Take a Hike – April and May

By Donald Seltzer

Volksmarching Notes

♦ The calendar for volksmarching in Germany, Terminliste 2017, is available for 5€ in the start hall at most events. This booklet lists the information for each of the scheduled events in Germany as well as an extensive list of permanent trails. The European volksmarching calendar (which includes Germany) is available for €10 from the awards officer. Kaiserslautern- and Spangdahlem-area wanderers may want to pick up the 2017 volksmarching calendars for France, Luxembourg, and Belgium/Netherlands; these are available for €2 or €3 from the Rheinland-Pfalz DVV Awards Officer when present at an event.

♦ Interested in volksmarching but not sure how things work? Send an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Getting Started HU.”

♦ Many thanks to Spangdahlem volksmarchers Pat & Cheryl Patterson, Ramstein’s Lew Harrison & Johnette Scott, and Wiesbaden’s James Meredith for providing the event brochures that help make this feature possible.

♦ Please take a moment to grab a set of brochures from the Werber table and send them via no-cost MPS to Donald Seltzer, PSC 2 Box 10684, APO AE 09012.

♦ Got a comment? Found something you’d like to correct? Want to change ‘unknown’ to a useful trail description? Write me at volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Feedback HU.”

♦ Would you like to receive Take a Hike at the same time as the newspaper editor? The complete, unedited version of the monthly volksmarching feature is available in its original Word document format by sending an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with “Subscribe HU” in the subject line.

Weekend of April 29-30

Entrange, France (F-57330) — This event is north-northwest of Thionville with the drive about 1 hour 40 minutes from the KMC and one hour from the Bitburg area. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border into Luxembourg on Autoroute A13 toward Dudelange and Esch-sur-Alzette, and connecting with A3 at the Croix de Bettembourg interchange. Head south toward Metz, crossing into France and continuing on A31/E25. Take Exit 44 toward Hettange-Grande to follow D15 and D57A to the start at Entrange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus, and connect with Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Cross the border and continue on A1 to the south of Luxembourg City, then pick up A3/E25 at the Croix de Gasperich interchange. Head south toward Metz, cross into France using A31/E25, and take Exit 44 toward Hettange-Grande. Follow D15 and D57A to Entrange and the start.

Start: Espace Charles Ferdinand at 1 rue du tennis

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (15 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Kalhausen, France (F-57412) — This Marche Populaire event is south of Saarbrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area will have a bit less than a 90-minute drive to reach this walk. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 to Saarbrücken and take the B51 exit toward Güdingen and the border. Continue onto D82, D919, and D33 as the secondary roads parallel the winding Sarre River. Connect with D83 and take it into Kalhausen and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue de la Liberation

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Larochette, Luxembourg (L-7619) — This event brings volksmarchers north of Luxembourg City. Expect the drive to be under an hour from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternach and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to connect with CR118 at Lauterbuer. Continue on CR118 through Consdorf and Christnach to the start at Larochette.

Start: Centre Culturel at 19a, rue de Medernach (Parking with free shuttle service at Hall Sportif FILANO et Terrain de foot in Birkelt L-7633)

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Longvilly, Belgium (B-6600) — This Saturday event is east of Bastogne and close to the Belgian-Luxembourg border, making it about a 75-minute drive from Bitburg. A marathon trail is offered along with a variety of shorter distances. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to Autobahn 60 toward the border and St. Vith. After crossing into Belgium, continue on Autoroute A27/E42 to the St. Vith exit (15), then connect with N62 south to Wemperhaardt. Cross into Luxembourg and continue southward on N12 to Féitsch, pick up N20 west to the Belgian border, and use N874 after crossing the border to reach Longvilly.

Start: Local Les Hirondelles on rue de Clervaux

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 7, 13, and 21 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42 km; times estimated)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Martelange, Belgium (B-6630) — This event is north of Arlon and south of Bastogne, and almost literally on the Belgian-Luxembourg border. The drive from Bitburg is about 1 hour 20 minutes. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to bypass Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 to the Arlon exit (31). Take N82 to pick up N4 north to Martelange and the start.

