Sports shorts – March 2, 2017

Spring sports registration

Registration for Child, Youth and School Services sports runs through March 10 (or until filled). The season runs from March through June 15. Sports include T-ball, baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, archery, golf and tennis. Please note that all Child, Youth and School Services sports require participants to have valid sports physicals before participating. Children of volunteer head coaches play for free. If you are interested in coaching, stop by CYS Services Sports and Fitness in Bldg. 1213 on Clay Kaserne to pick up a coach’s packet. Call (0611) 143-548-9363 for more information.

Optimal wellness

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center offers a variety of Optimal Wellness services, part of a holistic approach to overall health and fitness. The following services are provided: Functional Movement Screening, Personal sessions with a fitness nutrition specialist, massage therapy and an optimal wellness package, which combines the previous three services. The sessions are provided by certified personal trainers, trained nutrition specialists and licensed massage therapists and range in price, depending on the package. For details, see www.wiesbaden.armymwr.com or call (0611) 143-548-9830.

Nautilus equipment orientation

Get a free, one-on-one Nautilus Strength Machine Equipment Orientation. Appointments are available Monday to Friday between 8 and 11 a.m. Sessions last about an hour.

Rheinblick open house

The Rheinblick golf course is hosting an open house March 11. Golfers can sign up for membership, tournaments, lessons and unit tournaments while enjoying finger food and free use of range balls. Take advantage of the membership drive going on now throughout the month of March. All memberships include unlimited golf, handicap service, tournament fee discount, reciprocal agreements with military golf courses and a coupon book. New memberships in the month of March will receive a driving range key valued at $30. Call (0611) 143-548-5485 for details.

Black Forest trip

Skiers and snowboarders are invited to join Outdoor Recreation for a day of zooming down the slopes of the Black Forest on March 11. Cost is $79 per adult with own equipment or $99 per adult, gear included. Price includes round-trip transportation. Ski lessons will be available for an additional fee. Stop by the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center to sign up.