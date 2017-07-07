Take a Hike – Final Edition

This is the final edition of a volksmarch feature that began July 2, 1992, in the Darmstadt Military Community’s newspaper, About Town. Neither my first editor, Juan Meléndez who came up with the inspired name Take a Hike, nor I ever imagined it would go this long.

I truly believe volksmarching encourages German-American friendships (the reason I’d walked into the newspaper office back then), promotes family, and enhances the quality of life in Germany. It certainly has for me on all counts.

But after writing this feature as a volunteer for all these years, Take a Hike is coming to a bittersweet end. I’ve enjoyed sharing my enthusiasm and interest in volksmarching with so many people over the years, and will treasure the many friends and memories that have come from it.

I’d like to thank my longtime editor at Wiesbaden’s Herald Union, Karl Weisel, and the many staffers over the years who edited my work while patiently allowing me to push deadlines right to the very edge, but still made me look good in print. Much appreciation goes to former Public Affairs Officers Teri Viedt (Darmstadt) and Anemone Rüger (Wiesbaden) for always making me feel like part of the team. It was an honor and privilege to be associated with these talented people.

I owe a debt of gratitude, in particular, to Spangdahlem volksmarcher Pat Patterson for his assistance and support during the past two and a half decades. Pat was among the first to pass along walking information during my six-year tenure as The Stars and Stripes volksmarch columnist. Later on, Patterson and his wife, Cheryl; Spangdahlem’s Charles & Barbara MacDonald; Wiesbaden’s James Meredith; and Ramstein’s Lew Harrison & Johnette Scott were the most consistent contributors of event brochures that helped make Take a Hike possible.

And, finally, thank you to everyone who took the time to read my attempts at writing. If you find me on the trails, please say hello.

Auf Wiedersehen!

Weekend of July 8-9

Eppelborn-Humes (66571) — This event is due north of Saarbrücken and just off Autobahn 1 making it easy to reach. From Baumholder, head south to pick up A62 in the direction of Neubrücke and Trier. Connect with A1 southbound toward Saarbrücken and exit at Illingen (142). Briefly follow a minor road toward Wiesbach before cutting off toward Humes and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 8 and 1 toward Saarbrücken and Trier. Exit at Illingen (142) and use minor roads toward Wiesbach and Humes.

Start: Sportplatz on Pastor-Pfeil-Straße Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Grombach (74906) — East of Sinsheim, this event may be reached by Stuttgart’s volksmarchers with a drive of about an hour or so. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with A81 toward Heilbronn. At the Kreuz Weinsberg interchange (9), connect with A6 toward Mannheim, then exit at Bad Rappenau (35) to use B39 and secondary roads to Grombach.

Start: Schlossberghalle at Zum Sportplatz 6 Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 18 km) Trail: Unknown Award: From previous events.

Hombourg-Budange, France (F-57920) — This French volksmarch may be found southeast of Thionville. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 620 toward Saarlouis. Exit at Saarlouis-Mitte (3), then use B405 to cross into France. Continue on D918 in France to Hombourg-Budange and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Menchhoffen, France (F-67340) — This event is south of Bitche and west of Haguenau. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant time. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with N62 toward Haguenau. At Niederbronn-les-Bains, take D28 to Ingwiller via Zinswiller and Rothbach. Pick up D919 leading to Menchhoffen and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on Route d’Uttwiller Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Meix-le-Tige, Belgium (B-6747) — This Sunday event is southwest of Arlon, and about a 75-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E29 and A6/E25 to skirt Luxembourg City to the south. Continue on A6 to the border; once in Belgium, use A4/E25 past Arlon’s IKEA store to the Arlon exit (31). Connect with N82 and a minor road to reach the start.

Start: Rue du Monument 2 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Niederstinzel, France (F-57930) — This French volksmarch, found due south of Saarbrücken, is easily reached by autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use the Sarre-Union exit (43). Take D8 through Sarre-Union and Sarrewerden to connect with D43 that takes you to Niedersteinzel’s start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes des Sapeurs-Pompiers on Rue Principale Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Otterberg-Drehenthalerhof (67697) — This event is located just a few kilometers north of Kaiserslautern and west of Sembach. From Baumholder, make your way to Autobahn 62 and head toward Kaiserslautern, connecting with Autobahn 6. Use the Kaiserslautern-West exit (15) to pick up B270 north to Otterbach and Otterberg; from there take a minor road to Drehenthalerhof and the start. From the KMC, take B270 north toward Idar-Oberstein. Connect with secondary roads through Otterbach and Otterberg to pick up the minor road to Drehenthalerhof.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Im Rabental 20 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Hilly, woods and fields Award: From previous events.

Wiebelskirchen bei Bauershaus (66540) — This Saarland event is due south of Neubrücke and just north of Neunkirchen. From Baumholder, start by heading toward Freisen and the autobahn, then continue through that town to connect with B41. Use B41 south past Ottweiler, then watch for IVV signs — the start is on B41 between Ottweiler and Neunkirchen. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Neunkirchen and exit at Neunkirchen-Spiesen. Take B41 north to find IVV signs; reaching Ottweiler means you’ve gone too far.

Start: Am Gegenortschacht Bauershaus on B41 between Neunkirchen and Ottweiler Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: From previous events.

Friday, July 14

Bliesbruck, France (F-57200) — This Friday walk is southeast of Saarbrücken and just on the other side of the border. From the KMC, expect an hour’s drive using Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Einöd (30) to use B423 toward Blieskastel. From Bleiskastel, use minor roads south toward the border through Bliesdalheim and Gersheim. Cross into France and continue on D82 to Bliesbruck.

Start: Salle des fêtes on Rue principale Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 15-16

Ehingen (Donau) (89584) — This walk is southwest of Ulm and about a 90 minute drive southeast from Stuttgart. The host club offers its first marathon to those looking for a challenge. From Stuttgart, use B27 south toward the airport to connect with Autobahn 8 toward Munich. Exit at Kirchheim (57) to pick up B465 through Münsingen to the start at Ehingen.

