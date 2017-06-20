Take a Hike, June – Nov. 2017

After 25 years of writing Take a Hike as a volunteer for various newspapers, this volksmarch feature is coming to an end with the July edition. Retirement approaches and my European to-do list needs to get a lot shorter before returning Stateside. I’ve enjoyed sharing my enthusiasm and interest in volksmarching, and will treasure the many friends and memories that have come because of it. Thank you to all that have made it possible.

Interested in volksmarching but not sure how things work? Send an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Getting Started HU.”

Many thanks to Spangdahlem volksmarchers Pat & Cheryl Patterson, Wiesbaden’s James Meredith, and Ramstein’s Lew Harrison & Johnette Scott for providing the event brochures that make this feature possible.

Please take a moment to grab a set of brochures from the Werber table and send them via no-cost MPS to Donald Seltzer, PSC 2 Box 10684, APO AE 09012. I will include events through the end of the year in the final Take a Hike.

Weekend of June 24-25

Audun-le-Tiche, France (F-57390) — This Sunday walk is northwest of Thionville and southwest of Luxembourg City. Expect a 75-minute drive from the Bitburg/Spangdahlem area and a drive of a little less than two hours from the KMC. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to drive to Waldhof and connect with A7 toward Metz, A1 and A6 to skirt Luxembourg City to the south, and A4 toward Esch-sur-Alzette. Continue on A13 and A4 to pick up N31 to Alzette and the French border, and D16 to the start at Audun-le-Tiche. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 toward Trier, and 602 to the Trier-Ehrang exit (2). Use B52 to connect with A64 toward Luxembourg City. Once across the border, continue on A1/E44 to skirt the city to the south, connecting with A1, A6, and A4 southwest to Exch-sur-Alzette. Continue onto A13, A4, and N31 to Alzette and the border, then D16 to the start.

Start: Carreau Saint Michel on Rue St Michel Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 10 and 15 km) and 6-11 a.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Beringen, Luxembourg (L-7590) — This Sunday event, north of Luxembourg City, is about an hour’s drive from the Bitburg area and two hours from Kaiserslautern. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Cross into Luxembourg and connect with N11 to Lauterborn, then pick up D118 to Larochette. Briefly use D119 in order to connect again with D118 to Berschbach, and D123 to Beringen. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 62, 1, and 602 toward Trier, then 64 to the Luxembourg border. Continue across the border on Autoroute A1 to the Potaschbierg exit (13). Connect with secondary roads N1, N14, N11, and N14 to Larochette, then pick up D119 and D118 to Berschbach. Use D123 to the start at Beringen.

Start: Hal Irbicht at 11a, rue Irbicht Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (21 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Cocheren, France (F-57800) — This two-day event is just west of the French border southwest of Saarbrücken and east of St. Avold. Volksmarchers will find the event easily reached via Autobahn 6. From the KMC, use A6 past Saarbrücken toward the border, continuing toward Metz as it becomes A320 in France. While the brochure suggests the use of exit 41, a review of Google maps indicates it might be easier to use exit 42. Take N3 in the direction of Merlebach and D29 south to Cocheren.

Start: Salle Balavoine at the Place Ste Barbe-Belle-Roche Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon (5 and 12 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 12 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Kordel (54306) — Wanderers will find this event north of Trier, Germany’s oldest city. From Baumholder, use Autobahns 1 and 602 to Trier. Exit at Trier-Ehrang (2) and use B52 and B422 to Kordel and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 62, 1 and 602 to Trier and the Trier-Ehrang exit (2). Connect with B54 and B422 to reach the start. From the Bitburg and Spangdahlem area, head south on B51 to pick up B422 to Kordel.

Start: Turnhalle on Friedhofstraße Saturday: 1-6 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 1-5 p.m. (20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 11 and 20 km) Trail: Expect hilly, woods and fields Award: None.

Staudernheim (55568) — This event, midway between Idar-Oberstein and Bad Kreuznach, has wanderers passing through a 290-meter tunnel. Challenge-seeking participants will find 22- and 42-km trails with a recommendation to carry a flashlight. (I’m not sure why a flashlight is needed with a 5 p.m. trail closing time.) From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 south toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Ludwigshafen. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51) to take B41 toward Idar-Oberstein. Connect with a secondary road at Waldböckelheim that leads to the start at Staudernheim. From the KMC to Staudernheim, take B270 and secondary roads north through Otterbach, Katzweiler, Mehlbach, Niederkirchen, and Ginsweiler. At Odenbach, pick up B420 to Meisenheim, and connect with a secondary road leading to Staudernheim.

