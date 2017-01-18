Fitness resolution day

Take advantage of an opportunity to experience three hours of fun and fitness while getting a preview of current and new programming coming your way during the Fitness Resolution Day Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center. Classes are free during this event. Pick up information on personal trainers, massage therapy, nutrition and a new comprehensive approach to wellness. No registration required.

Ski/Snowboard rental

Outdoor Recreation offers a seasonal rental rate for ski or snowboard equipment (Ski Package includes skis, poles, boots, helmet; Snowboard Package includes snowboard with binding, boots, helmet). This rate runs now through April 15. The $199 package also includes two free wax jobs during the rental period.

Spring sports registration

Registration for Child, Youth and School Services sports begins Jan. 23 and runs through Mar. 10 (or until filled). The season runs from March through June 15. Sports include T-ball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, archery, golf and tennis. Please note that all Child, Youth and School Services sports require participants to have valid sports physicals before participating. Children of volunteer head coaches play for free.

If you are interested in coaching, stop by CYS Services Sports and Fitness in Bldg. 1213 on Clay Kaserne to pick up a coach’s packet. Call (0611) 143-548-9363 for more information.

Sport shooter course

Earn a certification with successful completion of the Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation Sports Shooter Knowledge Course Jan. 26 through 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. Must be 18 to participate. Cost is $75. Register at the Fitness Center or call (0611)143-548-9830.

Super Bowl parties

Watch Super Bowl 51 on 15 large screen TVs and a super-sized screen at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center Feb. 5 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The WEC will feature a team spirit contest with awards going to the largest single group of team fans in attendance and other giveaways and prizes. Enter to win a two-night getaway to the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Admission is free. Buffet available for $7. The Warrior Zone is also having a Super Bowl party from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. Open to single and unaccompanied service members.