Start: Maison de Village (formerly Centre Culturel) at Route de Radelange 43b

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Schweighouse sur Moder, France (F-67590) — This Sunday volksmarch is near the town of Haguenau. Expect the drive from the KMC to take about an hour and three-quarters, and wind through the Parc Naturel Régional des Vosges du Nord. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south across the border where it becomes D35A. Continue on secondary roads (D620, D662, D1062) toward Hagenau, then take D85 to reach Schweighouse and the start.

Start: Centre Culturel et Sportif Robert Kaeuffling at 10 rue du Sports

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Fairly flat, fields and woods

Award: None.

MAY

Monday, May 1

Bouillon, Belgium (B-6830) — This European holiday event is northeast of Sedan, France, and not far from the Belgian-French border. It’s about a 1-hour 45-minute drive from Bitburg. The trails offered include 30- and 42-km routes. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to bypass Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 and E411 to the Libramont-Chevigny exit (25). Take N89 to the start at Bouillon.

Start: Internat de l’Athénée Royal at Morsehan 3

Monday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 12 km), 7 a.m. to noon (21 km), 6:30-11 a.m. (30 km), and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Sticker (all trails).

Dreis bei Wittlich (54518) — This Monday event is close to and easily reached by Bitburg and Spangdahlem wanderers. The event is southwest of Wittlich and is slightly less than a half-hour’s drive from Bitburg, an hour from Baumholder, and 75 minutes from the KMC. A 2.5 hour, 5 km guided “culture tour” is offered at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. From Bitburg, take B51 north to Autobahn 60, then head toward Wittlich. Exit at Wittlich-West (10) and use minor roads to Dreis and the start. From Baumholder, head north using Autobahns 62 and 1 to exit at Salmtal (127). Take minor roads toward Wittlich to reach Dreis. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 toward Trier, and 1 toward Wittlich. Exit at Salmtal (127) and use minor roads through Salmtal to the start at Dreis.

Start: Dreyshalle on Talstraße

Monday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Expect hilly, wooded areas

Award: None.

Hagondange, France (F-57300) — This event is north of Metz and roughly a 90-minute drive from the KMC. The A4 toll road to Metz takes you past St. Avold and its beautiful American Military Cemetery. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken to the border. Continue on French Autoroutes A320 and A4 toward Metz. Connect with A31 toward Thionville and exit at Talange (36). Follow IVV signs to the start at Hagondange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to connect with Autobahn A64 to Luxembourg City; after crossing the border, the autobahn becomes A1. Bypass Luxembourg City to the south and connect with A3 toward Metz and A31 toward Thionville. Exit at Mondelange (37) to follow IVV directional signs to the start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes Paul Lamm on rue Henri Hoffmann

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

La Petite-Pierre, France (F-67290) — Here’s a Monday volksmarch that requires about a 90-minute drive but provides an opportunity to explore the sort-of-nearby towns of Haguenau or Strasbourg. The event is southwest of both Pirmasens and Bitche, France. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 to Saarbrücken, connect briefly with A620 and take the B51 exit toward Güdingen. Head south on B51 to Kleinblittersdorf, cross the Saar River into France and pick up N61/E29 southward to Hambach. Connect with the A4/E25 toll road toward Strasbourg. Take exit 43 toward Sarre-Union and use D1061, D13, and D9 to reach La Petite-Pierre and the start.

Start: Centre Culturel at 63, Route Principale

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Langenaubach (35708) — This German holiday event is northwest of Giessen and offers a variety of trail lengths. Also of note is a pair of 7 km routes — one leading into a valley and the other a mountain route. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Cologne. At Limburg, take the exit for B49/B54 toward Siegen, then continue on B52 until Rennerod to connect with B255. At Hohenroth, pick up a secondary road for the rest of the way to Langenaubach.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus on Brachtstraße

Monday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (7, 7, 12, 16 and 22 km)

Trail: Fairly hilly, woods

Award: None

Note: EVG-D credit is also available.