Start: Firma Robert Bayer GmbH at Max-Planck-Straße 2 Saturday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 10 km), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (20 km), and 6-9 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect somewhat hilly and fields Award: From previous events or patch and certificate (marathon).

Eschbach, France (F-67360) — This Sunday event is southeast of Bitche, north of Haguenau, and roughly midway between the two towns. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant time. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue on D35A to connect with D662 toward Philippsbourg, then pick up D1062 to Mertzwiller. From there, use D72 to the start at Eschbach.

Start: Espace Sportif on Rue de la Forêt Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Flacht (65558) — This walk, north of Wiesbaden, brings wanderers to the scenic Limburg area. Consider visiting the interesting town of Limburg if you haven’t done so already. Use Autobahn 3 toward Köln and Limburg. Take the Limburg-Süd exit (43) and B54 in the direction of Diez and Wiesbaden to reach the start at Flacht.

Start: Aartalhalle at Bahnhofstraße 17 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Very hilly, woods Award: None.

Sohren (55487) — This walk puts you near Hahn airport, home of Europe’s most well-known budget airline, Ryanair. Events in the Hunsrück area are always pretty and this one shouldn’t be an exception. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 62 toward Trier. Exit at Birkenfeld (41) to use B41, B269, B327 and B50 toward Hahn airport. Follow IVV signs as you approach the airport. From Baumholder, use secondary roads through Ruschberg, Heimbach, Birkenfeld, and Ellenberg to connect with B269. Continue heading north to Morbach, then pick up B327 toward Hirschfeld. Use B50 and a minor road to Sohren. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Koblenz. Take the Rheinböllen exit (45) to use B50 to the airport. Watch for IVV signs to reach the start.

Start: Bürgerhalle at Talstraße 1 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trails: Fairly hilly, woods and fields Award: None.

Weekend of July 22-23

Guiderkirch, France (F-57720) — This Sunday walk is south-southwest of Zweibrücken and about an hour’s drive from Kaiserslautern. Interestingly, the club also offers a midweek walk with different trails. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to very briefly use B424 toward Rimschweiler. Connect with a minor road (L465) through Mittelbach, Altheim, and Peppenkum to reach the border. Cross into France and continue on D84 to the start at Geiderkirch.

Start: Chapiteau Place des Fêtes on Chapelle Sainte Anne Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Mörsdorf (56290) — This event, while a bit of a drive from Wiesbaden (75 minutes) or Bitburg (90 minutes), is located in the scenic Hunsrück region. More importantly, Germany’s longest hanging cable footbridge is featured (with impressive brochure photos) at this walk. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Pfalzfeld (43), use a minor road to connect with B327 and follow it past Kastellaun. A minor road will take you past the towns of Bell and Buch to the start at Mörsdorf. From Bitburg, use B257 to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Wittlich, and from there continue onto B50. Take the exit for Zell/Kirchberg to pick up B421 to Kappel and B327 to Bell. Connect with a minor road to Mörsdorf and the start.

Start: Gemeindehaus on Treiser Straße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5 km) and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (12 km) Trail: Expect hilly, woods Award: None.

Wadgassen (66787) — This walk with a variety of trails is west of Völklingen and slightly less than an hour’s drive from Kaiserslautern. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 620 past Saarbrücken and toward Saarlouis. Use Exit 7 and follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Schulturnhalle on Abteistraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10, 15 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, July 26

Guiderkirch, France (F-57720) — This Wednesday event follows-up from the club’s Sunday walk. The 10-km trail is different from Sunday’s route, and an additional trail of 20 km is offered on this day. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to very briefly use B424 toward Rimschweiler. Connect with a minor road (L465) through Mittelbach, Altheim, and Peppenkum to reach the border. Cross into France and continue on D84 to the start at Geiderkirch.

Start: Chapiteau Place des Fêtes on Chapelle Sainte Anne Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 29-30

Beinheim, France (F-67930) — This event is on the border east of Haguenau and northwest of Baden-Baden, Germany. Yes, it’s more than a bit of a drive from the KMC at almost 90 minutes, but offers the opportunity to visit Haguenau, Soufflenheim and Strasbourg in France as well as Baden-Baden. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe, and 65 toward Neustadt. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to take B9 south toward Strasbourg and the border. Once in France, continue on Autoroute A35 and exit at Forstfeld (56). Use D4 and D468 to Beinheim and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente at 4, rue du Foyer Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Glan-Münchweiler (66907) — Here’s an event just up the autobahn from Landstuhl and the Air Base which is home to a number of Americans. From Baumholder, head south to connect with Autobahn 62. Use A62 south toward Landstuhl and exit at Glan-Münchweiler (8), then follow IVV and Sportanlagen signs to the start. From the KMC area, use A6 and A62 to head north toward Trier. Exit at Glan-Münchweiler (8) and follow signs to the start.

Start: Sportheim on Bergstraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Expect hilly, fields and woods Award: Unknown.

Schoos, Luxembourg (L-7475) — This Saturday event is slightly less than a 50-minute drive from Bitburg and a 1-hour 50-minute drive from the KMC. Schoos is north of Luxembourg City and west of Trier. A 42-km marathon is offered for those looking for a challenge. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B50 and B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to Graulinster, then N14 to Heffingen and connect with CR119 and CR125 to the start at Schoos. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 toward Trier, and 602 toward Luxembourg. Exit at Trier-Ehrang (2) to connect with A64/E44 to the Luxembourg border. After crossing, continue on A1/E44 to the Potaschbierg exit (13) and follow N1 and N14 to Graulinster and Heffingen, then take CR119 and CR125 to Schoos.

Start: Centre Culturel at 7, op der Héicht Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km), 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) and 6-8 a.m. (42 km)) Trail: Unknown Award: Patch and certificate (marathon).

