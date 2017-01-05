In a show of appreciation to the city of Wiesbaden and the state of Hessen, the U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus performed Christmas and Hanukkah songs for a crowd of German and American guests.

“America’s musical ambassadors in Europe” played and sang a variety of tunes, including favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“Five years ago, the U.S. Army in Wiesbaden offered a free concert as a way to say ‘Danke Schön’ for all that you do to make us feel welcome and at home here,” U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Todd J. Fish told guests before the concert, before addressing the audience in German.

Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski, Deputy Commanding General for the Army National Guard, U.S. Army Europe, addressed the crowd, highlighting the history of the 70-year partnership between the state of Hessen and the U.S. Army. “For the last seven decades the United States and Germany have become strong friends and we are now ‘partners in leadership.’ Together we tackle challenges and exploit opportunities,” Gronski said.

“Germany and the United States are linked by our shared values; values like respect for human rights, trust in democratic traditions, and a preparedness to defend our freedoms,” he said. “The Christmas concert…is a way for our American Soldiers, Families, and civilian employees to share the joys of this holiday season with you, our German friends.”

The band and chorus closed out the night with a crowd-pleasing, sing-along medley with lyrics in German and English and Wiesbaden Lord Mayor Sven Gerich wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

The USAREUR Band and Chorus is led by Maj. Dwayne Milburn, commander and conductor.