shalikashvili Mission Command Center on Clay Kaserne to attend the U.S. Army Europe Retiree Appreciation Day, Oct. 29.

The annual information-packed event, hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, brings Army leadership and dozens of key services and resources together for one day to help retired military members in Europe stay informed and ensure their entitlements and benefits are squared away.

The keynote speaker, Deputy Commanding General of the Army National Guard, U.S. Army Europe, Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski, kicked off the event with an update on the Strong Europe strategy and called upon retired service members to continue to be advocates for the U.S. Army within their own communities in Europe.

Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe Director, Michael D. Formica talked about changes to the structure of IMCOM-Europe, which supports the mission of the Army in Europe and provides services to retirees from the seven Army garrisons located throughout the region.

“Garrisons are responsible for integrating and coordinating the services you need,” Formica said to the group. And when it comes to service reduction rumors, Formica advised retirees to go straight to their Retiree Services Officer at the garrison level to address any issues first.

Retiree Neil Lambie traveled from Giessen, Germany, to meet with the various representatives, including the Defense Finance and Accounting Service and the U.S. Consulate. Lambie said he’s attended a RAD every year since 1994 to “keep up to date, and try and find new friends.”

In addition to updates from leadership, retirees heard from David Fulton, president of the Army in Europe Retiree Council.

A retiree himself, Fulton’s key takeaways included how retiree issues get addressed, how to find information online and what retired service members need to do after the RAD to keep their benefits current.

“This is a ton, just a ton of information, and it’s tough to surf it all,” said Fulton, who relayed a personal experience and directed retirees to go to key websites such as MyPay and ebenefits to get a DS log on to be empowered to receive information.

Along with online resources, Fulton explained the Soldier for Life philosophy encouraging retired Soldiers to stay involved in their communities and provide service where they can by staying connected and aware of emerging issues.

“Where you are in a position to hire or inspire our next generation of the force who will service – try to do so,” Fulton said.

After the formal presentations Gronski, Formica, Fulton and Col. Todd J. Fish, USAG Wiesbaden commander answered attendee’s questions.

Fish said the garrison is still providing tax services for retired service members and the health clinic clarified information regarding medical appointments and hearing aid batteries.

Ricardo Davis who retired in 1996 and lives in Wiesbaden attended the RAD for the first time with his wife Beate. “This is all new for me and it surprised me to hear how the military is changing,” Davis said. “I went by the VA, visited with legal …got power of attorney, and this is making my life a little better.”

Throughout the day, subject matter experts from federal and garrison services were ready to address retired service member needs. From the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs, ID Card, Legal, Tricare, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, U.S. Consulate, to Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Army Community Services, Army Emergency Services, Banking services, AUSA and more

Many attendees also participated in a medical roundtable discussion, took a tour of the Mission Command Center building and visited the Health Clinic to update prescriptions, get flu shots and basic medical, dental and vision screenings.