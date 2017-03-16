Sports shorts, March 16, 2017

Team up with Golf Masters

Rheinblick Golf Course hosts an 18-hole stroke play event open to all eligible users with a verifiable golf handicap April 8 starting at 9 a.m. Each player will blind draw a partner from the top 40 and ties from Friday’s round of the Master’s Golf Tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club. The player’s score will be combined with the Master’s competitor’s score and will be used to determine both gross and net standings. Ties for the low gross score will be decided by a sudden death playoff starting on Hole 18 and continuing through Hole 10 until a winner is determined. All other ties will be by scorecard playoff. The team with the Master’s champion will go to the overall low gross score. Cost is $25 for Rheinblick and RheinMain members, $35 for U.S. ID cardholder nonmembers. Register by April 3 at the Rheinblick Golf Course.

New spin classes

The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center has added two new spin sessions each week; noon on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Check the full fitness schedule at Wiesbaden.armymwr.com.

Optimal wellness

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center offers a variety of Optimal Wellness services, part of a holistic approach to overall health and fitness. The following services are provided: Functional Movement Screening, Personal sessions with a fitness nutrition specialist, massage therapy and an optimal wellness package, which combines the previous three services. The sessions are provided by certified personal trainers, trained nutrition specialists and licensed massage therapists and range in price, depending on the package. For details, see www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Nautilus equipment orientation

Get a free, one-on-one Nautilus Strength Machine Equipment Orientation. Appointments are available Monday to Friday between 8 and 11 a.m. Sessions last about an hour.

Learn martial arts

The Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center offers classes in the Korean martial art of Tang Soo Do Mondays from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. They are open to adults and children age 10 and older. All levels are welcome and the first class is free. Email wiesbadentangsoodo@gmail.com or call the fitness center at (0611)143-548-9830 for more information.

Ski/Snowboard seasonal rental

Outdoor Recreation offers a seasonal rental rate for ski or snowboard equipment (Ski Package includes skis, poles, boots, helmet; Snowboard Package includes snowboard with binding, boots, helmet). This rate runs through April 15. The $199 package also includes two free wax jobs during the rental period.