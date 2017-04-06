Take a Hike – April

By Donald Seltzer

Volksmarching Notes

♦ The calendar for volksmarching in Germany, Terminliste 2017, is available for 5€ in the start hall at most events. This booklet lists the information for each of the scheduled events in Germany as well as an extensive list of permanent trails. The European volksmarching calendar (which includes Germany) is available for €10 from the awards officer. Kaiserslautern- and Spangdahlem-area wanderers may want to pick up the 2017 volksmarching calendars for France, Luxembourg, and Belgium/Netherlands; these are available for €2 or €3 from the Rheinland-Pfalz DVV Awards Officer when present at an event.

♦ Interested in volksmarching but not sure how things work? Send an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Getting Started HU.”

♦ Many thanks to Spangdahlem volksmarchers Pat & Cheryl Patterson, Ramstein’s Lew Harrison & Johnette Scott, and Wiesbaden’s James Meredith for providing the event brochures that help make this feature possible.

♦ Please take a moment to grab a set of brochures from the Werber table and send them via no-cost MPS to Donald Seltzer, PSC 2 Box 10684, APO AE 09012.

♦ Got a comment? Found something you’d like to correct? Want to change ‘unknown’ to a useful trail description? Write me at volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Feedback HU.”

♦ Would you like to receive Take a Hike at the same time as the newspaper editor? The complete, unedited version of the monthly volksmarching feature is available in its original Word document format by sending an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with “Subscribe HU” in the subject line.

Weekend of April 8-9

Altwiller, France (F-67260) — This event is south of Saarbrücken in France. The drive from Kaiserslautern is a little less than 90 minutes. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken, then briefly use A620 to exit onto B51 south toward Kleinblittersdorf and the border. At Kleinblittersdorf, take a minor road across the Saar River into France. Pick up N61 to Sarralbe, then use D661, D28, D28J and D23 to reach AltwillerStart: Salle polyvalente on Route de Bonnefontaine

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Folschviller, France (F-57730) — This club, south of St. Avold, held its first-ever volksmarch event last year but may be using the same template for this walk’s brochure. KMC wanderers may want to show the same enthusiasm and support for a new club’s event as they did last year. Volksmarchers may wish to stop at the beautiful American Military Cemetery at St. Avold as well. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken toward the border, continuing toward Metz as it becomes A320 in France. Continue on the A4 (toll road with automated collection points; expect toll to be €4.40) to exit 39 at Carling. Drive through St. Avold on D633, and connect with D603 and D910A to reach Folschviller.

Start: Centre Socio-Culturel et Sportif Marcel Martin on Rue Usson de Poitou

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15 km), and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Linger, Luxembourg (L-4797) — This event is west-southwest of Luxembourg City with the drive slightly less than two hours from the KMC and one hour from Bitburg. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border onto Autoroute A13 west toward Luxembourg City, Esch-sur-Alzette and Pétange. Connect onto N31 and follow IVV signs a short distance to the start. From Bitburg, use B51 south to Neuhaus and connect with A64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on A1/E44 to Luxembourg City. Skirt the city to the south using A1 and A6, then at the interchange Croix de Cessange, pick up A4 to Esch-sur-Alzette. Connect with A13 to reach Linger.

Start: Centre Sociétaire at 20, rue de la Libération

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 11 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Moutfort, Luxembourg (L-5335) — This event is east of Luxembourg City, making it about a 45-minute drive from the Bitburg/Spangdahlem area and 90 minutes from the KMC. From Bitburg, use B51 south to Neuhaus and A64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on A1/E44 to the Munsbach exit (11). Pick up CR132 south through Munsbach to the start at Moutfort. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and toward Saarlouis. Take the Perl exit (2) to connect with B419 north to Nennig, then take B406 to the Luxembourg border. Cross the Mosel into Remich, Luxembourg, and continue on N2/E29 to Moutfort.

Start: Centre Culturel at 7, rue de Medingen

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 11 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None, but the club supports a cancer foundation and its “Catch a Smile” program with the proceeds.