Seibersbach (55444) — This event is west of Bingen and adjacent to the scenic Hunsrück region. The town and its walk are easily reached. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 and 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Stromberg (46) to follow a minor road 4-5 miles in the direction of Rheinböllen, then pick up the road to Seibersbach. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 63 toward Mainz and 61 toward Koblenz, then exit at Stromberg (46). Follow a minor road toward Rheinböllen to pick up the road to Seibersbach.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus on Soonwaldstraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, fields and woods Award: From previous events.

Wallerfangen (66798) — While an hour’s drive from American bases, this walk is relatively straightforward to reach via autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 (staying north of Saarbrücken) toward Saarlouis. Connect with Autobahn 8 toward Saarlouis and exit at Dillingen-Mitte (8) toward Wallerfangen. Follow signs to the start.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus Rammelfangen on Weingartstrasse Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s the fourth in a series of six Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 5-6

Boden im Westerwald (56412) — Wanderers from Bitburg and Wiesbaden may wish to consider this event in the scenic Westerwald area. From Wiesbaden, expect slightly less than an hour’s drive using Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Koblenz. Exit at Montabaur (40) to connect with B255 toward Niederahr and use a minor road to the start at Boden. It is a 90-minute drive from Bitburg and Spangdahlem using B257 toward Badem to connect with A60 toward Wittlich. Pick up A1 toward Trier, connect with A48 toward Koblenz and A3 toward Frankfurt, and exit at Montabaur (40). Take B255 and a minor road to Boden.

Start: Ahrbachhalle at Schulstraße 4 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5 and 12 km), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (18 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (25 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 12, 18 and 25 km) Trails: Fairly hilly, mostly woods Award: Collapsible travel cup.

Hottenbach (55758) — This walk is north of Idar-Oberstein and should offer wanderers a scenic trail in a very pretty area. From Baumholder, head toward Neubrücke to pick up B41 north to Idar-Oberstein to connect with B422. Briefly continue north on B422 to Tiefenstein and then take minor roads through Herborn, Mörschied and Weiden in order to reach the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 62 to the Birkenfeld exit (4), then take B41 north to B422 at Idar-Oberstein. Use B422 to Tiefenstein and then use minor roads through Herborn, Mörschied and Weiden to reach Hottenbach.

Start: Sportplatz at Hauptstrasse 64 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Hilly, mostly woods Award: Mounted gemstone.

Kalhausen, France (F-57412) — This Sunday Marche Populaire event is south of Saarbrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area will have a bit of a drive (about 75 minutes) to reach this walk. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 to Saarbrücken and take the B51 exit toward Güdingen and the border. Continue onto D82, D919, and D33 as the secondary roads parallel the winding Sarre River. Connect with D83 and take it into Kalhausen and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue de la Liberation Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Niel-bij-As, Belgium (B-3668) — This event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Basisschool at Schoolstraat 1 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 and 30 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Sulzbach (Hühnerfeld) (66280) — Although the event brochure prominently displays the name Hühnerfeld, wanderers will find the start to be just northeast of Saarbrücken in the town of Sulzbach. Participants will also find the club’s first marathon trail here. KMC-area volksmarchers will easily reach this walk via autobahn in about 45 minutes. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken and exit at St. Ingbert-West (5). Follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Gemeinschaftsschule on Mellinweg Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 11 and 21 km), 7 a.m. to noon (32 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon (6, 11 and 21 km), 7-10 a.m. (32 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Weekend of Aug. 12-13

Auersmacher/Saar (66271) — This walk is south of Saarbrücken and a bit distant for wanderers from the KMC at just under an hour’s drive. If you’re a fan of the German flammkuchen (tarte flambée, in French), you’ll find it here and fresh from their ovens. Use Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken and briefly connect with A620 before taking the B51 exit. Use B51 toward Sarreguemines to connect with a minor road leading to the start at Auersmacher.

Start: Ruppertshof at Ruppertstr. 42 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (15 and 20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Unknown.

Gottesheim, France (F-67490) — This French volksmarch puts participants in the area south of Bitche and northwest of Strasbourg. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use the Saverne exit (45). Use D6 and D716 through Steinbourg, then continue on D716 through Rosenwiller to reach Dettwiller. Connect with D232 northward to reach the start at Gottesheim.

Start: Salle des Fêtes Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Miesau (66892) — Just west of Landstuhl and home to an Army depot, this walk is easily reached via the autobahn. Pretty trails are offered by a friendly club that welcomes American membership. (For more information, ask for the club’s president, Heidi Jackson, whose English is excellent.) From the KMC, use the Autobahn 6 exit for Bruchmühlbach-Miesau (11) and follow IVV signs a short distance to the start hall.

Start: Turn- und Festhalle on Jahnstraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) and 7-11 a.m. (30 km) Trail: Hilly, wooded areas Award: None.

Oupeye, Belgium (B-4860) — This Belgian event is north-northeast of Liège, and is about a 1 hour 15 minute drive from Bitburg. The event offers a variety of trail distances, to include a 42-km marathon. The walk’s proximity to Liège provides an opportunity for a weekend of walking and exploring. Start times for each of the trails are approximate and based on a 5 km/hour pace. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at Battice, connect with A3/E40/E42 toward Liège. Exit at Oupeye (35) to pick up N671 to the start at Oupeye.

Start: Hall Omnisport L. Larbuisson at Rue du Roi Albert 175/D Saturday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 9 and 13 km), 6 a.m. to noon (21 and 30 km), and 6-7 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 9 and 13 km) and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Volstroff, France (F-57940) — This Tuesday walk is southeast of Thionville and requires fairly long drives from the Bitburg area (about 90 minutes) and the KMC (about 1 hour 40 minutes). From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and pick up Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Once across the border, continue on A1/E44 to Luxembourg City, then A3/E25 south towards Metz. In France, continue on A31/E25 to exit 37.2 toward Sarrelouis and connect with D654 and D918 to Volstroff and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France. Once across the border, continue on A320 and the A4 toll road (with automated collection points) toward Metz. Take exit 37 towards Ennery to use D1 to Guénange and D60 to Volstroff.