Start: Turnhalle at Zum Sportfeld 14 Saturday and Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 22 km) and 6:30-8:30 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Hilly, woods and fields Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Thalexweiler (66822) — This event is southwest of Baumholder and north of Saarbrücken in the Saarland area. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarlouis and Autobahn 1 toward Trier. Exit at Tholey (140), take B269 a short distance to Thalexweiler. From the Baumholder area, use Autobahn 62 toward Trier. Connect with Autobahn 1 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Tholey (140) to use B269 to the start.

Start: Don-Bosco-Halle on Friedhofstraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15 and 20 km) Trails: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 1-2

Chémery-sur-Bar, France (F-08450) — This Sunday event is south-southwest of Sedan in the Ardennes region of France. It’s about a 2-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 to pick up E411 near Mon Idée. Exit at Libramont-Chevigny (25) to use N89 to the Belgian-French border. Continue on N58/E46 in France, then connect with N43 at Bazeilles until the Frénois exit (4). Use D764 and D977 south through Chéhéry to reach Chémery-sur-Bar.

Start: Salle Polyvalente on rue Basse Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 7, 11, 15 and 22 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Dudelange, Luxembourg (L-3526) — This event requires an hour’s drive from the Bitburg area and an hour and three-quarters from the KMC and is located south of Luxembourg City. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border on Autoroute A13 to connect with A3. Head south toward Metz to exit at Dudelange (3). Pick up secondary roads CR161 and CR160 to Dudelange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 west to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue west on Autoroute A1 and south on A3. Exit at Dudelange (3) to pick up secondary roads CR161 and CR160 to the start.

Start: Centre Sportif Lycée Nic Biever Annexe Alliance on rue Reiteschkopp Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Griesheim-sur-Souffel, France (F-67370) — This event is 9 km northwest of Strasbourg, making a visit to the historic city relatively easy. It’s about a two-hour drive from the KMC but most of it is on the autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe and 65 toward Landau. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to use B9 south to the border, then continue on French Autoroutes A35 and A4 toward Strasbourg. Exit at Reichstett (49) to use D63, D263, D64, D31 and D166 to Griesheim-sur-Souffel.

Start: Centre Culturel at 17 rue principale Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (11 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Heimbach/Nahe (55779) — Wanderers will find this enjoyable walk midway between Neubrücke and Baumholder. From Baumholder, use the secondary road leading to Neubrücke. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 62 to the Birkenfeld exit (4), then follow a minor road through Hoppstädten-Weiersbach to Heimbach.

Start: Besenbinderhalle on In der Au Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trails: Hilly, wooded areas Award: None.

Hünningen, Belgium (B-4760) — This Belgian event is southeast of Bütgenbach and about an hour north-northeast of Bitburg. Participants will find a variety of distances offered. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Exit at Prüm (4) and connect with B265 north toward Belgium. B265 skirts the border until Losheimergraben where a secondary road crosses into Belgium and becomes N632. Use N632 and a minor road to reach Hünningen and the start.

Start: Saal Concordia Saturday and Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (4, 6 and 12 km) and 6:30 a.m. to noon (22 and 30 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Certificate.

Offenburg-Elgersweier (77656) — This walk is southeast of Strasbourg, France and about a 1-hour 50-minute drive southwest of Stuttgart. The event location lends itself to a Sunday visit to Strasbourg or, by driving 23 minutes further, a look at the former Canadian Forces Base at Lahr. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city. At the Schattenring roundabout, take the second exit onto Magstadter Straße and continue on secondary roads following Autobahn 8 signs. Use the B295 on-ramp at Leonberg-West to connect with A8 towards Pforzheim. Connect with A5 toward Basel, then exit at Offenburg (55) toward Offenburg, connect with B33a and B33 to the start at Elgersweier.

Start: Festhalle at Hebel Straße 12 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Rimling, France (F-57720) — This Saturday evening walk is south-southwest of Zweibrücken and about an hour’s drive from Kaiserslautern. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to very briefly use B424 toward Rimschweiler. Connect with a minor road (L465) through Mittelbach, Altheim, and Peppenkum to reach the border. Cross into France and continue on D84 and D34 to the start at Rimling.

