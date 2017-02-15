February FFT classes canceled

Functional Fitness classes have been canceled for the remainder of February to continue the equipment and class transition from Bldg. 1052 into the main Wiesbaden Fitness Center.Classes are expected to resume in March.

Learn martial arts

The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center offers classes in the Korean martial art of Tang Soo Do Mondays from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. They are open to adults and children age 10 and older. All levels are welcome and the first class is free. Email wiesbadentangsoodo@gmail.com or call the fitness center at (0611)143-548-9830 for more information.

Ski/Snowboard seasonal rental

Outdoor Recreation offers a seasonal rental rate for ski or snowboard equipment (Ski Package includes skis, poles, boots, helmet; Snowboard Package includes snowboard with binding, boots, helmet). This rate runs through April 15. The $199 package also includes two free wax jobs during the rental period.

Spring sports registration

Registration for Child, Youth and School Services sports runs through Mar. 10 (or until filled). The season runs from March through June 15. Sports include T-ball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, archery, golf and tennis. Please note that all Child, Youth and School Services sports require participants to have valid sports physicals before participating. Children of volunteer head coaches play for free. If you are interested in coaching, stop by CYS Services Sports and Fitness in Bldg. 1213 on Clay Kaserne to pick up a coach’s packet. Call (0611) 143-548-9363 for more information.

Optimal wellness

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center offers a variety of Optimal Wellness services, part of a holistic approach to overall health and fitness. The following services are provided: Functional Movement Screening, Personal sessions with a fitness nutrition specialist, massage therapy and an optimal wellness package, which combines the previous three services. The sessions are provided by certified personal trainers, trained nutrition specialists and licensed massage therapists and range in price, depending on the package. For details, see www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Nautilus equipment orientation

Get a free, one-on-one Nautilus Strength Machine Equipment Orientation. Appointments are available Monday to Friday between 8 and 11 a.m. Sessions last about an hour.