Vendors once again offer plenty of delights and ensure that the trend of the street food culture in the Hessian capital is further given a platform and the quality is kept high. With fare such as fine dining, classic barbecue, vegan, vegetarian and fast casual, the Street Food Market offers a variety of choices. Bonus — free carousel for the children. There is a €3 entrance donation. Market is Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or later and Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at EDEKA C+C Großmarkts. For more information, see http://street-foodmarket.de or https://www.facebook.com/

StreetFoodMarketRheinMain?fref=ts.