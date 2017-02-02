Annex has moved

Functional Fitness has moved to Bldg. 1043. This location is next to Tony Bass and across from the library.

Ski/Snowboard seasonal rental

Outdoor Recreation offers a seasonal rental rate for ski or snowboard equipment (Ski Package includes skis, poles, boots, helmet; Snowboard Package includes snowboard with binding, boots, helmet). This rate runs from through April 15. The $199 package also includes two free wax jobs during the rental period.

Spring sports registration

Registration for Child, Youth and School Services sports begins Jan. 23 and runs through Mar. 10 (or until filled). The season runs from March through June 15. Sports include T-ball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, archery, golf and tennis. Please note that all Child, Youth and School Services sports require participants to have valid sports physicals before participating. Children of volunteer head coaches play for free. If you are interested in coaching, stop by CYS Services Sports and Fitness in Building 1213 on Clay Kaserne to pick up a coach’s packet. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9363 for more information.

Gym hours

The Fitness Center hours are as follows: Monday to Friday 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday, Training and Federal Holidays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Super Bowl parties

Watch Super Bowl 51 on 15 large screen TVs and a super-sized screen at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Feb. 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The WEC will feature a team spirit contest with awards going to the largest single group of team fans in attendance and other giveaways and prizes. Enter to win a two-night getaway to the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Admission is free. Buffet available for $7. The Warrior Zone is also having a Super Bowl party from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Open to single and unaccompanied service members.

Optimal wellness

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center offers a variety of Optimal Wellness services, part of a holistic approach to overall health and fitness. The following services are provided: Functional Movement Screening, Personal sessions with a fitness nutrition specialist, massage therapy and an optimal wellness package, which combines the previous three services. The sessions are provided by certified personal trainers, trained nutrition specialists and licensed massage therapists and range in price, depending on the package purchased. For details, see www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com or call (0611) 143-548-9830.