Petit-Rechain, Belgium (B-4800) — This Belgian volksmarch is north-northwest of Verviers and about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. The Saturday event is within easy reach of the tourist attractions at Battice (World War II’s Fort de Battice, in particular) and the American Military Cemetery at Henri-Chapelle. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium, take the Dison exit (3), and pick up N627 to Petit-Rechain.

Start: Domaine des Tourelles at Rue de Grand-Rechain 67

Saturday: Noon to 5 p.m. (4, 6, 10 and 15 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Sticker

Quierschied-Göttelborn (66287) — This event, hosted by the local German Red Cross, is in the Saarland area west of the KMC. From Baumholder, use Autobahns 62 and 1 toward Saarbrücken. Exit at Quierschied (144) to use a minor road to reach Göttelborn. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 to reach the Merchweiler exit (18), then use secondary roads to reach the start at Göttelborn.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle at Hauptstraße 189

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown but expect somewhat hilly, woods

Award: None

Rhaunen (55624) — This walk is in the Hunsrück region west of Bingen, an area well known for its scenic beauty and year-round series of walking trails. Trail lengths of 42- and 50-kilometers are offered to challenge-seeking wanderers as are three Mountain Bike trails (which do not offer IVV credit). From Baumholder, use the minor roads skirting the training area to reach B420. Head in the direction of Bad Kreuznach to B270 and B41 to Kirn. Connect with a secondary road through Hahnenbach and Bundenbach to Rhaunen. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 south toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Ludwigshafen. Exit at Rheinböllen (45) to use B50 toward Simmern. At Sohren, take the exit toward Kirn and use the secondary road south to Rhaunen. From the KMC, take B270 north from Kaiserslautern through Lauterecken to Fischbach, then use secondary roads through Niederwörresbach and Sulzbach to reach the start at Rhaunen.

Start: Idarwaldhalle at Am Sonnenschlicher 5

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 10 km), 7-11 a.m. (21 km), 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km), 6:30-8 a.m. (50 km) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (25, 35 and 50 km mountain bike without IVV credit)

Trail: Hilly, mostly woods

Award: From previous events (shorter routes) or patch and certificate (marathon trails).

Wednesday, April 12

Hohenöllen/Pfalz (67744) — This midweek event is closest to wanderers from Baumholder and Kaiserslautern (both about 40 minutes). The start times require employees to take the day off work. From Baumholder, head east toward Lauterecken using the minor road bordering the training area to reach B420 at Rathsweiler. Take B420 to Lauterecken, then B270 south to Heinzenhausen to pick up another secondary road a short distance to Hohenöllen. From Kaiserslautern, use B270 north through Katzweiler and Wolfstein, then use a minor road through Oberweiler-Tiefenbach and Einöllen to the start.

Start: Radsporthalle at Am Heidchen 6

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km, plus cycling)

Trail: Hilly walking trails, woods and fields; 30-km asphalt cycling trail

Award: None

Meisenthal, France (F-57960) — This Wednesday French volksmarch is south of Zweibrücken. The drive from the KMC will be scenic but long — about 1 hour 15 minutes. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with D37 near Bitche to follow it through Lemberg and Goetzenbruck. Take a minor road to Meisenthal and the start.

Start: Salle des fêtes at place de la Poste

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Good Friday, April 14

Ortenberg/Gelnhaar (63683) — This Good Friday event, about 75 minutes from Wiesbaden, is northeast of Frankfurt. Former residents of the now-closed military communities of Gelnhausen and Büdingen, and to a lesser extent Butzbach, Friedberg, and the Bad Nauheim housing area, may sense something familiar about the scenery. The walk is under the Europäischen Volkssport-Gemeinschaft Deutschland (EVG-D) organization but is also giving DVV/IVV credit. The EVG-D is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 past the airport, then exit at Hanau (54) to connect with B45 and B43a toward Fulda. Pick up A45/A66 toward Fulda, exit at Gründau-Lieblos (42) to take B457 through Büdingen and pick up secondary roads to the start at Ortenberg.

