Take a Hike – April and May

Donald Seltzer

Volksmarching Notes

♦ The calendar for volksmarching in Germany, Terminliste 2017, is available for 5€ in the start hall at most events. This booklet lists the information for each of the scheduled events in Germany as well as an extensive list of permanent trails. The European volksmarching calendar (which includes Germany) is available for €10 from the awards officer. Kaiserslautern- and Spangdahlem-area wanderers may want to pick up the 2017 volksmarching calendars for France, Luxembourg, and Belgium/Netherlands; these are available for €2 or €3 from the Rheinland-Pfalz DVV Awards Officer when present at an event.

♦ Many thanks to Spangdahlem volksmarchers Pat & Cheryl Patterson, Ramstein’s Lew Harrison & Johnette Scott, and Wiesbaden’s James Meredith for providing the event brochures that help make this feature possible.

Weekend of April 22-23

Bockenau (55595) — This event is due west of Bad Kreuznach on the year-round, permanent Hunsrück trail system. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Alzey. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51) and follow B41 toward Kirn. Pick up a secondary road at Waldböckelheim to head northwest to Bockenau. From Baumholder, use the minor road adjacent to the training area to reach B420 toward Bad Kreuznach. Connect with B270 toward Idar-Oberstein and B41 toward Bad Kreuznach. Pick up the secondary road at Waldböckelheim that leads to the start at Bockenau.

Start: Bockenauer-Schweiz-Halle on Waldböckelheimer Straße

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) and 7-10 a.m. (30 km)

Trail: Fairly hilly, woods

Award: None

Cleebronn (74389) — This Sunday walk is southwest of Heilbronn and about an hour’s drive north from Stuttgart. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with Autobahn 81 toward Heilbronn. Take the Bietigheim-Bissingen exit to again connect with B27 to Lettenbrube. Take secondary roads to Freudental and on to Cleebronn.

Start: Turn- und Festhalle at Zeppelinstraße 11

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown, but expect hilly and fields

Award: None

Consdorf, Luxembourg (L-6213) — This event is roughly a half-hour’s drive from Bitburg, and about midway between there and Luxembourg City; it’s almost a two-hour drive from the KMC. Billed as Felsenwanderung, or rock hiking, the trails will lead wanderers among and though rock formations. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11 (E29) in Luxembourg to connect with CR118 at Lauterborn. Use CR118 to reach the start at Consdorf. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 to Trier, and 602 and 64 to the Luxembourg border. Continue on Motorway A1 toward Luxembourg City, exit at Potaschbierg (13), and connect with N1 toward Larochette. Pick up N14 and CR136 to Brouch, then follow CR132, CR137, and CR118 to Consdorf and the start.

Start: Centre culturel Kuerzwénkel on route de Berdorf

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Hilly and wooded; 6 km trail is stroller- and senior-friendly

Award: None

Falck, France (F-57550) — This event is southwest of Saarlouis and just across the French border and a little more than an hour’s drive from Kaiserslautern. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 past Saarbrücken and 620 toward Saarlouis. Exit at Ensdorf (4b) in the direction of Überherrn and pick up B269n toward Creutzwald and the border. After crossing into France, continue on N33 and D23B toward the start at Falck.

Start: Salle Rémy Schaefer at 1 Rue de la Gare

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (7 and 12 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Melen, Belgium (B-4633) — This weekend event is east of Liège and about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then exit at Herve (37) to use N3 and a minor road to the start at Melen.

Start: Salle du Centre Culturel at rue de l’Enseignement 2

Saturday and Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 6, 12 and 21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Wiesbaden-Frauenstein (65201) — This Sunday-only event is billed as the Cherry Blossom Walk. With its location near the Wiesbaden Garrison’s Rheinblick Golf Course, consider tossing your clubs in the trunk and get some practice in at the driving range or putting green after walking the trails. Use Autobahn 66 to reach Wiesbaden; continue westbound on A66 to the Frauenstein exit (2). Follow IVV signs on the minor road leading to Frauenstein and Alfred-Delp-Straße. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, 643 toward Wiesbaden, and 66 toward Rüdesheim. Exit at Wiesbaden-Frauenstein (2) and follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Alfred-Delp-Schule at Alfred-Delp-Str. 53

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 11 km) and 8 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Expect somewhat hilly, wooded areas and neighborhoods

Award: None

Wednesday, April 26

As, Limburg, Belgium (B-3665) — This midweek event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Vrijetijdsgebouw at Schuttenbergstraat 2