Start: Salle Arc-en-Ciel on Route de Guénange Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (17 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weiterswiller, France (F-67340) — Another Tuesday event, this one south of Bitche and west of Haguenau. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant day. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue in the direction of Bitche and connect with D620 to end up south of that town. Pick up D37 and follow it through Goetzenbruck to Moselle Bas-Rhin and pick up D12. Take that road through Wimmenau to then use D919 toward Ingwiller. Connect with D656 through Weinbourg to use D56 to the start at Weiterswiller.

Start: Salle polyvalente at 7, route de Weinbourg Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 19-20

Bad Dürrheim-Öfingen (78073) — This event is south-southwest of Stuttgart and due east of Freiburg, making it about a 75-minute drive for Stuttgart’s wanderers. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city, passing the University of Stuttgart at Vaihingen as it connects to Autobahn 831. Continue onto A81 through Böblingen, then exit at Tuningen (36) to pick up B523 and minor roads to the start at Öfingen.

Start: Osterberghalle at Unterzaunstraße 25 Saturday: Noon-4 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7-11 a.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Crailsheim (74564) — West of Heilbronn, this event offers a variety of trails, to include a 42-km marathon. Stuttgart’s volksmarchers can expect a 75-minute drive to reach this walk. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with A81 toward Heilbronn. Connect with A6 toward Nürnberg at Kreuz Weinsberg (9), then exit at Kirchberg (45) toward Crailsheim and continue on secondary roads to the start.

Start: Hirtenwiesenhalle at Bürgermeister-Demuth-Allee 2 Saturday and Sunday: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 5:30 a.m. to noon (21 km), 5:30-11 a.m. (30 km), and 5:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Rödermark-Urberach (63322) — This walk is northeast of Darmstadt and near Babenhausen in a pretty, wooded area. Former residents of the two closed military communities may take the opportunity to visit their one-time home. Urberach is between Dieburg and Hanau, and about a 45-minute drive from Wiesbaden. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt, and 3 toward Würzburg, then exit at Hanau (54). Use B45 south toward Dieburg and exit onto B459 toward Rödermark. Pick up a minor road to the start at Urberach.

Start: KSV-Sportheim at Turngartenstraße 10 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Flat and stroller-friendly, neighborhoods, fields and woods Award: None.

Tiefenbach/Hunsrück (55471) — Wanderers should enjoy this walk in the scenic Hunsrück area, and not just because a Saturday-afternoon beer wandering trail is offered. Tiefenbach is due west of Bingen and south of Simmern. The drive from Wiesbaden is about 45 minutes, about an hour from Baumholder, and a little less than 90 minutes from the KMC. From Baumholder, use minor roads northward through Ruschberg, Reichenbach, and Frauenberg to connect with B41 in Bad Kreuznach’s direction. At Simmertal, take B421 north to Gemünden to pick up a minor road to Tiefenbach. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, and 61 toward Koblenz. Take the Rheinböllen exit (45) to connect with B50 toward Simmern, then exit at Riesweiler and use minor roads to reach Tiefenbach. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Rheinböllen (45) and use B50 toward Simmern. Exit at Riesweiler and use a minor road through that town to reach the start at Tiefenbach.

Start: Wildburghalle on Im Gründchen Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) and 4-5:30 p.m. (5 km Bier-Abendwanderung) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Hilly, woods Award: From previous events.

Westhouse, France (F-67230) — This French event is south of Strasbourg and almost directly across the Rhein River from Lahr, Germany. Stuttgart’s volksmarchers should expect to drive almost two hours. Making the long drive worthwhile is the opportunity to enjoy a French volksmarch as well as the nostalgia of a visit to the long-closed Canadian Forces Base at Lahr. From Stuttgart, use B14 to connect with Autobahns 831, 81, and 8 toward Heilbronn/Karlsruhe. Connect with A5 toward Karlsruhe, then take the Offenburg exit (55) toward Strasbourg using a minor road. Cross the river into France to use N353 and D1083 south to Benfeld, then D206 to Westhouse and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente on rue du Stade Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Brumath, France (F-67170) –– This midweek French walk is north of Strasbourg and requires a drive of slightly less than two hours. However, the location offers a chance to explore Haguenau or Strasbourg which should reward the time and effort. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe, and 65 toward Landau. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to pick up B9 toward Strasbourg. After crossing into France, continue on A35 toward Strasbourg to use Exit 48 toward Brumath. Use D263 to reach the start at Brumath.

Start: Etang du Shérif Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 26-27

Grosbliederstroff, France (F-57520) — This Sunday event is found due south of Saarbrücken and almost literally on the border. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 to connect briefly with Autobahn 620 at Saarbrücken. Immediately take the exit for B51 south to Güdingen, cross the Saar River, and take B405 to the border. Continue southbound in France on N61 to Grosbliederstroff.

Start: Salle de Jeux et Loisires on rue des Fermes Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (15 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Kayl, Luxembourg (L-3674) — This event is south-southwest of Luxembourg City with a drive of about 90 minutes from the KMC, and about an hour from Bitburg. A geocaching activity will be offered on the trail. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border on Autoroute A13 west to the Kayl exit (7), then take CR165 to reach Kayl. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue on Autoroutes 1 to the southern edge of Luxembourg City, 3 south to Bettembourg, and 13 west to the Kayl exit (7). Pick up CR165 to Kayl and the start.

Start: Verainshaus um Widdem at 2, rue de l’Hotel de Ville Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Lambsborn (66894) — This walk is just down the road from Landstuhl. Trails were exceptionally well marked; parking is not near the start. From the KMC, take Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Bruchmühlbach-Miesau (11). Briefly use a secondary road toward Bruchmühlbach to connect with a minor road leading to Lambsborn.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus at Am Fehrborn 20 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 10, 15 and 21 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10, 15 and 21 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, mostly woods with some fields Award: None.

Mainz-Gonsenheim (55124) — This walk, with trails requiring attention to the color markings, is easily reached via autobahn and is just north of Mainz. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 643 to cross the Schiersteiner Bridge and exit at Mainz-Gonsenheim. Follow IVV signs or tape leading to the start. Start: Karl-Geib-Haus at Kapellenstraße 44 Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 km), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km), and 8 a.m. to noon (15 km) Trail: Flat, mostly stroller-friendly trails, woods. Award: None.

