Fitness Center Hours Survey

Here’s your chance to influence hours of operation at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center. Please respond to this one-question survey by Nov. 28 with your preferred choice from the available options at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WiesbadenWeekendFitnessHours.

The current hours for the Fitness Center and Quench Bar are 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Federal holidays and training holidays. Outdoor recreation, in the same location, is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders

The Armed Forces Entertainment program and Wiesbaden Family and MWR present a free show by the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders at the Wiesbaden Fitness Center, Dec. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. There will be food and beverages for sale on site. Child and Youth Services is hosting a cheerleading clinic in the afternoon and then the high-energy, interactive Miami Dolphins Cheerleader Show will be featured at the Fitness Center at 6 p.m.

Jingle Bell Jog

Celebrate the holidays with a 5k Jingle Bell Jog (run or walk) Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. Strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Although free, participants can pay $8 for a race bib and T-shirt — and be entered in the competition for first-place awards (location to be determined). There will also be a giveaway drawing for bibbed runners. Register by calling civ (0611) 143-548-9830.

Ski Maintenance Class

Learn how to wax your own skis or snowboard with the professional Outdoor Recreation staff Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Take home materials to keep on waxing (iron and edger not included). Class also includes free sodas and light humor speckled with stories about rowdy days on the slopes (no charge). Cost is $49 per person. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9801 or DSN 548-9801.

Laser Tag

Join Outdoor Recreation for several hours of fun and excitement. Gear up, play hard and dig in — live the ultimate laser tag experience Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost is $432 per person including transportation, equipment and three games or intense play. Call civ (0611) 143-548-9801 or DSN 548-9801.

Rheinblick holiday sale

Get a head start on your holiday shopping during the Rheinblick Golf Course Pro Shop’s Holiday Sale Nov. 24 to Dec. 24. Pick up various Pro Shop golf merchandise and enjoy 20 to 50 percent off the full purchase price. Call civ (0611) 143-548-5485 for details.