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10, 15 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Sticker

Weekend of April 29-30

Entrange, France (F-57330) — This event is north-northwest of Thionville with the drive about 1 hour 40 minutes from the KMC and one hour from the Bitburg area. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border into Luxembourg on Autoroute A13 toward Dudelange and Esch-sur-Alzette, and connecting with A3 at the Croix de Bettembourg interchange. Head south toward Metz, crossing into France and continuing on A31/E25. Take Exit 44 toward Hettange-Grande to follow D15 and D57A to the start at Entrange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus, and connect with Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Cross the border and continue on A1 to the south of Luxembourg City, then pick up A3/E25 at the Croix de Gasperich interchange. Head south toward Metz, cross into France using A31/E25, and take Exit 44 toward Hettange-Grande. Follow D15 and D57A to Entrange and the start.

Start: Espace Charles Ferdinand at 1 rue du tennis

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (15 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Kalhausen, France (F-57412) — This Marche Populaire event is south of Saarbrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area will have a bit less than a 90-minute drive to reach this walk. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 to Saarbrücken and take the B51 exit toward Güdingen and the border. Continue onto D82, D919, and D33 as the secondary roads parallel the winding Sarre River. Connect with D83 and take it into Kalhausen and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue de la Liberation

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Larochette, Luxembourg (L-7619) — This event brings volksmarchers north of Luxembourg City. Expect the drive to be under an hour from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternach and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to connect with CR118 at Lauterbuer. Continue on CR118 through Consdorf and Christnach to the start at Larochette.

Start: Centre Culturel at 19a, rue de Medernach (Parking with free shuttle service at Hall Sportif FILANO et Terrain de foot in Birkelt L-7633)

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Longvilly, Belgium (B-6600) — This Saturday event is east of Bastogne and close to the Belgian-Luxembourg border, making it about a 75-minute drive from Bitburg. A marathon trail is offered along with a variety of shorter distances. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to Autobahn 60 toward the border and St. Vith. After crossing into Belgium, continue on Autoroute A27/E42 to the St. Vith exit (15), then connect with N62 south to Wemperhaardt. Cross into Luxembourg and continue southward on N12 to Féitsch, pick up N20 west to the Belgian border, and use N874 after crossing the border to reach Longvilly.

Start: Local Les Hirondelles on rue de Clervaux

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 7, 13, and 21 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42 km; times estimated)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Martelange, Belgium (B-6630) — This event is north of Arlon and south of Bastogne, and almost literally on the Belgian-Luxembourg border. The drive from Bitburg is about 1 hour 20 minutes. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to bypass Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 to the Arlon exit (31). Take N82 to pick up N4 north to Martelange and the start.

Start: Maison de Village (formerly Centre Culturel) at Route de Radelange 43b

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Schweighouse sur Moder, France (F-67590) — This Sunday volksmarch is near the town of Haguenau. Expect the drive from the KMC to take about an hour and three-quarters, and wind through the Parc Naturel Régional des Vosges du Nord. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south across the border where it becomes D35A. Continue on secondary roads (D620, D662, D1062) toward Hagenau, then take D85 to reach Schweighouse and the start.

Start: Centre Culturel et Sportif Robert Kaeuffling at 10 rue du Sports

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Fairly flat, fields and woods

Award: None.

MAY

Monday, May 1

Bouillon, Belgium (B-6830) — This European holiday event is northeast of Sedan, France, and not far from the Belgian-French border. It’s about a 1-hour 45-minute drive from Bitburg. The trails offered include 30- and 42-km routes. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to bypass Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 and E411 to the Libramont-Chevigny exit (25). Take N89 to the start at Bouillon.

Start: Internat de l’Athénée Royal at Morsehan 3

Monday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 12 km), 7 a.m. to noon (21 km), 6:30-11 a.m. (30 km), and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Sticker (all trails).

Dreis bei Wittlich (54518) — This Monday event is close to and easily reached by Bitburg and Spangdahlem wanderers. The event is southwest of Wittlich and is slightly less than a half-hour’s drive from Bitburg, an hour from Baumholder, and 75 minutes from the KMC. A 2.5 hour, 5 km guided “culture tour” is offered at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. From Bitburg, take B51 north to Autobahn 60, then head toward Wittlich. Exit at Wittlich-West (10) and use minor roads to Dreis and the start. From Baumholder, head north using Autobahns 62 and 1 to exit at Salmtal (127). Take minor roads toward Wittlich to reach Dreis. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 toward Trier, and 1 toward Wittlich. Exit at Salmtal (127) and use minor roads through Salmtal to the start at Dreis.