Leudelange, Luxembourg (L-3361) — This event brings volksmarchers southwest of Luxembourg City for the host club’s Spring walk. It’s a long drive from the KMC (about 1 hour 45 minutes) but should be easily done using autobahns; the drive from Bitburg is a little more than an hour. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken, Saarlouis and Merzig to the border at Perl. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue west on Autoroute A13 to connect with the A4 toward Luxembourg City. Use the Leudelange Sud exit (2) and follow secondary roads to the start. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use Autobahns 60, 1, and 602 to Trier. Use the Trier-Ehrang exit to connect with A64 to Luxembourg City; after crossing the border, the autobahn becomes A1. Bypass Luxembourg City to the south using B1 to connect with A4, then exit at Leudelange Nord (1) to follow secondary roads to the start. IVV signs should be available after exiting the autoroute.

Start: Hall Omnisports at 7, place des Martyrs

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Wednesday, May 3

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — This Dutch midweek volksmarch is northwest of Aachen, Germany, and requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg. Besides being surrounded by some interesting destination cities, the event is also interesting in that it is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization and offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Weekend of May 6-7

Medell, Belgium (B-4770) — This Belgian event is northeast of St. Vith, and is about a 50-miniute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and exit at Vielsalm (14). Use N670 and N676 to the start at Medell.

Start: Hall de tir “St. Hubertus” at Zur Heide 17

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3, 6, 12 and 21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Montmédy, France (F-55600) — This Sunday event is west of Luxembourg City and roughly a 1-hour 45-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to Luxembourg. After crossing the border, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25/E411 to the Habay exit (29). Take N87 through Étalle and Rouvroy, then continue to the French border. Once in France, continue on D981 and D643 to the start at Montmédy.

Start: Citadelle

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (7 and 12 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Expect the two longer trails to be hilly

Award: None.

Niederanven, Luxembourg (L-6906) — This event is east of Luxembourg City and a bit less than a 90-minute drive from the KMC, and about a 40-minute drive from Bitburg. From the Bitburg and Spangdahlem area, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 west to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue west toward Luxembourg City on Autoroute A1. Exit at Munsbach (11) and use CR132 to reach the start. From the KMC, take Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 62, 1 and 602 to Trier; exit at Trier-Ehrang (2). Pick up B52 to connect with Autobahn 64 to Luxembourg. Cross the border and continue on Autoroute A1 toward Luxembourg City, then exit at Munsbach (11). Use CR132 to reach the start at Niederanven.

Start: Centre de Loisirs on Am Sand

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Ormersviller, France (F-57720) — This Sunday walk, located south of Zweibrücken and about an hour’s drive from the KMC, offers routes through mountains, valleys and villages. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) and take a minor road south through Mittelbach and Altheim to cross the border. Ormersviller is a very short distance from the border.

Start: Salle Socio Culturelle

Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Expect hilly

Award: None

Schmelz (66839) — Look for this Saarland event northwest of Saarbrücken and, for the most part, reachable by autobahn. From Baumholder, use Autobahn 62 toward Trier, exit at Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen (2) in order to connect with A1 south toward Saarbrücken. Exit at Tholey (140) to pick up B269 to Lebach and B268 to Schmelz and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Saarlouis. Exit at Heusweiler (16) to connect with B268 toward Lebach to reach Schmelz.

Start: Primshalle on Hoher Staden in the Industriegebiet

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km)

Trail: Unknown but expect somewhat hilly, woods

Award: None.

Schömberg-Langenbrand (75328) — This walk is south of Pforzheim and about a 65-minute drive west of Stuttgart. Challenge-seeking wanderers will enjoy Saturday’s 31- and 42-km trails. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city. At the Schattenring roundabout, take the second exit onto Magstadter Straße and continue on secondary roads through Büsnau and Magstadt to pick up B295. Stay on B295 until Althengstett, then pick up a secondary road to Hirsau. Connect with B463 to Bad Liebenzell and minor roads to Schömberg’s start location.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Salbacher Straße 10

Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 6:30 a.m. to noon (20 and 31 km) and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km)

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (21)

Trail: Unknown; 6 and 11 km are stroller-friendly

Award: From previous events or patch and certificate (marathon).