Weekend of Sept. 2-3

Bitche, France (F-57230) — Sunday’s Marche Populaire event is south of Zweibrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area willing to make the drive will enjoy mountain bike routes of 15 and 30 km. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue on using D620 and D35 to reach the start at Bitche.

Start: Etang du Hasselfurth on Allée Jean Goss Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km, plus cycling) Trail: Unknown Award: None Note: Unclear if mountain bike trails earn IVV credit.

Greifenstein-Beilstein (35753) — This event is west of Giessen and a bit distant for all but the most dedicated wanderers. Those seeking a challenge will find it here with a 42-km trail. From Giessen use B49 west to Biskirchen and a minor road north through Greifenstein to the start at Beilstein. When using Autobahn 45 take the Herborn-Süd (27) or Ehringshausen (28) exits to follow IVV signs to the start. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Koblenz. Use the Raststätte Limburg-West/B54/B49 exit, and take B49 toward Wetzlar. At Löhnberg, pick up a minor road to Niedershausen and Odersberg to reach Beilstein.

Start: Sportgelände Basalt-Arena on Sportplatzstraße Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 11 km), 6 a.m. to noon (18 and 30 km), and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, woods Award: From previous events (shorter trails) or patch and certificate (marathon).

Kirn-Sulzbach (55606) — This scenic walk, with its variety of trails, is literally just down the road from Idar-Oberstein and easily reached. From Baumholder, use minor roads to reach Idar-Oberstein and B41, continuing toward Bad Kreuznach to reach the start at Kirn-Sulzbach. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn A60 to Bad Kreuznach and continue west on B41. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 62 toward Trier, and exit at Birkenfeld (4). Take B41 through Idar-Oberstein to reach Kirn-Sulzbach.

Start: Gasthaus Collet at Oldenburger Straße 2 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (7 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trails: Hilly, fields and woods Award: None.

Schiersfeld (67823) — This is an easy-to-reach event south of Bad Kreuznach that will be an hour’s drive from Wiesbaden and 50 minutes from Kaiserslautern. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Ludwigshafen. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51) and connect with B41 to the B428 exit. Follow B428 and B420 to Obermoschel, then use a minor road to Schiersfeld. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim and 63 toward Mainz, then exit at Winnweiler (13). Connect with B48 through Rockenhausen and Dielkirchen to Mannweiler, then pick up a minor road to Schiersfeld and the start.

Start: Dorfgemainschaftshaus at Bismarkstraße 13 Saturday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (23 km) Trail: Hilly, open fields and woods Award: None.

Monday, Sept. 4

Various Locations, Luxembourg — Spangdahlem volksmarcher extraordinaire, Pat Patterson, sent a brochure for a very interesting and unique volksmarching opportunity. The area directly north of Luxembourg City is celebrating a national day of guided walks by starting events at a series of 10 train stations. Patterson wrote “This is a neat idea to get walkers on the trail. You can pick your distance/starting point. Start cards are sold at all stations. It looks like if one wants to walk the 17 km route, you wait for the group at the Lintgen station and join the pack to the finish.” The group walking pace is 5 km/hour; start cards are sold for €5. A shuttle bus departs at 8 p.m. to return walkers to their starting point.

Start: Dikkrech (Diekirch) Gare (8 a.m. for 42.5 km)

Start: Ettelbreck (Ettelbruck) Gare (9:10 a.m. for 36 km)

Start: Schieren Gare (9:50 a.m. for 33 km)

Start: Colmar-Bierg (Colmar-Berg) Gare (10:15 a.m. for 31 km)

Start: Cruchten Gare (11 a.m. for 27 km)

Start: Miersch (Mersch) Gare (12:15 p.m. for 21 km)

Start: Lintgen Gare (1 p.m. for 17 km)

Start: Lorentzweiler Gare (1:50 p.m. for 13 km)

Start: Heisdorf Gare (2:40 p.m. for 9 km)

Start: Walfer (Walferdange) Gare (3:10 p.m. for 7 km)

Finish: Glacis, Luxembourg City (4:30 p.m.)

Award: Extra event stamp if all distances are completed; certificate for marathon completion.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s the fifth in a series of six Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Sept. 9-10

Kümbdchen (55471) — This walk is in the Hunsrück region northwest of Bingen. Volksmarchers from the KMC should use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Rheinböllen (35), take B50 toward Simmern, and pick up a minor road to the start at Kümbdchen.

From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 and 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Rheinböllen (35), use B50 toward Simmern, and pick up a minor road to Kümbdchen.

Start: Turnhalle at Am Sportplatz 1 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Somewhat hilly, woods and fields Award: Mini LED flashlight.

Meisenthal, France (F-57960) — This French volksmarching event is south of Zweibrücken and offers Saturday evening start times. The drive from the KMC will be scenic but long — about 75 minutes. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with D37 near Bitche to follow it through Lemberg and Goetzenbruck. Take a minor road to Meisenthal and the start.

Start: Salle des fêtes at place de la Poste Saturday: 3-8 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Opglabbeek, Belgium (B-3660) — This weekend event is north of Maastricht, Netherlands, and a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Vottem interchange, take the exit onto A13/E313 toward Anvers/Hasselt. Exit at Diepenbeek (30) to use N76 to Genk and the start.

Start: Bivakplaats Kimpenhof at Laerstraat 3 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 6, 12, 22 and 30 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Rodt, Belgium (B-4780) — This Belgian event is about 40 minutes northwest of Bitburg and west of St. Vith, Belgium. Participants will find a variety of distances offered. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42, then exit at Vielsalm (14) to use N675 west to Rodt.

Start: Skihütte Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 6, 12, 16 and 25 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Saarbrücken-Ensheim (66131) — This walk is east of Saarbrücken and, besides the usual trail lengths, offers 30-, 42- and 50-km routes to challenge-seeking wanderers. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Saarbrücken-Fechingen (4). Follow directional signs to Ensheim and the start.