Start: Dreyshalle on Talstraße

Monday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Expect hilly, wooded areas

Award: None.

Hagondange, France (F-57300) — This event is north of Metz and roughly a 90-minute drive from the KMC. The A4 toll road to Metz takes you past St. Avold and its beautiful American Military Cemetery. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken to the border. Continue on French Autoroutes A320 and A4 toward Metz. Connect with A31 toward Thionville and exit at Talange (36). Follow IVV signs to the start at Hagondange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to connect with Autobahn A64 to Luxembourg City; after crossing the border, the autobahn becomes A1. Bypass Luxembourg City to the south and connect with A3 toward Metz and A31 toward Thionville. Exit at Mondelange (37) to follow IVV directional signs to the start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes Paul Lamm on rue Henri Hoffmann

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

La Petite-Pierre, France (F-67290) — Here’s a Monday volksmarch that requires about a 90-minute drive but provides an opportunity to explore the sort-of-nearby towns of Haguenau or Strasbourg. The event is southwest of both Pirmasens and Bitche, France. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 to Saarbrücken, connect briefly with A620 and take the B51 exit toward Güdingen. Head south on B51 to Kleinblittersdorf, cross the Saar River into France and pick up N61/E29 southward to Hambach. Connect with the A4/E25 toll road toward Strasbourg. Take exit 43 toward Sarre-Union and use D1061, D13, and D9 to reach La Petite-Pierre and the start.

Start: Centre Culturel at 63, Route Principale

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Langenaubach (35708) — This German holiday event is northwest of Giessen and offers a variety of trail lengths. Also of note is a pair of 7 km routes — one leading into a valley and the other a mountain route. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Cologne. At Limburg, take the exit for B49/B54 toward Siegen, then continue on B52 until Rennerod to connect with B255. At Hohenroth, pick up a secondary road for the rest of the way to Langenaubach.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus on Brachtstraße

Monday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (7, 7, 12, 16 and 22 km)

Trail: Fairly hilly, woods

Award: None

Note: EVG-D credit is also available.

Leudelange, Luxembourg (L-3361) — This event brings volksmarchers southwest of Luxembourg City for the host club’s Spring walk. It’s a long drive from the KMC (about 1 hour 45 minutes) but should be easily done using autobahns; the drive from Bitburg is a little more than an hour. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken, Saarlouis and Merzig to the border at Perl. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue west on Autoroute A13 to connect with the A4 toward Luxembourg City. Use the Leudelange Sud exit (2) and follow secondary roads to the start. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use Autobahns 60, 1, and 602 to Trier. Use the Trier-Ehrang exit to connect with A64 to Luxembourg City; after crossing the border, the autobahn becomes A1. Bypass Luxembourg City to the south using B1 to connect with A4, then exit at Leudelange Nord (1) to follow secondary roads to the start. IVV signs should be available after exiting the autoroute.

Start: Hall Omnisports at 7, place des Martyrs

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Wednesday, May 3

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — This Dutch midweek volksmarch is northwest of Aachen, Germany, and requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg. Besides being surrounded by some interesting destination cities, the event is also interesting in that it is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization and offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Weekend of May 6-7

Medell, Belgium (B-4770) — This Belgian event is northeast of St. Vith, and is about a 50-miniute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and exit at Vielsalm (14). Use N670 and N676 to the start at Medell.

Start: Hall de tir “St. Hubertus” at Zur Heide 17

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3, 6, 12 and 21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Montmédy, France (F-55600) — This Sunday event is west of Luxembourg City and roughly a 1-hour 45-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to Luxembourg. After crossing the border, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25/E411 to the Habay exit (29). Take N87 through Étalle and Rouvroy, then continue to the French border. Once in France, continue on D981 and D643 to the start at Montmédy.

Start: Citadelle

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (7 and 12 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Expect the two longer trails to be hilly

Award: None.

Niederanven, Luxembourg (L-6906) — This event is east of Luxembourg City and a bit less than a 90-minute drive from the KMC, and about a 40-minute drive from Bitburg. From the Bitburg and Spangdahlem area, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 west to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue west toward Luxembourg City on Autoroute A1. Exit at Munsbach (11) and use CR132 to reach the start. From the KMC, take Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 62, 1 and 602 to Trier; exit at Trier-Ehrang (2). Pick up B52 to connect with Autobahn 64 to Luxembourg. Cross the border and continue on Autoroute A1 toward Luxembourg City, then exit at Munsbach (11). Use CR132 to reach the start at Niederanven.