Valleroy, France (F-54910) — This Sunday walk is located northwest of Metz. KMC’s wanderers can expect about a 1-hour 50-minute drive. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and across the French border. Once in France, continue on A320 and the A4 toll road (collection points are automated). Use A4 to skirt Metz to the north, then exit at Saint-Marie-aux-Chênes (34). Take D181, D136, and D130 a short distance to reach Valleroy and the start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes at 1, place de la Libération

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7:30 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Vianden, Luxembourg (L-9425) — This volksmarch is west of Bitburg and just across the border — about 40 minutes from Bitburg. Vianden is home to the Musée Littéraire Victor Hugo, the French author who wrote the historical novel, Les Misérables. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, take B50 west to the Luxembourg border, continue on N17 and N10, cross the Our river, and follow signs to the start.

Start: Centre Culturel Larei Vianden at 39, rue du Sanatorium

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Weekend of May 13-14

Großseelheim (35274) — This walk, northeast of Giessen, offers a scenic drive to the start from the former military community. It’s a long drive from Wiesbaden — about 80 minutes — but it offers the chance to visit the university town of Marburg. From Giessen use B3 toward Marburg to pick up a secondary road in the direction of Kirchain to reach the start. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 66 toward Frankfurt, then Autobahns 5, 45, and 485 past Giessen. Continue on B3 north to Marburg and exit at Marburg-Süd. Pick up a secondary road, using IVV signs, to reach the start at Großseelheim.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Marburger Ring 26

Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon (5 and 10 km)

Trail: Expect hilly, woods

Award: None

Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.

Habay-la-Neuve (B-6720) — This Sunday event is northwest of Arlon and a surprisingly short 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E44 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and continue to the Belgian border. Once in Belgium, continue on the A4/E25 to the Habay exit (29) and use N87 to Habay-la-Neuve and the start.

Start: École Fondamentale C. F. at Rue de la courtière, 19

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (22 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Holving, France (F-57510) — This two-day French event is found south of Saarbrücken. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken. Continue on it as it becomes A32 in France and connect with the A4 toll road in the direction of Strasbourg. Take exit 41.1 toward Puttelange-aux-Lacs, then connect with D30, D656 and D156E to reach Holving.

Start: Centre Socio Culturel at 8, rue du Stade

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Junglinster, Luxembourg (L-6131) — This Mother’s Day event is a little more than a 30-minute drive from Bitburg, and located about midway between the German border and Luxembourg City. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to drive right to Junglinster and the start.

Start: Centre Polyvalent Gaston Stein at 1, rue E. Nilles

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 km), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km, plus special 25th anniversary course)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Weekend of May 20-21

Arlon-Waltzing, Belgium (B-6700) — This Sunday event is east-northeast of Luxembourg City, and about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E29 and A6/E25 to skirt Luxembourg City to the south. Continue on A6 to the border; once in Belgium, use A4/E25 past Arlon’s IKEA store to the Sterpenich exit (33). Turn right at the end of the exit ramp and use a minor road through Sterpenich to connect with N4, heading toward Arlon until the traffic light “Monument Liedel,” then head in the direction Waltzing. Watch for IVV signs to the start.

Start: Salle St-Bernard at Rue de l’Eifel 30

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Bad Windsheim-Wiebelsheim (91438) — This Sunday walk is roughly north of Ansbach and about a 1 hour 50 minute drive northeast from Stuttgart. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with Autobahn 81 toward Heilbronn. At the Kreuz Weinsberg (9) interchange, connect with A6 toward Nürnberg, then connect with A7 at the Kreuz Feuchtwangen/Crailsheim (48) interchange in the direction of Würzburg. Exit at Bad Windsheim (107) and use B470 to reach Wiebelsheim and the start.

Start: Halle Kraus in Wiebelsheim

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and

Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon (6 and 12 km)

Trail: Unknown, but expect somewhat hilly and fields

Award: None

Bertrange, Luxembourg (L-8051) — This event is west of Luxembourg City. It’s a long drive from the KMC (about 1 hour 45 minutes) but should be easily done using autobahns; it’s slightly less than an hour from Bitburg. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken, Saarlouis and Merzig to the border at Perl. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue west on Autoroute A13 to connect with the A3/E25 toward Luxembourg City. Connect onto A6 toward Brussels, then exit at Bertrange (5) and follow IVV signs on N5 and CR163 to the start at Bertrange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and pick up Autobahn 64 to Luxembourg. After crossing the border, the autobahn becomes A1/E44. Bypass Luxembourg City to the south using A1 to connect with A6, then exit at Bertrange (5) and follow IVV signs to the start at Bertrange.