Start: Place des Fêtes at 18 rue de l’Eglise Saturday: 2-7:30 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, July 5

Bad Dürkheim (67098) — Here’s a midweek event for those in the KMC area who are free to enjoy a walk in the pretty winemaking area of Bad Dürkheim. However, the event is about three-quarters of the way to Mannheim so expect a 45-minute drive. From the KMC, use B37 (often referred to as B40) east directly to the start at Bad Dürkheim.

Start: Weingut Lang und Sohn at Weinstraße Nord 61 Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Once again, a Wednesday volksmarch in the Netherlands may be of interest to wanderers from Bitburg and Spangdahlem. The walk is northwest of Aachen, Germany, and requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg. This is the third of six events held on the first Wednesday of the month. The event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 8-9

Grombach (74906) — East of Sinsheim, this event may be reached by Stuttgart’s volksmarchers with a drive of about an hour or so. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with A81 toward Heilbronn. At the Kreuz Weinsberg interchange (9), connect with A6 toward Mannheim, then exit at Bad Rappenau (35) to use B39 and secondary roads to Grombach.

Start: Schlossberghalle at Zum Sportplatz 6 Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 18 km) Trail: Unknown Award: From previous events.

Hombourg-Budange, France (F-57920) — This French volksmarch may be found southeast of Thionville. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 620 toward Saarlouis. Exit at Saarlouis-Mitte (3), then use B405 to cross into France. Continue on D918 in France to Hombourg-Budange and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Menchhoffen, France (F-67340) — This event is south of Bitche and west of Haguenau. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant time. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with N62 toward Haguenau. At Niederbronn-les-Bains, take D28 to Ingwiller via Zinswiller and Rothbach. Pick up D919 leading to Menchhoffen and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on Route d’Uttwiller Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Meix-le-Tige, Belgium (B-6747) — This Sunday event is southwest of Arlon, and about a 75-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E29 and A6/E25 to skirt Luxembourg City to the south. Continue on A6 to the border; once in Belgium, use A4/E25 past Arlon’s IKEA store to the Arlon exit (31). Connect with N82 and a minor road to reach the start.

Start: Rue du Monument 2 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Niederstinzel, France (F-57930) — This French volksmarch, found due south of Saarbrücken, is easily reached by autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use the Sarre-Union exit (43). Take D8 through Sarre-Union and Sarrewerden to connect with D43 that takes you to Niedersteinzel’s start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes des Sapeurs-Pompiers on Rue Principale Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Otterberg-Drehenthalerhof (67697) — This event is located just a few kilometers north of Kaiserslautern and west of Sembach. From Baumholder, make your way to Autobahn 62 and head toward Kaiserslautern, connecting with Autobahn 6. Use the Kaiserslautern-West exit (15) to pick up B270 north to Otterbach and Otterberg; from there take a minor road to Drehenthalerhof and the start. From the KMC, take B270 north toward Idar-Oberstein. Connect with secondary roads through Otterbach and Otterberg to pick up the minor road to Drehenthalerhof.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Im Rabental 20 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Hilly, woods and fields Award: From previous events.

Wiebelskirchen bei Bauershaus (66540) — This Saarland event is due south of Neubrücke and just north of Neunkirchen. From Baumholder, start by heading toward Freisen and the autobahn, then continue through that town to connect with B41. Use B41 south past Ottweiler, then watch for IVV signs — the start is on B41 between Ottweiler and Neunkirchen. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Neunkirchen and exit at Neunkirchen-Spiesen. Take B41 north to find IVV signs; reaching Ottweiler means you’ve gone too far.

Start: Am Gegenortschacht Bauershaus on B41 between Neunkirchen and Ottweiler Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: From previous events.

Friday, July 14

Bliesbruck, France (F-57200) — This Friday walk is southeast of Saarbrücken and just on the other side of the border. From the KMC, expect an hour’s drive using Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Einöd (30) to use B423 toward Blieskastel. From Bleiskastel, use minor roads south toward the border through Bliesdalheim and Gersheim. Cross into France and continue on D82 to Bliesbruck.

Start: Salle des fêtes on Rue principale Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 15-16

Ehingen (Donau) (89584) — This walk is southwest of Ulm and about a 90 minute drive southeast from Stuttgart. The host club offers its first marathon to those looking for a challenge. From Stuttgart, use B27 south toward the airport to connect with Autobahn 8 toward Munich. Exit at Kirchheim (57) to pick up B465 through Münsingen to the start at Ehingen.

