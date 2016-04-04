In the height of election season, one of the things we see quite often is a politician carefully selecting their words. Why is this? Because one word can elicit different reactions depending upon the context in which it is used. The same is true when describing a particularly dangerous tactic of domestic violence: strangulation. Too often, that word is confused with the slightly more palatable “choking,” but the two are not the same thing. Choking happens when a foreign object becomes lodged in the airway. Strangulation occurs when something – a hand, a scarf, a rope – compresses the airway or the arteries in the neck and prevents the flow of oxygen and blood to the brain. Unfortunately, “choking” is often used in place of “strangulation” to downplay the violence, but the results of the event are nevertheless severe.

When aggressors use strangulation as a means of exerting power and control, the situation can get out of hand quickly. It only takes about five seconds for a victim to lose consciousness and about four minutes for the victim to die.

Unfortunately, this extremely violent act often fails to produce any external evidence of injury, even in fatal events. One study found that as many as half the victims of strangulation did not have any visible signs of the attack, and of those who did, only 15 percent had injuries that could be photographed.

This is particularly frightening when we consider that one of the outcomes of strangulation is, in fact, delayed fatality. That is, someone could be strangled and not show any visible symptoms immediately afterward only to then die days or weeks later from complications extending from the event. And even if the initial incident does not result in a significant injury, victims who have been strangled once are seven times more likely than those who have not been strangled at all to become homicide victims. Rarely do aggressors stop at the first act. When that line has been crossed, it becomes easier and easier to cross it again.

Whether you have been a victim of strangulation or any other tool of domestic violence, the Army’s stance is that no one deserves to be a victim. No one. You have options, to include the ability to file a restricted report where services will be provided but an official investigation does not have to occur.

To make a restricted report, speak with your doctor or behavioral healthcare provider, a victim advocate with the Family Advocacy Program at ACS civ (0611) 143-548-9201/9202, or the 24/7 domestic violence hotline civ (0162) 297-5625. Help is out there. End the silence … Stop the violence.

Know the signs

If you or someone you know has been a victim of strangulation, please be aware of the following symptoms and seek medical attention immediately if they occur:

• a sore throat or hoarseness

• difficulty swallowing

• neck pain

• bruising on the neck or behind the ears

• discoloration on the tongue

• ringing in the ears

• bloodshot eyes

• dizziness

• memory loss

• drooling

• nausea or vomiting

• difficulty breathing

• incontinence

• seizure

• miscarriage

• changes in mood or personality like agitation or aggression

• changes in sleep patterns

• changes in vision such as blurriness or seeing double

• fainting or loss of consciousness