Start: Centre Atert on rue Atert

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Bining, France (F-57410) — This French event is southeast of Saarbrücken and offers challenge-seekers a marathon trail. From the KMC area, use Autobahn 6 to Neunkirchen and Autobahn 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) and use B424 south toward the border where it becomes D35A in France. Just before reaching Bitche, take the secondary roads D35 and D662 to Rohrbach-lès-Bitche; D35 continues southward to Bining and the start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes on rue du Muguet

Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km), 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) and 6-9 a.m. (42 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Patch and certificate (marathon trail)

Düppenweiler (66701) — This walk is a bit distant, but still reachable, with its location northwest of Saarbrücken and northeast of Saarlouis. As an incentive for challenge-seeking wanderers, the club offers a marathon as well as a 32-km trail. From the Baumholder area, head down to Freisen to take Autobahn 62 toward Trier, then exit at Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen (2) to connect with A1 south toward Saarbrücken. Exit at Braunshausen (137) to use minor roads through Buweiler, Wadern, Nunkirchen, and Oppen to reach Düppenweiler. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Saarlouis. Exit at Nalbach (12) to use B269 to Nalbach, then minor roads to Düppenweiler.

Start: Kulter- und Sporthalle at Pfarrer-Gierend-Straße 5a

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km), 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (10 km), 7-11:30 a.m. (22 km), 7-10:30 a.m. (32 km) and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect hilly trails, woods

Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon only)

La Reid (Theux), Belgium (B-4910) — This Belgian event is northwest of Malmedy. The drive takes you past the town of Francorchamps, home of the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack, billed as “the most beautiful circuit in the world” and home to this year’s Belgian F1 Grand Prix. It’s about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From there, use B-51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. After crossing the Belgian border, continue on A27, then exit at Francorchamps (10). Use N640, N62, and N697 to La Reid and the start.

Start: Institut provincial de La Reid at Haftay, 738

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 7, 12 and 21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Neunkirchen-lès-Bouzonville, France (F-57320) — This just-across-the-French-border volksmarch is northwest of Saarlouis. The drive is about 90 minutes from Bitburg and about 70 minutes from the KMC. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken and Saarlouis. Exit at Rehlingen (7) to use minor roads through Siersburg and Niedaltdorf to the French border. Once across the border, use D956 and D256D to Neunkirchen-lès-Bouzonville and the start. From Bitburg, take B51 south to Neuhaus and connect with Autobahn 64 toward Trier. Cross the border into Luxembourg and continue on Autoroute 1 to the Mertert exit (14), then use N1 and N10 to cross the Mosel River into Wellen, Germany. Continue southward along the Moselle on B419 to the French border where it becomes D654 in France. Pick up D956 at Sierck-les-Bains and continue on to the start at Neunkirchen-lès-Bouzonville.

Start: Salle des Fêtes du Foyer

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 km), 7 a.m. to noon (10 km) and 7-10 a.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Note: Start times are approximate based on the closing time of 2 p.m. and a 5 km/hour pace.

Östringen-Odenheim (76684) — This walk is northeast of Bruchsal and about a 75-minute drive northwest of Stuttgart as well as 75 minutes southeast of the KMC. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Musuem to head toward Vaihingen an der Enz. At Illingen, continue on B35 to Bretten and B293 (briefly) along with secondary roads to Odenheim. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe, and 6 toward Heilbron,. Take the Wiesloch/Rauenberg exit (32) to use B39, B292, and secondary roads to the start at Odenheim.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle at Forsthausstraße 8

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: From previous events

Schoenbourg, France (F-67320) — Here’s a volksmarch that requires a bit of driving — about 90 minutes worth. The event is southwest of both Pirmasens and Bitche, France. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use exit 43 toward Sarre-Union. Use secondary roads D1061, D107, and D122 to reach the start.