Start: Sporthalle on Backfeldstraße Saturday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km), 6-11 a.m. (21 km), 6-9 a.m. (30 and 42 km) and 6-8 a.m. (50 km) Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 6-11 a.m. (21 km) and 6-9 a.m. (30 and 42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon trails).

Willerwald, France (F-57430) — Sunday’s event is south of Saarbrücken and easily reached from the KMC by autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A320. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use the Sarreguemines (42) exit. Take D661 a short distance to the start at Willerwald.

Start: Salle Socioculturelle on rue de la Croix Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Rohrwiller, France (F-67410) — This midweek event is southeast of Zweibrücken and a 1-hour 50-minute drive from the KMC (although B48 routing will cut 20 minutes from the drive). If a day’s leave is possible, participants will find themselves fairly near Haguenau, Soufflenheim and Strasbourg — all of which are worth exploring. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe and 65 toward Landau. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to use B9 south to the border, and continue on French Autoroute A35 to the Rohrwiller exit (53). Follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes at 2 rue des vergers Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Sept. 16-17

Forstfeld, France (F-67480) — This event is on the border east of Haguenau and northwest of Baden-Baden, Germany. Yes, it’s quite distant from the KMC (about 90 minutes) but offers the opportunity to visit Haguenau, Soufflenheim and Strasbourg in France as well as Baden-Baden. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with N62 to Haguenau and N63 through Soufflenheim to Rountzenheim. Connect with a minor road to Roppenheim and another minor road to reach Forstfeld. An alternative route from the KMC via autobahn would be A6 toward Mannheim, A61 toward Ludwigshafen and A65 toward Wörth. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to use B9 into France and the A35 autobahn to exit 56 and Forstfeld.

Start: Salle Polyvalente on rue du Stade Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Kerbach, France (F-57460) — This French volksmarch, just across the border southwest of Saarbrücken, is easily reached by autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A320. Use the Forbach-Centre exit (44) and D31 to Behren-lès-Forbach to connect with D31B and the start at Kerbach.

Start: Complexe Sportif on Rue du Stade Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Saarlouis (66740) — While a bit distant, this walk is interesting for its sponsorship — an employee volksmarching group from Ford Motor Company’s plant in Saarlouis. From the KMC area, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Neunkirchen and Saarlouis. Exit at Nalbach/Ford-Werke and follow signs to Tor 4/Personentor and Parkplatz Ost.

Start: Halle B, Kantine-Bürogebäude on Henry-Ford-Straße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10, and 20 km), 7 a.m. to noon (30 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42) Trail: Two shorter trails are stroller-friendly, other trails are unknown Award: Travel mug or patch and certificate (marathon).

Worriken, Belgium (B-4750) — This Belgian event is east of Malmedy, and is about an hour’s drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and exit at Vielsalm (14). Use N670 toward Wallerode, N676 toward Amel, N658 through Morsheck, and N632 toward Bütgenbach and the start at Worriken.

Start: Sport- und Freizeitzentrum Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 7, 12 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker

Weekend of Sept. 23-24

Horn (55469) — This walk is in the scenic Hunsrück region northwest of Bingen. From Wiesbaden and points east, connect with Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Koblenz, then exit at Laudert (44) to follow a secondary road through Laudert, Maisborn and Bubach to reach Horn. From Baumholder, head east using the road bordering the training area to reach B420 toward Bad Kreuznach. Connect with B270 toward Idar-Oberstein, and B41 toward Bad Kreuznach, B421 through Kirchberg to Kastellaun, then a minor road through Laubach to Horn.

Start: Gemeindehaus at Hauptstraße 18 Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7:30 a.m. to noon (20 km) Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7:30 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, woods Award: From previous events.

Ittlingen (74930) — South-southeast of Sinsheim, this event may be reached by Stuttgart’s volksmarchers with a drive of about 90 minutes. A drive of another 11 minutes or so will get wanderers to Sinsheim’s Auto & Technik Museum — definitely worth a visit (https://sinsheim.technik-museum.de/en/). From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with A81 toward Heilbronn. Exit at Mundelsheim (13) and follow secondary roads through Kirchheim am Neckar, Brackenheim, Gemmingen, and Richen to reach Ittlingen’s start.

Start: Gemeindehalle at Hauptstraße 105 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Bischwiller, France (F-67240) — This French volksmarch event is southeast of Zweibrücken and a bit distant. Participants will find themselves fairly near Haguenau, Soufflenheim and Strasbourg — all of which are worth exploring despite it being Sunday. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with N62 to Haguenau and D29 to reach Rohrwiller and the start.

Start: MAC Robert Lieb – Espace Paul Kauss on rue du Stade Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Filderstadt-Plattenhardt (70794) — Sponsored by the Stuttgart German-American Wandering Club, this event attracts wanderers from all over Germany and is being held at a new location this year. Plattenhardt is south of Stuttgart’s airport and east-southeast of Böblingen. Expect a long drive from Kaiserslautern and Wiesbaden (both about 2.5 hours) but volksmarchers will find a friendly welcome from club members. The club president, Ann Kathy Reed notes “…there is a section (on the two longer trails) where passage is uphill and difficult but the rest of the trails are on pavement.” From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim and 61 toward Karlsruhe. Connect with A6 again to pick up A5 toward Basel, then continue on Autobahn 8 toward Stuttgart. Take the Stuttgart-Möhringen exit (52a) to connect onto B27 to reach Filderstadt and the start. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 671, 60, and 67 toward Darmstadt; 5 toward Heidelberg and Karlsruhe; and 8 toward Stuttgart. Take the Stuttgart-Möhringen exit (52a) and connect with B27 to Filderstadt.

Start: Weilerhauhalle at Im Weilerhau 2 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Expect hilly and woods Award: From previous events.

