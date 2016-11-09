Harlem Globetrotters, Nov. 11

Enjoy the athleticism, theater and comedy of the world’s greatest basketball show team, the Harlem Globetrotters. The latest edition of the team will be performing at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center Nov. 11. Admission is free. Visit wiesbaden.armymwr.com for more details.

Service interruption, Nov. 18

Please be advised that a portion of the floor of the cardio area will be closed through Nov. 18 as part of residual repairs from this summer’s floor replacement. During this time, the equipment in that location, primarily treadmills and ellipticals, will be available for use on the main gym floor, around the basketball court. The only exception is Nov. 11, when the floor (men’s and women’s lockers) will close at 3 p.m. in support of the Harlem Globetrotters’ evening performance.

New gym hours

The Wiesbaden Fitness Center and the Quench Bar are now open from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Federal holidays and training holidays. Outdoor recreation, in the same location, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for equipment rentals, returns and trip registration, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Federal and training holidays; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for bike repair and ski fittings.

Turkey Trot, Nov. 19

Join fellow community members for some healthy fun during the Wiesbaden Fitness Center’s 5k run/walk Nov. 19 starting at 9 a.m. Participate for free, or pay $5 for a race bib and timing chip or $10 for a bib, chip and T-shirt. Awards will be presented for registered winners.

Rheinblick holiday sale

Get a head start on your holiday shopping during the Rheinblick Golf Course Pro Shop’s Holiday Sale Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. Pick up various Pro Shop golf merchandise and enjoy 20 to 50 percent off the full purchase price. Call civ (0611) 143-548- 5485 for details.

NFL Sundays

Looking for a place to kick back with friends to enjoy a little televised football? The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center holds NFL Sundays from 6 to 11 p.m. with halftime trivia checks and free finger food with the purchase of a beverage.

Youth winter sports

Child, Youth and School Services winter sports registration is going on now through Nov. 18 (or until rosters are filled). Winter sports include basketball, cheerleading, dodgeball and wrestling. Practices for bantam and junior basketball, cheer and wrestling are expected to start Dec. 5 to 15. Practices for all other sports/age divisions begin no earlier than Jan. 3, 2017. Winter season ends on or before March 15, 2017. To register contact civ (0611)143-548-9356.