Start: Firma Robert Bayer GmbH at Max-Planck-Straße 2 Saturday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 10 km), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (20 km), and 6-9 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect somewhat hilly and fields Award: From previous events or patch and certificate (marathon).

Eschbach, France (F-67360) — This Sunday event is southeast of Bitche, north of Haguenau, and roughly midway between the two towns. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant time. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue on D35A to connect with D662 toward Philippsbourg, then pick up D1062 to Mertzwiller. From there, use D72 to the start at Eschbach.

Start: Espace Sportif on Rue de la Forêt Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Flacht (65558) — This walk, north of Wiesbaden, brings wanderers to the scenic Limburg area. Consider visiting the interesting town of Limburg if you haven’t done so already. Use Autobahn 3 toward Köln and Limburg. Take the Limburg-Süd exit (43) and B54 in the direction of Diez and Wiesbaden to reach the start at Flacht.

Start: Aartalhalle at Bahnhofstraße 17 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Very hilly, woods Award: None.

Weekend of July 22-23

Guiderkirch, France (F-57720) — This Sunday walk is south-southwest of Zweibrücken and about an hour’s drive from Kaiserslautern. Interestingly, the club also offers a midweek walk with different trails. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to very briefly use B424 toward Rimschweiler. Connect with a minor road (L465) through Mittelbach, Altheim, and Peppenkum to reach the border. Cross into France and continue on D84 to the start at Geiderkirch.

Start: Chapiteau Place des Fêtes on Chapelle Sainte Anne Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, July 26

Guiderkirch, France (F-57720) — This Wednesday event follows-up from the club’s Sunday walk. The 10-km trail is different from Sunday’s route, and an additional trail of 20 km is offered on this day. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to very briefly use B424 toward Rimschweiler. Connect with a minor road (L465) through Mittelbach, Altheim, and Peppenkum to reach the border. Cross into France and continue on D84 to the start at Geiderkirch.

Start: Chapiteau Place des Fêtes on Chapelle Sainte Anne Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 29-30

Schoos, Luxembourg (L-7475) — This Saturday event is slightly less than a 50-minute drive from Bitburg and a 1-hour 50-minute drive from the KMC. Schoos is north of Luxembourg City and west of Trier. A 42-km marathon is offered for those looking for a challenge. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B50 and B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to Graulinster, then N14 to Heffingen and connect with CR119 and CR125 to the start at Schoos. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 toward Trier, and 602 toward Luxembourg. Exit at Trier-Ehrang (2) to connect with A64/E44 to the Luxembourg border. After crossing, continue on A1/E44 to the Potaschbierg exit (13) and follow N1 and N14 to Graulinster and Heffingen, then take CR119 and CR125 to Schoos.

Start: Centre Culturel at 7, op der Héicht Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km), 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) and 6-8 a.m. (42 km)) Trail: Unknown Award: Patch and certificate (marathon).

Wallerfangen (66798) — While an hour’s drive from American bases, this walk is relatively straightforward to reach via autobahn. From the KMC area, use Autobahns 6 and 8 (staying north of Saarbrücken) toward Saarlouis. Connect with Autobahn 8 toward Saarlouis and exit at Dillingen-Mitte (8) toward Wallerfangen. Follow signs to the start.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus Rammelfangen on Weingartstrasse Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s the fourth in a series of six Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 5-6

Hottenbach (55758) — This walk is north of Idar-Oberstein and should offer wanderers a scenic trail in a very pretty area. From Baumholder, head toward Neubrücke to pick up B41 north to Idar-Oberstein to connect with B422. Briefly continue north on B422 to Tiefenstein and then take minor roads through Herborn, Mörschied and Weiden in order to reach the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 62 to the Birkenfeld exit (4), then take B41 north to B422 at Idar-Oberstein. Use B422 to Tiefenstein and then use minor roads through Herborn, Mörschied and Weiden to reach Hottenbach.

Start: Sportplatz at Hauptstrasse 64 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Hilly, mostly woods Award: Mounted gemstone.

