New fitness classes

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center is in­troducing new fitness classes this autumn — Piloxing and Kettlebells. Piloxing is a great way to build lean muscles and enjoy fun dance moves. Kettlebell classes are aimed at building strength, flexibility, balance and muscular endurance. Certified instructors will teach technique and provide workouts to suit every fitness level. Look for the October schedule at www.wiesbaden. armymwr.com. Classes cost $4 per class, $30 for a book of 10 classes, $50 for a book of 20 tickets.

Boot Camp

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center hosts another Boot Camp Oct. 3 to Nov. 10. The six-week-long training event features 75-minute long sessions twice a week — guaranteed to train your entire body. A required pre-assessment will be held Oct. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Cost is $120. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9830 to register.

Recreational shooting, Oct. 8

Test your marksmanship, practice shoot­ing skills or just come for fun between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Wackernheim Range, Ober-Olmer Strasse 37, Wackernheim 55263. Ranges are 50, 100, 200 and 300 meters. Basic Firearm Safety Briefing at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Firearms available for rent. Cost is $8 per person for Hunting, Fishing and Sport Shooting members; $12 for non-members. Family rateas are available. Call (0611)143-548-9801.

FFT Oktoberfest throwdown, Oct. 15

Community athletes are invited to compete in this Functional Fitness Train­ing Throwdown Oct. 15 including three events — a barbell lift, chipper WOD and a sprint obstacle race. Each athlete will receive a T-shirt — with the top three winners in each division being recognized and awarded. Cost is $20. Register by Oct. 10. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9830.

Salsa dance classes

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center holds free Salsa dance classes every Friday at 7:30 p.m. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9830.

Zumba is back

Free Zumba classes return to Army Com­munity Service this month. Classes are held in the ACS cafeteria in Hainerberg Housing on Monday through Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Dodgeball Fridays

Children grades one through five enrolled in Child, Youth and School Services are in­vited to join in the fun on Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hainerberg School Age Center. Call Parent Central Services at civ (0611) 143-548-9356 to register.