Start: Au Mille Club at 61A, Rue Principale

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Weiler bei Bingen (55413) — This walk is part of the year-round Rundweitwanderweg in the beautiful Hunsrück area. From Wiesbaden, Mainz and points east, take Autobahn 60 to Bingen and Autobahn 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Stromberg (46) and head toward Waldalgesheim to reach the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Bingen-Mitte (49) toward B9/St. Goar. Pick up B9 and local roads to reach Weiler and the start.

Start: Rhein-Nahe-Halle on Mannesmannstraße

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Hilly, woods

Award: None

Thursday, May 25

Bascharage, Luxembourg (L-4920) — This Ascension Day event is west-southwest of Luxembourg City with the drive and an hours and three-quarters from the KMC and an hour from Bitburg. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border onto Autoroute A13 west toward Luxembourg City, Esch-sur-Alzette and Pétange. At the autoroute’s end at Foetz, merge onto A4 toward Differdange. Exit at Differdange to pick up the A13 toward Pétange. Take exit 1 for N5 to Bascharage and the start. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 to cross the Luxembourg border, continue on Autoroutes A1/E44 toward Luxembourg City, A4 and A6 to skirt the southern side of Luxembourg City, A4 toward Esch-sur-Alzette, and exit at Differdange to pick up the A13 toward Pétange. Take exit 1 for N5 to Bascharage and the start.

Start: Centre sportif “Käerjenger Dribbel at 54E Avenue de Luxembourg

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Boden im Westerwald (56412) — If a day’s leave is possible, wanderers from Bitburg and Wiesbaden may wish to consider this Ascension Day holiday event. From Wiesbaden, expect slightly less than an hour’s drive using Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Koblenz. Exit at Montabaur (40) to connect with B255 toward Niederahr and use a minor road to the start at Boden. It is a 90-minute drive from Bitburg and Spangdahlem using B257 toward Badem to connect with A60 toward Wittlich. Pick up A1 toward Trier, connect with A48 toward Koblenz and A3 toward Frankfurt, and exit at Montabaur (40). Take B255 and a minor road to Boden.

Start: Ahrbachhalle at Schulstraße 4

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km) and 7-11 a.m. (33 km)

Trails: 6-km trail is stroller-friendly; otherwise fairly hilly, mostly woods

Award: None

Sint Geertruid, Netherlands (NL-6269 BK) — This event, with a wide variety of trails, is southeast of Maastricht and near the Dutch-Belgian border. It’s billed as the Margraten Tour and includes a 16-km Memorial Walk and visit to the Netherlands American Cemetery at Margraten. Volksmarchers from Bitburg should reach the walk in about 90 minutes. An overnight stay to further explore the area or nearby Maastricht is something to consider. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Battice, then connect with N649 to De Plank and the Dutch border. After crossing into the Netherlands, continue on A2/E25, then exit at Eijsden (58) to use secondary roads to Sint Geertruid.

Start: Fanfarezaal at Dorpstraat 29

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., (12.3 and 23 km, plus 16-km Memorial Walk), 7 a.m. to noon (29 km), 7-10 a.m. (35 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42.4 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Sticker or souvenir medal.

Friday, May 26

Sinsheim (74889) — This Friday and Saturday event is roughly between Heidelberg and Heilbronn. Expect a drive of about 1 hour 20 minutes from Stuttgart. Besides the famous Auto & Technik Museum (https://sinsheim.technik-museum.de/en/), you will also find the Sinsheimer Fohlenmarkt fest and horse show in the city itself or nearby. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with Autobahn 81 toward Heilbronn. At Kreuz Weinsberg (9) interchange, connect with A6 toward Mannheim, then exit at Dietmar-Hopp-Straße/Kraichgau to follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Elsenzhalle at Wiesentalweg 12

Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon (6, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: From previous events.

Weekend of May 27-28

Goetzenbruck, France (F-57620) — This event is south of Zweibrücken and Bitche. The drive from the KMC will be a little more than an hour but should be scenic. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Contwig (34) in the direction of Bitche. Continue on a secondary road to the border to connect with D35A in France, heading south toward Bitche. Continue south on D620 and D37 through Gretzenbruck to the start at Goetzenbruck.

