Weekend of Dec. 10-11

Bockenau (55595) — This event is due west of Bad Kreuznach on the year-round, permanent Hunsrück trail system. The trails will take wanderers to the town’s Christmas market. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Alzey. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51) and follow B41 toward Kirn. Pick up a secondary road at Waldböckelheim to head northwest to Bockenau.

Start: Bockenauer-Schweiz-Halle on Waldböckelheimer Straße. Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10k). Trail: Fairly hilly, woods. Award: None.

Metz, France (F-57050) — Although cancelled last year in the wake of the Paris attacks, this hugely-popular Saturday-only evening walk is back and once again offers a tour of this historic city with many of its monuments and buildings illuminated. Wanderers will find the trail passes through a Christmas market. Go early to avoid crowds or later to enjoy the lights; dress warmly regardless. This event is well worth the drive. West of Saarbrücken, this walk is easily reached via autobahn. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643, 60, and 63 to Kaiserslautern, then connect with A6 toward Saarbrücken. Cross into France and continue on A4/E50 toward Metz. Once near Metz, follow signs toward Stade Saint-Symphorien and watch carefully for Metz Illuminée directional signs.

Start: Complexe Sportif on Boulevard Saint Symphorien. Saturday: 2 to 7 p.m. (10k). Trail: Flat, city streets. Award: None. Notes: The highway between Germany’s border and Metz is a toll road with automated collection stations. A German Esso station is located at a rest stop on the eastbound side (direction Kaiserslautern/Mannheim) of A6 near Homburg/Saar (just past exit 9).

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Allendorf (56370) — Expect a pretty walk in the Naturpark Rhein-Taunus northwest of Wiesbaden on this end-of-2016 midweek walk. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Limburg, exit at Bad Camberg (44) and follow a secondary road to Beuerbach, Ketternschwalbach and Panrod. Change roads to head toward Burgschwalbach and Zollhaus and connect with B274 to reach the start.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus at Hauptstraße 67. Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10k) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15k). Trail: Fairly hilly, fields and woods. Award: From previous events.

Weekend of Jan. 7-8

Bretzenheim/Nahe (55559) — Start out the year with this event just up the road from Bad Kreuznach in the direction of Bingen. You’ll enjoy the walk as long as you watch for the trail markings — it’s easy to make a wrong turn here. From Bad Kreuznach take B48 north to Bretzenheim. From Wiesbaden and points east take Autobahn 60 toward Bingen, continuing at its end on a two-lane road to Gensingen. Follow IVV signs to Langenlonsheim and Bretzenheim.

Start: Kronenberghalle on Winzenheimer Straße. Saturday and Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10k) and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15k). Trail: Somewhat hilly, vineyards. Award: None.

Weekend of Jan. 14-15

Runkel an der Lahn (65594) — The walk is north of Wiesbaden and east of Limburg. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Köln. Exit at Limburg-Süd (43), use B8 through Lindenholzhausen and Niederbrechen, then pick up a secondary road to reach the start at Runkel.

Start: Stadthalle at Am Sportplatz 3. Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11k) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20k). Sunday: 7 to 1 p.m. (6, 11 and 20k). Trail: Hilly, woods. Award: From previous events. Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.

Schweppenhausen (55444) — The trails at this event are part of the IVV-Rundwanderweg Hunsrück, a year-round system of permanent trails offering participants seven routes totaling 160 kilometers. This walk is easily reached from Wiesbaden using Autobahns 60 toward Bingen, 61 toward Ludwigshafen, and the Waldlaubersheim exit (47). Follow IVV signs on secondary roads through Windesheim to the start.

Start: Schloßgartenhalle. Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10k), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15k) and 8 a.m. to noon (20k). Trail: Hilly trails, fields and woods. Award: None.

Weekend of Jan. 28-29

Hürth (50354) — This event is on the southwest edge of Cologne and 2 hours from Wiesbaden. A variety of trail lengths are offered; challenge-seekers will find 2017’s first 42k marathon. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Cologne. Just outside of Cologne, at Rath/Heumar, exit onto A4. Take the Köln-Eifeltor exit (11b) to connect with B265 to Hürth.

Start: Europakolleg Goldenberg Alt-Hürth at Duffesbachstraße 7. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 12k), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (22k), 8 to 11 a.m. (30k), and 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. (42k). Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (6 and 12k), 8 to 11:30 a.m. (22k). Trail: Unknown. Award: Patch and Certificate (42k trail).0 Note: Participants of the marathon trail should bring a flashlight. In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.