New gym hours

Effective Jan. 7, the Fitness Center will adjust its weekend hours, based on feedback via a community-wide survey. The new Fitness Center hours are as follows: Monday to Friday 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday, training and Federal Holidays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fitness resolution day

Take advantage of an opportunity to experience three hours of fun and fitness while getting a preview of current and new programming coming your way during the Fitness Resolution Day Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fitness Center. Classes are free during this event. Pick up information on personal trainers, massage therapy, nutrition and a new comprehensive approach to wellness. No registration required.

Strongest Warrior

Fitness enthusiasts are invited to compete for bragging rights as the Wiesbaden military community’s “Strongest Warrior” Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This multiple strength competition includes squats and deadlifts for maximum weight, Circus Dumbbell Press, Farmer’s Walk, a Tire Flip, Yoke Walk, Power Stairs (four levels) and Thor’s Hammer. There will be prizes for the top two male and female competitors.

Join Red Barons Baseball

The Wiesbaden Red Barons Baseball Club is looking for experienced ball players to create two teams for the 2017 spring baseball season. Youth ages 9 to 15 and their families are invited to attend a pre-season information session Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center.We’ll provide the pizza, you bring the ball player. The Wiesbaden Red Barons are an approved, private non-profit organization. Contact redbaronsbaseballclub@gmail.com for more information or go to www.WiesbadenRedBarons.com.

Spring sports registration

Registration for Child, Youth and School Services sports begins Jan. 23 and runs through Mar. 10 (or until filled). The season runs from March through June 15. Sports include T-ball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, archery, golf and tennis. Please note that all Child, Youth and School Services sports require participants to have valid sports physicals before participating. Children of volunteer head coaches play for free. If you are interested in coaching at team call (0611) 143-548-9363.

Ski/Snowboard seasonal rental

Outdoor Recreation offers a seasonal rental rate through April 15 for ski or snowboard equipment (includes skis, poles, boots, helmet; Snowboard Package includes snowboard with binding, boots, helmet). The $199 package also includes two free wax jobs during the rental period.