Folschviller, France (F-57730) — This event is south of St. Avold and offers a variety of trails, to include a 42-km marathon. Volksmarchers will find the event easily reached via Autobahn 6. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken toward the border, continuing toward Metz as it becomes A320 in France, then the A4 toll road. Use the Carling (39) exit, drive through St. Avold toward Altviller, and connect with D20 to bring you to Folschviller. Consider a visit to the American Military Cemetery at St. Avold before returning home.

Start: Centre Socio-Culturel et Sportif Marcel Martin on Rue Usson du Poitou Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15 km), 7 a.m. to noon (20 km), 7-10 a.m. (30 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None (shorter trails) or patch and certificate (marathon).

Fulda (36043) — Three days of walking are offered this weekend near the former American base which now houses refugees. A wide variety of routes are being offered as well as International Marching League credit (requiring two days of walking) and EVG-D credit (a similar organization to the DVV-German Volkssport Association). Buffets will be offered Friday and Saturday nights. Bus transfers will incur a small fee. Participants will find the start off of B254 in the direction of Haimbach using IVV signs. Expect about a 3-hour 30-minute drive from Bitburg using B50 and B257 to reach Autobahn 60 toward Wittlich. At Kreuz Wittlich (11), connect with A1 toward Trier, then pick up A48 toward Koblenz. Follow signs for Frankfurt/A3 to continue on A3 to the Limburg-Nord exit (42). Pick up B49/B54 and B429 north and east to Giessen, then connect with A480 toward Marburg and A5 until Hattenbacher Dreieck (1). Take A7 toward Fulda until the Fulda-Nord exit (91) to follow IVV/IML signs to the start. The drive from the KMC will be about 2.5 hours using Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, 60 toward Frankfurt, 67 toward Köln, and 3 toward Frankfurt Airport. Continue to the Hanau exit (54) to connect with B45 toward Fulda, then take exit B43a toward Fulda. Pick up A66 toward Fulda, then use the Fulda-Süd exit (53) to pick up B27 and B254 to reach the start. Driving from Wiesbaden will require about 90 minutes or so using Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward the airport. Exit at Hanau (54) to take B45 toward Fulda, then exit B43a toward Fulda. Pick up A66 toward Fulda, then exit at Fulda-Süd (53) to pick up B27 and B254 to reach the start.

Start: Deutsch-Amerikanisches-Sportzentrum at the intersection of Washingtonallee and Black-Horse-Straße Friday: 2-5 p.m. (6 and 11 km) Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 7:30-10 a.m. (21 km), and 6:15-7 a.m. (bus transfer for 30 and 42 km) Sunday: 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 7:15-10 a.m. (21 km) and 7:15-8 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, woods and fields Award: None, patch and certificate (42 km) or medal (two-day participation).

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s the last in a series of six Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Oct. 7-8

Höheinöd (66989) — This walk, south of Landstuhl, is easily reached by wanderers from the KMC area. From Landstuhl, take Autobahn 62 south toward Pirmasens. Use the exit toward Hermersberg/Weselberg/Wallhalben, pick up minor roads to follow IVV signs to Höheinöd. From Kaiserslautern and Vogelweh, use B270 south toward Hohenecken to Waldfishbach-Burgalben. Connect with a secondary road that will wind its way to Höheinöd and the start.

Start: Sportplatz Sägmühle Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (17 km) Trail: Unknown but expect hilly, wooded areas Award: None.

Longvilly, Belgium (B-6600) — This Saturday event is east of Bastogne and close to the Belgian-Luxembourg border, and about a 75-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to Autobahn 60 toward the border and St. Vith. After crossing into Belgium, continue on Autoroute A27/E42 to the St. Vith exit (15), then connect with N62 south to Wemperhaardt. Cross into Luxembourg and continue southward on N12 to Féitsch, pick up N20 west to the Belgian border, and use N874 after crossing the border to reach Longvilly.

Start: Local Les Hirondelles on rue de Clervaux Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 7, 13, and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Narbéfontaine, France (F-57220) — This walk is west of Saarbrücken and midway between St. Avold (site of a beautiful American military cemetery) and Metz (very nice tourist attraction). From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken; it changes to A32 once across the border. Continue toward Metz where it picks up A4. Exit at Boulay (38), turn right at the end of the ramp onto D19, and turn right again at the first opportunity to do. Follow this minor road as it doubles back and parallels the A4 autobahn. Turn right at the end of this road, turn left at the end of this new road, and follow it into the town of Narbéfontaine. FFSP directional signs should be present to assist the driver.

Start: Foyer de Narbéfontaine at 4, rue des Fermes Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Mainz-Gonsenheim (55124) — This Wednesday walk, with trails requiring attention to the color markings, is easily reached via autobahn and is just north of Mainz. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 643 to cross the Schiersteiner Bridge and exit at Mainz-Gonsenheim. Follow IVV signs or tape leading to the start. Start: Karl-Geib-Haus at Kapellenstraße 44 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Flat, mostly stroller-friendly trails, woods. Award: None.

Weekend of Oct. 21-22

Hohenöllen/Pfalz (67744) — This event is closest to wanderers from Baumholder and the KMC (both about 40 minutes). From Baumholder, head east toward Lauterecken using the minor road bordering the training area to reach B420 at Rathsweiler. Take B420 to Lauterecken, then B270 south to Heinzenhausen to pick up another secondary road a short distance to Hohenöllen. From Kaiserslautern, use B270 north through Katzweiler and Wolfstein, then use a minor road through Oberweiler-Tiefenbach and Einöllen to the start.

Start: Radsporthalle at Am Heidchen 6 Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Hilly trails, woods and fields Award: None.

Vaihingen-Kleinglattbach (71665) — This walk is northwest of Stuttgart and about a 45 minute drive. The host club offers a variety of trail distances to include a Saturday marathon. From Stuttgart, use B27 north out of the city, then B10 to Vaihingen an der Enz. Connect with secondary roads leading to Kleinglattbach and the start.