Start: Complexe sportif at 110 rue d’Ingwiller

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Hesperange, Luxembourg (L-5940) — This event is located in a southern suburb of Luxembourg City and may be reached in less than an hour from Bitburg and about 90 minutes from the KMC. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 west to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue west toward Luxembourg City on Autoroute A1/E44. At the Croix de Gasperich interchange, take A3 briefly toward Luxembourg City and exit at Hesperange/Luxembourg-Gasperich. Use CR231 to reach the start at Hesperange. From the KMC, take Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 to Saarlouis, Merzig, Perl and the border. Cross the Mosel River into Luxembourg and continue on A13 to the Frisange exit (10). Pick up N3 north toward Thionville. At the outskirts of Hesperange, turn off onto CR157 and follow it through Fentange to reach Hesperange.

Start: Centre Sportif Holleschbierg at Rue du Stade 2000

Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km); 10 a.m. group start for stroller-friendly “Yuppi Walk” (5 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Kirchen-Freusburg (57548) — Enjoy the scenic area southwest of Siegen at this event. Freusburg is marketed as “am Fuße des Westerwaldes,” or “at the foot of the Westerwald” area. Children will receive a free drink. Maps indicate a castle at Freusburg, a town of interest for tourists. Expect a 1-hour 45-minute drive from Wiesbaden using Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Koblenz. Near Limburg, take the B49/B54 exit toward Siegen and continue on B54 to Langendernbach. Connect with secondary roads passing through Langenhahn, Nister, Kausen and Kirchen to reach the start at Freusburg. From Giessen, use Autobahn 45 toward Siegen and exit at Wilnsdorf (23). Follow a secondary road to Neunkirchen and Betzdorf, then B62 to Kirchen and Freusburg.

Start: Bürgerhaus Freusburg on Siegtalstraße; parking is at Industriestraße 4

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Hilly trails, woods

Award: None

Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.

Longuich (54340) — This event, located on the Mosel River northeast of Trier, should easily be reached from the KMC (60 minutes), Baumholder (45 minutes) and Bitburg (35 minutes). From Baumholder, make your way to Freisen to pick up Autobahns 62 and 1 toward Trier. At Dreieck Moseltal (130), follow signs for A602 toward Longuich to pick up local roads to Longuich and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 toward Trier, and at Dreieck Moseltal (130) follow signs for A602 toward Longuich to use local roads to Longuich. From Bitburg, use B51 south toward Trier and connect with A64 toward Koblenz. Continue onto B52 and A602 toward Koblenz, then take the exit toward Fell/Longuich to use local roads to the start.

Start: Bürgerhaus Alte Schule at Maximinstraße 18

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (16 km)

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (16 km)

Trails: Unknown but expect somewhat hilly, woods

Award: None.

Oberwiesen (67294) — This volksmarch is located roughly midway between Bad Kreuznach and Sembach. From Wiesbaden, take Autobahns 643 toward Mainz, 60 toward Darmstadt, and 63 toward Kaiserslautern. Take the Erbes-Büdesheim exit (9) and follow minor roads through Erbes-Büdesheim and Offenheim to the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim and 63 toward Mainz. Exit at Erbes-Büdesheim (9) and follow roads through that town and Offenheim to reach Oberwiesen.

Start: Gemeindehalle

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Fairly hilly, fields and woods

Award: Fleece blanket

Schirrhein, France (F-67240) — This Saturday volksmarch is midway between the pottery town of Soufflenheim and Haguenau where the Cora supermarket offers a wide variety of cheeses and wines. KMC drivers can expect to be on the road at least 90 minutes getting to this walk. From Kaiserslautern, take Trippstadter Straße south past the Technical University to connect with B48 and B10 to Annweiler and Landau. Take Autobahn 65 toward Karlsruhe. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to use B9 south to the border, and continue on French Autoroute A35 to the Rountzenheim exit (55). Follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue de la Forêt

Saturday: 2-8 p.m. (10 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None