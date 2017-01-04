U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Allies from six nations took part in a German Mountain Warfare Course in Seinsbach Gorge, Mittenwald, Germany, from Dec. 5 to 16, 2016.

During the course Soldiers trained on task such as conducting patrols in a mountainous environment, resting in a snow shelter, rock climbing and roping down a rock face. Developing these types of skills produces specially trained mountain troops that increases each participating nation capabilities. European landscape is full of mountainous terrain, where this type of training becomes essential to ground forces.

Small forces of mountain troops can prevent, impede, harass, or channel the movements of enemy forces, so that when the decisive battle takes place in the flat, the enemy’s power is spent and is compelled to fight under the most unfavorable conditions.

Participating nations came from Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia and US where 173rd Airborne Brigade is currently conducting training as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade (Sky Soldiers) is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Commands areas of responsibilities. Forward-based in Italy and Germany, the Brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build interoperability and strengthen the Alliance.