Kalhausen, France (F-57412) – This Sunday Marche Populaire event is south of Saarbrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area will have a bit of a drive (about 75 minutes) to reach this walk. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 to Saarbrücken and take the B51 exit toward Güdingen and the border. Continue onto D82, D919, and D33 as the secondary roads parallel the winding Sarre River. Connect with D83 and take it into Kalhausen and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue de la Liberation Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Niel-bij-As, Belgium (B-3668) — This event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Basisschool at Schoolstraat 1 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 and 30 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Weekend of Aug. 12-13

Miesau (66892) — Just west of Landstuhl and home to an Army depot, this walk is easily reached via the autobahn. Pretty trails are offered by a friendly club that welcomes American membership. (For more information, ask for the club’s president, Heidi Jackson, whose English is excellent.) From the KMC, use the Autobahn 6 exit for Bruchmühlbach-Miesau (11) and follow IVV signs a short distance to the start hall.

Start: Turn- und Festhalle on Jahnstraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) and 7-11 a.m. (30 km) Trail: Hilly, wooded areas Award: None.

Oupeye, Belgium (B-4860) — This Belgian event is north-northeast of Liège, and is about a 1 hour 15 minute drive from Bitburg. The event offers a variety of trail distances, to include a 42-km marathon. The walk’s proximity to Liège provides an opportunity for a weekend of walking and exploring. Start times for each of the trails are approximate and based on a 5 km/hour pace. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at Battice, connect with A3/E40/E42 toward Liège. Exit at Oupeye (35) to pick up N671 to the start at Oupeye.

Start: Hall Omnisport L. Larbuisson at Rue du Roi Albert 175/D Saturday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 9 and 13 km), 6 a.m. to noon (21 and 30 km), and 6-7 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 9 and 13 km) and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Volstroff, France (F-57940) — This Tuesday walk is southeast of Thionville and requires fairly long drives from the Bitburg area (about 90 minutes) and the KMC (about 1 hour 40 minutes). From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and pick up Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Once across the border, continue on A1/E44 to Luxembourg City, then A3/E25 south towards Metz. In France, continue on A31/E25 to exit 37.2 toward Sarrelouis and connect with D654 and D918 to Volstroff and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France. Once across the border, continue on A320 and the A4 toll road (with automated collection points) toward Metz. Take exit 37 towards Ennery to use D1 to Guénange and D60 to Volstroff.

Start: Salle Arc-en-Ciel on Route de Guénange Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (17 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weiterswiller, France (F-67340) — Another Tuesday event, this one south of Bitche and west of Haguenau. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant day. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue in the direction of Bitche and connect with D620 to end up south of that town. Pick up D37 and follow it through Goetzenbruck to Moselle Bas-Rhin and pick up D12. Take that road through Wimmenau to then use D919 toward Ingwiller. Connect with D656 through Weinbourg to use D56 to the start at Weiterswiller.

Start: Salle polyvalente at 7, route de Weinbourg Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 19-20

Bad Dürrheim-Öfingen (78073) — This event is south-southwest of Stuttgart and due east of Freiburg, making it about a 75-minute drive for Stuttgart’s wanderers. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city, passing the University of Stuttgart at Vaihingen as it connects to Autobahn 831. Continue onto A81 through Böblingen, then exit at Tuningen (36) to pick up B523 and minor roads to the start at Öfingen.

Start: Osterberghalle at Unterzaunstraße 25 Saturday: Noon-4 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7-11 a.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Crailsheim (74564) — West of Heilbronn, this event offers a variety of trails, to include a 42-km marathon. Stuttgart’s volksmarchers can expect a 75-minute drive to reach this walk. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with A81 toward Heilbronn. Connect with A6 toward Nürnberg at Kreuz Weinsberg (9), then exit at Kirchberg (45) toward Crailsheim and continue on secondary roads to the start.

Start: Hirtenwiesenhalle at Bürgermeister-Demuth-Allee 2 Saturday and Sunday: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 5:30 a.m. to noon (21 km), 5:30-11 a.m. (30 km), and 5:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Rödermark-Urberach (63322) — This walk is northeast of Darmstadt and near Babenhausen in a pretty, wooded area. Former residents of the two closed military communities may take the opportunity to visit their one-time home. Urberach is between Dieburg and Hanau, and about a 45-minute drive from Wiesbaden. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt, and 3 toward Würzburg, then exit at Hanau (54). Use B45 south toward Dieburg and exit onto B459 toward Rödermark. Pick up a minor road to the start at Urberach.