Start: Bürgerhaus Gelnhaar on Hammerweg

Friday: 8 a.m. to noon (4, 7 and 12 km)

Trail: Unknown, but expect hilly, woods and fields

Award: Certificate

Urexweiler (66646) — This holiday event in the Saarland area west of the KMC will require a day off from work in order enjoy the walk here. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 8 and 1 to reach the Eppelborn exit (141), then use a minor road through Dirmingen to reach the start.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle at Im Brühl 1

Friday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (16 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown but expect fairly hilly, woods and fields

Award: None.

Weekend of April 15-16

Waremme, Belgium (B-4300) — This walk is west-northwest of Liège and about a 90-minute drive from Bitburg. The drive will take you past Liège so the opportunity for an overnight stay may be tempting. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. Take the Waremme exit (29) to use N69 and N752 to the start at Waremme.

Start: Athénée Royal on Rue du Fond d’Or

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 8, 12, 21 and 30 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Sticker

Easter Monday, April 17

Abbéville-lès-Conflans, France (F-54800) — This event is west-northwest of Metz and about 1 hour 50 minutes from Kaiserslautern and 1 hour 40 minutes from Bitburg. Volksmarchers from the KMC will mostly be on autobahns to get to this event, one of which passes St. Avoid and its American Military Cemetery. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken toward the border, continuing toward Metz as it becomes A320/E50 in France. Connect with the A4 toll road to skirt Metz to the north and exit at Jarny (33). Pick up D613 to Labry, then D15C and D15 to reach the start at Abbéville. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, take B51 south to Neuhaus to connect with Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg City. Cross the border and continue on A1, skirting Luxembourg City to the south and merging with A6. At the Croix de Cessage interchange, connect with A4 to Esch-sur-Alzette, then use N31 to wind through town and cross into France. Continue on D16 through Audun-le-Tiche toward Aumetz, D906 to La Petite Audun, D156B and D156 to Landres, then D643 and D15 to Abbéville.

Start: Salle des Fêtes on Grande Rue

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Baâlon, France (F-55700) — This Monday event is west of Montmedy and west-southwest of Arlon and offers a variety of trails, to include 30- and 42-kilometers. It’s about a 2-hour drive from Bitburg. As it’s on a European holiday, traffic should be less than usual. As it’s not an American holiday, interested volksmarchers will need a day’s leave. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 to the Habay exit (29). Take N87 through Etalle and Rouvrov, then continue to the French border. Once across the border, continue on D981 ton Montmédy and D947 to the start at Baâlon..

Start: Salle des fêtes at 24, rue Leboeuf

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (7 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15 and 20 km) and 7-9 a.m. (30 and 42 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Unknown

Eischen, Luxembourg (L-8465) — This Easter Monday event is east of Arlon, Belgium and about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south. Continue on A6 to exit 1, connect with N13 and N6 to Steinfort, and take CR106 and CR108 to Eischen.

Start: Centre Culturel Jean Wolff at place Denn

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Montbronn, France (F-57415) — This Marche Populaire event is south of Zweibrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area willing to make the drive will enjoy walking trails in France. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with a secondary road near Bitche to follow it through Lemberg and Enchenberg to reach Montbronn.

Start: Salle polyvalente on Rue Notre Dame

Monday: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Rettel, France (F-57480) — This event is northeast of Thionville and due west of Merzig, Germany. The drive is slightly less than 90 minutes from the KMC and about 75 minutes from Bitburg. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the Luxembourg border on Autoroute A13 and exit at Schengen (13), connect with N10 south to the French border and, after crossing, continue on D64F, D654 and D61 to Rettel. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south toward Trier to connect with Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Cross the border and continue on A1 to then exit toward Route de Trèves/N1/N10. Take N1 and N10 south along the Moselle to Schengen. Cross into France and continue along the Moselle on D64F, finally crossing the river at Contz-les-Bains on D64 and reaching Rettel.