Start: Halle im See at Im See 6 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 12 and 21 km) and 7-9 a.m. (30 and 42 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 12 and 21 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect hilly with fields and wooded areas Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Weekend of Oct. 28-29

Montenau, Belgium (B-4770) — This Belgian event is roughly midway between St. Vith and Malmedy, and is slightly less than an hour’s drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27 after crossing into Belgium and exit at Recht (13). Use N62 north toward Recht, then connect with N659 to Born, and pick up minor roads to the start at Montenau.

Start: Schützenhalle Saturday and Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (3, 6, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Reichstett, France (F-67116) — This event is between Strasbourg and Haguenau, making a side visit to either of these places relatively easy. The walk celebrates the upcoming Halloween day so expect costumes and decorations. It’s about an hour-and-three-quarters drive from the KMC but most of it is on the autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe and 65 toward Landau. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to use B9 south to the border, and continue on French Autoroute A35. Exit at Hoerdt (49) to use the secondary roadD37 to the start at Reichstett.

Start: Complexe sportif on Rue de Picardie Saturday: 3-8 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Hof/Westerwald (56472) — This German-holiday event is north of Limburg and west of Giessen, and features the scenery of the Hoher Westerwald area. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Limburg. Take the exit onto B49/B54 and use B54 north through Rennerod to connect with B414 to Hof.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle on Tierparkstraße Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Very hilly, wooded areas Award: None.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

As, Limburg, Belgium (B-3665) — This midweek event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Vrijetijdsgebouw at Schuttenbergstraat 2-5 Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10, 15 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Weekend of Nov. 18-19

Gottenhouse, France (F-67700) — While distant, the drive is almost entirely on autobahns (albeit a toll road in France) and should be relatively painless to reach. Gottenhouse is immediately south of Saverne, and not too far from Strasbourg or Haguenau. A visit to those cities will add another reason to make the drive. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use the Saverne exit (45). Drive past Saverne on D1404, connect with D1004 at Heschfeld, and follow directional signs to the start at Gottenhouse.

Start: Espace Adrien Zeller on Rue du Stade Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Oupeye, Belgium (B-4860) — This Belgian event is north-northeast of Liège, and is about a 1 hour 15 minute drive from Bitburg. The event offers a variety of trail distances, to include a challenging 60-km route. The walk’s proximity to Liège provides an opportunity for a weekend of walking and exploring. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at Battice, connect with A3/E40/E42 toward Liège. Exit at Oupeye (35) to pick up N671 to the start at Oupeye.

Start: Hall Omnisport L. Larbuisson at Rue du Roi Albert 175/D Saturday: Noon-4 p.m. (3, 6, 10 and 15 km), and 5:30-8:30 a.m. (45 and 60 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23

Ramstein-Miesenbach (66877) — The Ramstein Roadrunners club plays host to their annual Thanksgiving Day volksmarch. Wanderers will find the event to be a friendly and relaxing family activity. Ask about becoming a club member — information is available at the start hall. Consider making reservations at 06371-472824 to enjoy the amazing Thanksgiving buffet at the Officers’ Club on Ramstein Air Base. Spend a night or two in guest lodging — contact Central Reservations at 06371-454920 to find out if Space-A rooms are available. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643, 60, 63 and 6 and the Landstuhl/Air Base exit (13), then follow IVV signs to reach the town of Ramstein-Miesenbach. From Bitburg, use B51 south to Neuhaus to connect with Autobahn 64 toward Trier, then continue using Autobahns 1 and 62 south toward Kaiserslautern and Pirmasens. Exit at Hütchenhausen (9) to follow signs to the start at Ramstein-Miesenbach. From the KMC, well, drive over to Miesenbach and look for parking.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle at Am Kiefernkopf 22 Thursday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Slightly hilly, fields and forests Award: Unknown.

Weekend of Dec. 9-10

Arlon, Belgium (B-6700) — This Saturday event is east-northeast of Luxembourg City, and about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E29 and A6/E25 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south. Continue on A6 to the border; once in Belgium continue on A4/E25 past Arlon’s IKEA store to the Arlon exit (31). Use N82, N83 and N40 to Arlon and the city center to find the start.

Start: Institut Sainte-Marie at rue de Bastogne 33 Saturday: Noon to 5 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Certificate Note: I’ve seen three different start times published — 0800 (Belgium’s walking calendar), 1200 (the club’s 2017 walking program), and 1400 (the club’s website).

Metz, France (F-57050) — This hugely-popular Saturday-only evening walk once again offers a tour of this historic city with many of its monuments and buildings illuminated. Wanderers will find the trail passes through a Christmas market. Go early to avoid crowds or later to enjoy the lights; dress warmly regardless. This event is well worth the drive. West of Saarbrücken, this walk is easily reached via autobahn. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643, 60, and 63 to Kaiserslautern, then connect with A6 toward Saarbrücken. Cross into France and continue on A4/E50 toward Metz. Once near Metz, follow signs toward Stade Saint-Symphorien and watch carefully for Metz Illuminée directional signs. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken; cross the border into France and continue toward Metz using A4/E50. As you approach Metz, follow signs toward Stade Saint-Symphorien and the Metz Illuminée directional signs.

Start: Complexe Sportif on Boulevard Saint Symphorien Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Flat, city streets Award: None Notes: The highway between Germany’s border and Metz is a toll road with automated collection stations. A German Esso station is located at a rest stop on the eastbound side (direction Kaiserslautern/Mannheim) of A6 near Homburg/Saar (just past exit 9).

Weekend of Dec. 16-17

Flastroff, France (F-57320) — This French walk is west-northwest of Saarbrücken and will be a little less than a 90-minute drive. Please note this event was changed from its original location at Waldweistroff. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken and toward Saarlouis. Exit at Rehlingen (7) and take a minor road through Rehlingen-Siersburg to the border. Continue on D956 toward Halstroff after entering France. Connect with a minor road to Flastroff and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Dec. 30-31

Niel-bij-As, Belgium (B-3668) — This end-of-the-year event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Parochiezaal Niel at Hoogstraat 115 Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Questions? Send email to volksmarch@gmail.com.