Start: KSV-Sportheim at Turngartenstraße 10 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Flat and stroller-friendly, neighborhoods, fields and woods Award: None.

Tiefenbach/Hunsrück (55471) — Wanderers should enjoy this walk in the scenic Hunsrück area, and not just because a Saturday-afternoon beer wandering trail is offered. Tiefenbach is due west of Bingen and south of Simmern. The drive from Wiesbaden is about 45 minutes, about an hour from Baumholder, and a little less than 90 minutes from the KMC. From Baumholder, use minor roads northward through Ruschberg, Reichenbach, and Frauenberg to connect with B41 in Bad Kreuznach’s direction. At Simmertal, take B421 north to Gemünden to pick up a minor road to Tiefenbach. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, and 61 toward Koblenz. Take the Rheinböllen exit (45) to connect with B50 toward Simmern, then exit at Riesweiler and use minor roads to reach Tiefenbach. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Rheinböllen (45) and use B50 toward Simmern. Exit at Riesweiler and use a minor road through that town to reach the start at Tiefenbach.

Start: Wildburghalle on Im Gründchen Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) and 4-5:30 p.m. (5 km Bier-Abendwanderung) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Hilly, woods Award: From previous events.

Westhouse, France (F-67230) — This French event is south of Strasbourg and almost directly across the Rhein River from Lahr, Germany. Stuttgart’s volksmarchers should expect to drive almost two hours. Making the long drive worthwhile is the opportunity to enjoy a French volksmarch as well as the nostalgia of a visit to the long-closed Canadian Forces Base at Lahr. From Stuttgart, use B14 to connect with Autobahns 831, 81, and 8 toward Heilbronn/Karlsruhe. Connect with A5 toward Karlsruhe, then take the Offenburg exit (55) toward Strasbourg using a minor road. Cross the river into France to use N353 and D1083 south to Benfeld, then D206 to Westhouse and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente on rue du Stade Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 19-20

Kayl, Luxembourg (L-3674) — This event is south-southwest of Luxembourg City with a drive of about 90 minutes from the KMC, and about an hour from Bitburg. A geocaching activity will be offered on the trail. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border on Autoroute A13 west to the Kayl exit (7), then take CR165 to reach Kayl. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue on Autoroutes 1 to the southern edge of Luxembourg City, 3 south to Bettembourg, and 13 west to the Kayl exit (7). Pick up CR165 to Kayl and the start.

Start: Verainshaus um Widdem at 2, rue de l’Hotel de Ville Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Brumath, France (F-67170) –– This midweek French walk is north of Strasbourg and requires a drive of slightly less than two hours. However, the location offers a chance to explore Haguenau or Strasbourg which should reward the time and effort. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe, and 65 toward Landau. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to pick up B9 toward Strasbourg. After crossing into France, continue on A35 toward Strasbourg to use Exit 48 toward Brumath. Use D263 to reach the start at Brumath.

Start: Etang du Shérif Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 26-27

Grosbliederstroff, France (F-57520) — This Sunday event is found due south of Saarbrücken and almost literally on the border. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 to connect briefly with Autobahn 620 at Saarbrücken. Immediately take the exit for B51 south to Güdingen, cross the Saar River, and take B405 to the border. Continue southbound in France on N61 to Grosbliederstroff.

Start: Salle de Jeux et Loisires on rue des Fermes Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (15 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Lambsborn (66894) — This walk is just down the road from Landstuhl. Trails were exceptionally well marked; parking is not near the start. From the KMC, take Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Bruchmühlbach-Miesau (11). Briefly use a secondary road toward Bruchmühlbach to connect with a minor road leading to Lambsborn.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus at Am Fehrborn 20 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 10, 15 and 21 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10, 15 and 21 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, mostly woods with some fields Award: None.

Mainz-Gonsenheim (55124) — This walk, with trails requiring attention to the color markings, is easily reached via autobahn and is just north of Mainz. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 643 to cross the Schiersteiner Bridge and exit at Mainz-Gonsenheim. Follow IVV signs or tape leading to the start. Start: Karl-Geib-Haus at Kapellenstraße 44 Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 km), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km), and 8 a.m. to noon (15 km) Trail: Flat, mostly stroller-friendly trails, woods. Award: None.

Weekend of Sept. 2-3

Bitche, France (F-57230) — Sunday’s Marche Populaire event is south of Zweibrücken in France. Wanderers from the KMC area willing to make the drive will enjoy mountain bike routes of 15 and 30 km. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue on using D620 and D35 to reach the start at Bitche.

