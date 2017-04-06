Spouses of pilots take flight

Spouses of pilots in the 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment got a glimpse into the work their husbands do during a Spouse Orientation Flight day April 13 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

The flight was a chance to increase family understanding of the command’s mission and showcase the work that their Soldiers do daily as a supporting effort in the larger U.S. Army Europe strategy, said Lt. Col. Michael P. Bentley, the unit’s commander.

“This is a niche program, specific to aviators’ spouses who are integrated into the program,” he said. The program is conducted in accordance with AR 95-1.

Crews took the spouses in small groups for 40-minute flights, launching from the airfield on Clay Kaserne in Black Hawk helicopters 2,000 feet above the Rhine River Valley where they had a vantage point of the river and various castles.

The mission of the 1-214th Aviation Regiment includes the stabilization and transport of critical care patients and the movement of thousands of passengers and hundreds of pounds of cargo each year. To accomplish this, it takes a well-trained team, Bentley said.

He thanked every spouse for participating by presenting each one with a certificate of appreciation.

Alicia Parker said she loved being in the air and the feeling of flying. “It was exciting,” she said.

Lynette Morgan-Heitmeier also enjoyed the flight — especially the views. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she said. “Not many places are you stationed that you get to experience Germany from the air.”

Editor’s note: Amy L. Bugala contributed to this report.