Start: Centre de Loisirs on Am Sand

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Ormersviller, France (F-57720) — This Sunday walk, located south of Zweibrücken and about an hour’s drive from the KMC, offers routes through mountains, valleys and villages. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) and take a minor road south through Mittelbach and Altheim to cross the border. Ormersviller is a very short distance from the border.

Start: Salle Socio Culturelle

Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Expect hilly

Award: None

Schmelz (66839) — Look for this Saarland event northwest of Saarbrücken and, for the most part, reachable by autobahn. From Baumholder, use Autobahn 62 toward Trier, exit at Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen (2) in order to connect with A1 south toward Saarbrücken. Exit at Tholey (140) to pick up B269 to Lebach and B268 to Schmelz and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Saarlouis. Exit at Heusweiler (16) to connect with B268 toward Lebach to reach Schmelz.

Start: Primshalle on Hoher Staden in the Industriegebiet

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km)

Trail: Unknown but expect somewhat hilly, woods

Award: None.

Schömberg-Langenbrand (75328) — This walk is south of Pforzheim and about a 65-minute drive west of Stuttgart. Challenge-seeking wanderers will enjoy Saturday’s 31- and 42-km trails. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city. At the Schattenring roundabout, take the second exit onto Magstadter Straße and continue on secondary roads through Büsnau and Magstadt to pick up B295. Stay on B295 until Althengstett, then pick up a secondary road to Hirsau. Connect with B463 to Bad Liebenzell and minor roads to Schömberg’s start location.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Salbacher Straße 10

Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 6:30 a.m. to noon (20 and 31 km) and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km)

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (21)

Trail: Unknown; 6 and 11 km are stroller-friendly

Award: From previous events or patch and certificate (marathon).

Valleroy, France (F-54910) — This Sunday walk is located northwest of Metz. KMC’s wanderers can expect about a 1-hour 50-minute drive. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and across the French border. Once in France, continue on A320 and the A4 toll road (collection points are automated). Use A4 to skirt Metz to the north, then exit at Saint-Marie-aux-Chênes (34). Take D181, D136, and D130 a short distance to reach Valleroy and the start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes at 1, place de la Libération

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7:30 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Vianden, Luxembourg (L-9425) — This volksmarch is west of Bitburg and just across the border — about 40 minutes from Bitburg. Vianden is home to the Musée Littéraire Victor Hugo, the French author who wrote the historical novel, Les Misérables. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, take B50 west to the Luxembourg border, continue on N17 and N10, cross the Our river, and follow signs to the start.

Start: Centre Culturel Larei Vianden at 39, rue du Sanatorium

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Weekend of May 13-14

Großseelheim (35274) — This walk, northeast of Giessen, offers a scenic drive to the start from the former military community. It’s a long drive from Wiesbaden — about 80 minutes — but it offers the chance to visit the university town of Marburg. From Giessen use B3 toward Marburg to pick up a secondary road in the direction of Kirchain to reach the start. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 66 toward Frankfurt, then Autobahns 5, 45, and 485 past Giessen. Continue on B3 north to Marburg and exit at Marburg-Süd. Pick up a secondary road, using IVV signs, to reach the start at Großseelheim.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Marburger Ring 26

Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon (5 and 10 km)

Trail: Expect hilly, woods

Award: None

Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.

Habay-la-Neuve (B-6720) — This Sunday event is northwest of Arlon and a surprisingly short 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E44 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and continue to the Belgian border. Once in Belgium, continue on the A4/E25 to the Habay exit (29) and use N87 to Habay-la-Neuve and the start.

Start: École Fondamentale C. F. at Rue de la courtière, 19

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (22 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Holving, France (F-57510) — This two-day French event is found south of Saarbrücken. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken. Continue on it as it becomes A32 in France and connect with the A4 toll road in the direction of Strasbourg. Take exit 41.1 toward Puttelange-aux-Lacs, then connect with D30, D656 and D156E to reach Holving.

Start: Centre Socio Culturel at 8, rue du Stade

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Junglinster, Luxembourg (L-6131) — This Mother’s Day event is a little more than a 30-minute drive from Bitburg, and located about midway between the German border and Luxembourg City. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to drive right to Junglinster and the start.

Start: Centre Polyvalent Gaston Stein at 1, rue E. Nilles

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 km), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km, plus special 25th anniversary course)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None