Start: Salle Polyvalente at 15 rue de la Chartreuse

Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

‘s-Gravenvoeren, Belgium (B-3798) — This Belgian volksmarch is roughly south of Maastricht, Netherlands, and west of Aachen, Germany. Expect about a 90-minute drive from Bitburg. The Easter Monday event obviously requires a day’s leave, but make it a three-day weekend to explore those cities and catch the Sunday flea market at Tongeren (only 30 minutes away). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium, taking A27 further to follow signs for Aubel/N648/Battice/N3, then using N627 and a secondary road to the start at ‘s-Gravenvoeren.

Start: Kursaal Voeren on Boomstraat

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5 and 8 km), 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (12 and 20 km), and 7:30-11 a.m. (30 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Wednesday, April 19

Oupeye, Belgium (B-4860) — This Belgian event is north-northest of Liège, and is about a 1 hour 15 minute drive from Bitburg. The event offers a variety of trail distances, to include a 42-km marathon. The walk’s proximity to Liège provides an opportunity for a weekend of walking and exploring. Start times for each of the trails are approximate and based on a 5 km/hour pace. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at Battice, connect with A3/E40/E42 toward Liège. Exit at Oupeye (35) to pick up N671 to the start at Oupeye.

Start: Local de La Godasse Oupeye at Rue Sondeville, 11

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (3, 6 and 12 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Weekend of April 22-23

Bockenau (55595) — This event is due west of Bad Kreuznach on the year-round, permanent Hunsrück trail system. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Alzey. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51) and follow B41 toward Kirn. Pick up a secondary road at Waldböckelheim to head northwest to Bockenau. From Baumholder, use the minor road adjacent to the training area to reach B420 toward Bad Kreuznach. Connect with B270 toward Idar-Oberstein and B41 toward Bad Kreuznach. Pick up the secondary road at Waldböckelheim that leads to the start at Bockenau.

Start: Bockenauer-Schweiz-Halle on Waldböckelheimer Straße

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) and 7-10 a.m. (30 km)

Trail: Fairly hilly, woods

Award: None

Cleebronn (74389) — This Sunday walk is southwest of Heilbronn and about an hour’s drive north from Stuttgart. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with Autobahn 81 toward Heilbronn. Take the Bietigheim-Bissingen exit to again connect with B27 to Lettenbrube. Take secondary roads to Freudental and on to Cleebronn.

Start: Turn- und Festhalle at Zeppelinstraße 11

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown, but expect hilly and fields

Award: None

Consdorf, Luxembourg (L-6213) — This event is roughly a half-hour’s drive from Bitburg, and about midway between there and Luxembourg City; it’s almost a two-hour drive from the KMC. Billed as Felsenwanderung, or rock hiking, the trails will lead wanderers among and though rock formations. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11 (E29) in Luxembourg to connect with CR118 at Lauterborn. Use CR118 to reach the start at Consdorf. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 to Trier, and 602 and 64 to the Luxembourg border. Continue on Motorway A1 toward Luxembourg City, exit at Potaschbierg (13), and connect with N1 toward Larochette. Pick up N14 and CR136 to Brouch, then follow CR132, CR137, and CR118 to Consdorf and the start.

Start: Centre culturel Kuerzwénkel on route de Berdorf

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Hilly and wooded; 6 km trail is stroller- and senior-friendly

Award: None

Falck, France (F-57550) — This event is southwest of Saarlouis and just across the French border and a little more than an hour’s drive from Kaiserslautern. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 past Saarbrücken and 620 toward Saarlouis. Exit at Ensdorf (4b) in the direction of Überherrn and pick up B269n toward Creutzwald and the border. After crossing into France, continue on N33 and D23B toward the start at Falck.

Start: Salle Rémy Schaefer at 1 Rue de la Gare

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (7 and 12 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Melen, Belgium (B-4633) — This weekend event is east of Liège and about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then exit at Herve (37) to use N3 and a minor road to the start at Melen.

