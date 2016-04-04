Domestic Violence Awareness Month is recognized October of each year. Domestic violence is never OK. No one deserves to be abused and anyone can be a victim. Any time an Army Family member suffers from abuse, we fall short of our goals for readiness.

Everyone plays a role in upholding the Army values and standards that support safe, healthy relationships for everyone in the military community. Without every one of us doing our part, we cannot say our Army is fully ready to meet the mission of preventing domestic violence.

Therefore, the message to everyone in the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2016 is clear and simple:

Speak Up. Be Part of the Solution.

Simple actions can help protect victims. Have the courage to speak up and do the right thing. Learn safe and appropriate ways to raise the issue of domestic violence with family, friends, co-workers and community members.

Join me in making this October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month the beginning of a year-round campaign to end domestic abuse. Let the USAG Wiesbaden Family Advocacy Program be your partner in preventing and reducing the risk of domestic abuse, and restore valued relationships that are deteriorating.

Take a stand to stop domestic violence and keep our community safe.

COL Todd J. Fish

Commander

USAG Wiesbaden