Start: Etang du Hasselfurth on Allée Jean Goss Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km, plus cycling) Trail: Unknown Award: None Note: Unclear if mountain bike trails earn IVV credit.

Greifenstein-Beilstein (35753) — This event is west of Giessen and a bit distant for all but the most dedicated wanderers. Those seeking a challenge will find it here with a 42-km trail. From Giessen use B49 west to Biskirchen and a minor road north through Greifenstein to the start at Beilstein. When using Autobahn 45 take the Herborn-Süd (27) or Ehringshausen (28) exits to follow IVV signs to the start. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Koblenz. Use the Raststätte Limburg-West/B54/B49 exit, and take B49 toward Wetzlar. At Löhnberg, pick up a minor road to Niedershausen and Odersberg to reach Beilstein.

Start: Sportgelände Basalt-Arena on Sportplatzstraße Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 11 km), 6 a.m. to noon (18 and 30 km), and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, woods Award: From previous events (shorter trails) or patch and certificate (marathon).

Kirn-Sulzbach (55606) — This scenic walk, with its variety of trails, is literally just down the road from Idar-Oberstein and easily reached. From Baumholder, use minor roads to reach Idar-Oberstein and B41, continuing toward Bad Kreuznach to reach the start at Kirn-Sulzbach. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn A60 to Bad Kreuznach and continue west on B41. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 62 toward Trier, and exit at Birkenfeld (4). Take B41 through Idar-Oberstein to reach Kirn-Sulzbach.

Start: Gasthaus Collet at Oldenburger Straße 2 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (7 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trails: Hilly, fields and woods Award: None.

Monday, Sept. 4

Various Locations, Luxembourg — Spangdahlem volksmarcher extraordinaire, Pat Patterson, sent a brochure for a very interesting and unique volksmarching opportunity. The area directly north of Luxembourg City is celebrating a national day of guided walks by starting events at a series of 10 train stations. Patterson wrote “This is a neat idea to get walkers on the trail. You can pick your distance/starting point. Start cards are sold at all stations. It looks like if one wants to walk the 17 km route, you wait for the group at the Lintgen station and join the pack to the finish.” The group walking pace is 5 km/hour; start cards are sold for €5.

Start: Dikkrech (Diekirch) Gare (8 a.m. for 42.5 km)

Start: Ettelbreck (Ettelbruck) Gare (9:10 a.m. for 36 km)

Start: Schieren Gare (9:50 a.m. for 33 km)

Start: Colmar-Bierg (Colmar-Berg) Gare (10:15 a.m. for 31 km)

Start: Cruchten Gare (11 a.m. for 27 km)

Start: Miersch (Mersch) Gare (12:15 p.m. for 21 km)

Start: Lintgen Gare (1 p.m. for 17 km)

Start: Lorentzweiler Gare (1:50 p.m. for 13 km)

Start: Heisdorf Gare (2:40 p.m. for 9 km)

Start: Walfer (Walferdange) Gare (3:10 p.m. for 7 km)

Finish: Glacis, Luxembourg City (4:30 p.m.)

Award: Extra event stamp if all distances are completed; certificate for marathon completion.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s the fifth in a series of six Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Sept. 9-10

Meisenthal, France (F-57960) — This French volksmarching event is south of Zweibrücken and offers Saturday evening start times. The drive from the KMC will be scenic but long — about 75 minutes. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with D37 near Bitche to follow it through Lemberg and Goetzenbruck. Take a minor road to Meisenthal and the start.

Start: Salle des fêtes at place de la Poste Saturday: 3-8 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Opglabbeek, Belgium (B-3660) — This weekend event is north of Maastricht, Netherlands, and a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Vottem interchange, take the exit onto A13/E313 toward Anvers/Hasselt. Exit at Diepenbeek (30) to use N76 to Genk and the start.

Start: Bivakplaats Kimpenhof at Laerstraat 3 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 6, 12, 22 and 30 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Rodt, Belgium (B-4780) — This Belgian event is about 40 minutes northwest of Bitburg and west of St. Vith, Belgium. Participants will find a variety of distances offered. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42, then exit at Vielsalm (14) to use N675 west to Rodt.

