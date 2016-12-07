Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

The Armed Forces Entertainment program and Wiesbaden Family and MWR present a free show by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center, Dec. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be food and beverages for sale on site. Child and Youth Services is hosting a cheerleading clinic in the afternoon and then the high-energy, interactive Miami Dolphins Cheerleader Show will be featured at the Fitness Center at 6 p.m.

Laser Tag

Join Outdoor Recreation for several hours of fun and excitement. Gear up, play hard and dig in — live the ultimate laser tag experience Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost $432 per person including transportation, equipment and three games or intense play. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9801.

Rheinblick holiday sale

Get a head start on your holiday shopping during the Rheinblick Golf Course Pro Shop’s Holiday Sale through Dec. 24. Pick up various Pro Shop golf merchandise and enjoy 20 to 50 percent off the full purchase price. Call civ (0611) 143-548-5485 for details.

Fitness resolution day

Take advantage of an opportunity to experience three hours of fun and fitness — while getting a preview of current and new programming coming your way — during the Fitness Resolution Day Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center. Classes are free during this event. Pick up information on personal trainers, massage therapy, nutrition and a new comprehensive approach to wellness. No registration required.

NFL Sundays

Looking for a place to kick back with friends to enjoy a little televised football? The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center holds NFL Sundays from 6 to 11 p.m. with halftime trivia checks and free finger food with the purchase of a beverage.

Work out with others!

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center and the Annex offers a variety of fitness classes from Body Tone to Lunch Time Yoga, Piloxing, Pilates and Total Body Express. Download the December class schedule for both facilities at www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com.

Ski/Snowboard seasonal rental

Outdoor Recreation offers a seasonal rental rate for ski or snowboard equipment. Ski Package includes skis, poles, boots, helmet; Snowboard Package includes snowboard with binding, boots, helmet. This rate runs from Nov. 1, 2016 to April 15, 2017. The $199 package also includes two free wax jobs during the rental period.