Soldiers, retirees, civilians and family members tapped into future careers and education benefits during the Wiesbaden Education Center Oktoberfest open house on Clay Kaserne, Sept. 23.

Dressed in traditional Bavarian Dirndl-dress or Trachten, local representatives with Central Texas College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, University of Maryland University College, University of Oklahoma and the Army’s Soldier for Life program served up a “Maß” of information for future enrollees throughout the afternoon as well as a few pretzels.

Fall is traditionally back to school time; however, “it’s always a good time to talk about education,” said Cris Weisbecker, Education Services Officer at the Wiesbaden Education Center. All four contract schools have an open, rolling enrollment throughout the year, so if students are looking to get into a program, there’s no need to wait she explained.

Participants who stopped by for a quick lunch were quickly found discussing their future at one of the tables. Pfc. Andres Magallanes, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade said he stopped by after seeing the event on Facebook and wanted more information about aviation careers.

Events like these are really helpful for the junior enlisted said Patricia Mitchell, Associate Campus Director for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University who provide Magallanes with information about the application process, financial aid, and degree plans.

Wiesbaden was one of five education centers Germany-wide to host an Oktoberfest. Other U.S. Army Garrison military communities participating included Rheinland-Pfalz, Ansbach, Stuttgart, and Bavaria.

For more information about the Wiesbaden Army Education Center, stop by Bldg. 1023 East on Clay Kaserne, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call DSN 548-1302. Professional guidance counselors are available to provide a full range of adult and continuing education information.