Start: Skihütte Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 6, 12, 16 and 25 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Saarbrücken-Ensheim (66131) — This walk is east of Saarbrücken and, besides the usual trail lengths, offers 30-, 42- and 50-km routes to challenge-seeking wanderers. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Saarbrücken-Fechingen (4). Follow directional signs to Ensheim and the start.

Start: Sporthalle on Backfeldstraße Saturday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km), 6-11 a.m. (21 km), 6-9 a.m. (30 and 42 km) and 6-8 a.m. (50 km) Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 6-11 a.m. (21 km) and 6-9 a.m. (30 and 42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon trails).

Willerwald, France (F-57430) – Sunday’s event is south of Saarbrücken and easily reached from the KMC by autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A320. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use the Sarreguemines (42) exit. Take D661 a short distance to the start at Willerwald.

Start: Salle Socioculturelle on rue de la Croix Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Sept. 16-17

Forstfeld, France (F-67480) — This event is on the border east of Haguenau and northwest of Baden-Baden, Germany. Yes, it’s quite distant from the KMC (about 90 minutes) but offers the opportunity to visit Haguenau, Soufflenheim and Strasbourg in France as well as Baden-Baden. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with N62 to Haguenau and N63 through Soufflenheim to Rountzenheim. Connect with a minor road to Roppenheim and another minor road to reach Forstfeld. An alternative route from the KMC via autobahn would be A6 toward Mannheim, A61 toward Ludwigshafen and A65 toward Wörth. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to use B9 into France and the A35 autobahn to exit 56 and Forstfeld.

Start: Salle Polyvalente on rue du Stade Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Kerbach, France (F-57460) — This French volksmarch, just across the border southwest of Saarbrücken, is easily reached by autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A320. Use the Forbach-Centre exit (44) and D31 to Behren-lès-Forbach to connect with D31B and the start at Kerbach.

Start: Complexe Sportif on Rue du Stade Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Saarlouis (66740) — While a bit distant, this walk is interesting for its sponsorship — an employee volksmarching group from Ford Motor Company’s plant in Saarlouis. From the KMC area, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Neunkirchen and Saarlouis. Exit at Nalbach/Ford-Werke and follow signs to Tor 4/Personentor and Parkplatz Ost.

Start: Halle B, Kantine-Bürogebäude on Henry-Ford-Straße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10, and 20 km), 7 a.m. to noon (30 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42) Trail: Two shorter trails are stroller-friendly, other trails are unknown Award: Travel mug or patch and certificate (marathon).

Worriken, Belgium (B-4750) — This Belgian event is east of Malmedy, and is about an hour’s drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and exit at Vielsalm (14). Use N670 toward Wallerode, N676 toward Amel, N658 through Morsheck, and N632 toward Bütgenbach and the start at Worriken.

Start: Sport- und Freizeitzentrum Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 7, 12 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker

Weekend of Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Fulda (36043) — Three days of walking are offered this weekend near the former American base which now houses refugees. A wide variety of routes are being offered as well as International Marching League credit (requiring two days of walking) and EVG-D credit (a similar organization to the DVV-German Volkssport Association). Buffets will be offered Friday and Saturday nights. Bus transfers will incur a small fee. Participants will find the start off of B254 in the direction of Haimbach using IVV signs.

Start: Deutsch-Amerikanisches-Sportzentrum at the intersection of Washingtonallee and Black-Horse-Straße Friday: 2-5 p.m. (6 and 11 km) Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 7:30-10 a.m. (21 km), and 6:15-7 a.m. (bus transfer for 30 and 42 km) Sunday: 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 7:15-10 a.m. (21 km) and 7:15-8 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, woods and fields Award: None, patch and certificate (42 km) or medal (two-day participation).

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s the last in a series of six Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Nov. 18-19

Oupeye, Belgium (B-4860) — This Belgian event is north-northeast of Liège, and is about a 1 hour 15 minute drive from Bitburg. The event offers a variety of trail distances, to include a challenging 60-km route. The walk’s proximity to Liège provides an opportunity for a weekend of walking and exploring. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at Battice, connect with A3/E40/E42 toward Liège. Exit at Oupeye (35) to pick up N671 to the start at Oupeye.

Start: Hall Omnisport L. Larbuisson at Rue du Roi Albert 175/D Saturday: Noon-4 p.m. (3, 6, 10 and 15 km), and 5:30-8:30 a.m. (45 and 60 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Questions? Send email to volksmarch@gmail.com.