Start: Salle du Centre Culturel at rue de l’Enseignement 2

Saturday and Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 6, 12 and 21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Wiesbaden-Frauenstein (65201) — This Sunday-only event is billed as the Cherry Blossom Walk. With its location near the Wiesbaden Garrison’s Rheinblick Golf Course, consider tossing your clubs in the trunk and get some practice in at the driving range or putting green after walking the trails. Use Autobahn 66 to reach Wiesbaden; continue westbound on A66 to the Frauenstein exit (2). Follow IVV signs on the minor road leading to Frauenstein and Alfred-Delp-Straße. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, 643 toward Wiesbaden, and 66 toward Rüdesheim. Exit at Wiesbaden-Frauenstein (2) and follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Alfred-Delp-Schule at Alfred-Delp-Str. 53

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 11 km) and 8 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Expect somewhat hilly, wooded areas and neighborhoods

Award: None

Wednesday, April 26

As, Limburg, Belgium (B-3665) — This midweek event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Vrijetijdsgebouw at Schuttenbergstraat 2

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10, 15 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: Sticker

Weekend of April 29-30

Entrange, France (F-57330) — This event is north-northwest of Thionville with the drive about 1 hour 40 minutes from the KMC and one hour from the Bitburg area. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border into Luxembourg on Autoroute A13 toward Dudelange and Esch-sur-Alzette, and connecting with A3 at the Croix de Bettembourg interchange. Head south toward Metz, crossing into France and continuing on A31/E25. Take Exit 44 toward Hettange-Grande to follow D15 and D57A to the start at Entrange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus, and connect with Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Cross the border and continue on A1 to the south of Luxembourg City, then pick up A3/E25 at the Croix de Gasperich interchange. Head south toward Metz, cross into France using A31/E25, and take Exit 44 toward Hettange-Grande. Follow D15 and D57A to Entrange and the start.

Start: Espace Charles Ferdinand at 1 rue du tennis

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (15 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Kalhausen, France (F-57412) — This Marche Populaire event is south of Saarbrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area will have a bit less than a 90-minute drive to reach this walk. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 to Saarbrücken and take the B51 exit toward Güdingen and the border. Continue onto D82, D919, and D33 as the secondary roads parallel the winding Sarre River. Connect with D83 and take it into Kalhausen and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue de la Liberation

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Larochette, Luxembourg (L-7619) — This event brings volksmarchers north of Luxembourg City. Expect the drive to be under an hour from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternach and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to connect with CR118 at Lauterbuer. Continue on CR118 through Consdorf and Christnach to the start at Larochette.

Start: Centre Culturel at 19a, rue de Medernach (Parking with free shuttle service at Hall Sportif FILANO et Terrain de foot in Birkelt L-7633)

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Longvilly, Belgium (B-6600) — This Saturday event is east of Bastogne and close to the Belgian-Luxembourg border, making it about a 75-minute drive from Bitburg. A marathon trail is offered along with a variety of shorter distances. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to Autobahn 60 toward the border and St. Vith. After crossing into Belgium, continue on Autoroute A27/E42 to the St. Vith exit (15), then connect with N62 south to Wemperhaardt. Cross into Luxembourg and continue southward on N12 to Féitsch, pick up N20 west to the Belgian border, and use N874 after crossing the border to reach Longvilly.

Start: Local Les Hirondelles on rue de Clervaux

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 7, 13, and 21 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42 km; times estimated)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Martelange, Belgium (B-6630) — This event is north of Arlon and south of Bastogne, and almost literally on the Belgian-Luxembourg border. The drive from Bitburg is about 1 hour 20 minutes. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to bypass Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 to the Arlon exit (31). Take N82 to pick up N4 north to Martelange and the start.

Start: Maison de Village (formerly Centre Culturel) at Route de Radelange 43b

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None

Schweighouse sur Moder, France (F-67590) — This Sunday volksmarch is near the town of Haguenau. Expect the drive from the KMC to take about an hour and three-quarters, and wind through the Parc Naturel Régional des Vosges du Nord. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south across the border where it becomes D35A. Continue on secondary roads (D620, D662, D1062) toward Hagenau, then take D85 to reach Schweighouse and the start.

Start: Centre Culturel et Sportif Robert Kaeuffling at 10 rue du Sports

Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km)

Trail: Fairly flat, fields and woods

Award: None.