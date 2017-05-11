Take a Hike – May 11

By Donald Seltzer

Volksmarching Notes

After 25 years of writing Take a Hike as a volunteer for various newspapers, this volksmarch feature is coming to an end with the July edition. Retirement approaches and my European to-do list needs to get a lot shorter before returning Stateside. I’ve enjoyed sharing my enthusiasm and interest in volksmarching, and will treasure the many friends and memories that have come because of it. Thank you to all that have made it possible.

Interested in volksmarching but not sure how things work? Send an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Getting Started HU.”

Many thanks to Spangdahlem volksmarchers Pat & Cheryl Patterson, Wiesbaden’s James Meredith, and Ramstein’s Lew Harrison & Johnette Scott for providing the event brochures that make this feature possible.

Please take a moment to grab a set of brochures from the Werber table and send them via no-cost MPS to Donald Seltzer, PSC 2 Box 10684, APO AE 09012.

Weekend of May 13-14

Bexbach (Saar) (66450) — This Saarland event is in the area roughly between Ramstein and Saarbrücken. From Baumholder, use Autobahn 62 toward Landstuhl and connect with Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken. Exit at Homburg (9) to use secondary roads to reach Oberbexbach. From Ramstein and Landstuhl, use Autobahn 6 to reach the Homburg exit (9), then use secondary roads to the start at Bexbach.

Start: Sportheim Sportplatz on Auf der Heide Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trails: Unknown Award: None.

Großseelheim (35274) — This walk, northeast of Giessen, offers a scenic drive to the start from the former military community. It’s a long drive from Wiesbaden — about 80 minutes — but it offers the chance to visit the university town of Marburg. From Giessen use B3 toward Marburg to pick up a secondary road in the direction of Kirchain to reach the start. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 66 toward Frankfurt, then Autobahns 5, 45, and 485 past Giessen. Continue on B3 north to Marburg and exit at Marburg-Süd. Pick up a secondary road, using IVV signs, to reach the start at Großseelheim.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Marburger Ring 26 Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon (5 and 10 km) Trail: Expect hilly, woods Award: None Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.

Habay-la-Neuve, Belgium (B-6720) — This Sunday event is northwest of Arlon and a surprisingly short 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E44 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and continue to the Belgian border. Once in Belgium, continue on the A4/E25 to the Habay exit (29) and use N87 to Habay-la-Neuve and the start.

Start: École Fondamentale C. F. at Rue de la courtière, 19 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (22 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Holving, France (F-57510) — This two-day French event is found south of Saarbrücken. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken. Continue on it as it becomes A32 in France and connect with the A4 toll road in the direction of Strasbourg. Take exit 41.1 toward Puttelange-aux-Lacs, then connect with D30, D656 and D156E to reach Holving.

Start: Centre Socio Culturel at 8, rue du Stade Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Junglinster, Luxembourg (L-6131) — This Mother’s Day event is a little more than a 30-minute drive from Bitburg, and located about midway between the German border and Luxembourg City. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to drive right to Junglinster and the start.

Start: Centre Polyvalent Gaston Stein at 1, rue E. Nilles Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 km), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km, plus special 25th anniversary course) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Kriegsfeld (67819) — This event is south of Bad Kreuznach. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 toward Mainz, 60 toward Darmstadt, and 63 toward Kaiserslautern. Exit at Erbes-Büdesheim (9) to use minor roads through Wendelsheim and Nieder-Wiesen to reach Kriegsfeld. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim and 63 toward Mainz. Exit at Erbes-Büdesheim (9) and follow a secondary road through Wendelsheim and Nieder-Wiesen to reach Kriegsfeld.

Start: Turn- und Festhalle at Hinter Kirch 10 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) and 7-11 a.m. (20 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, fields and woods Award: From previous events.

Weekend of May 20-21

Arlon-Waltzing, Belgium (B-6700) — This Sunday event is east-northeast of Luxembourg City, and about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E29 and A6/E25 to skirt Luxembourg City to the south. Continue on A6 to the border; once in Belgium, use A4/E25 past Arlon’s IKEA store to the Sterpenich exit (33). Turn right at the end of the exit ramp and use a minor road through Sterpenich to connect with N4, heading toward Arlon until the traffic light “Monument Liedel,” then head in the direction Waltzing. Watch for IVV signs to the start.

Start: Salle St-Bernard at Rue de l’Eifel 30 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Bad Windsheim-Wiebelsheim (91438) — This Sunday walk is roughly north of Ansbach and about a 1 hour 50 minute drive northeast from Stuttgart. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with Autobahn 81 toward Heilbronn. At the Kreuz Weinsberg (9) interchange, connect with A6 toward Nürnberg, then connect with A7 at the Kreuz Feuchtwangen/Crailsheim (48) interchange in the direction of Würzburg. Exit at Bad Windsheim (107) and use B470 to reach Wiebelsheim and the start.

Start: Halle Kraus in Wiebelsheim Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon (6 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect somewhat hilly and fields Award: None.

Bertrange, Luxembourg (L-8051) — This event is west of Luxembourg City. It’s a long drive from the KMC (about 1 hour 45 minutes) but should be easily done using autobahns; it’s slightly less than an hour from Bitburg. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken, Saarlouis and Merzig to the border at Perl. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue west on Autoroute A13 to connect with the A3/E25 toward Luxembourg City. Connect onto A6 toward Brussels, then exit at Bertrange (5) and follow IVV signs on N5 and CR163 to the start at Bertrange. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and pick up Autobahn 64 to Luxembourg. After crossing the border, the autobahn becomes A1/E44. Bypass Luxembourg City to the south using A1 to connect with A6, then exit at Bertrange (5) and follow IVV signs to the start at Bertrange.

Start: Centre Atert on rue Atert Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Bining, France (F-57410) — This French event is southeast of Saarbrücken and offers challenge-seekers a marathon trail. From the KMC area, use Autobahn 6 to Neunkirchen and Autobahn 8 toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) and use B424 south toward the border where it becomes D35A in France. Just before reaching Bitche, take the secondary roads D35 and D662 to Rohrbach-lès-Bitche; D35 continues southward to Bining and the start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes on rue du Muguet Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 km), 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) and 6-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Patch and certificate (marathon trail).

Düppenweiler (66701) — This walk is a bit distant, but still reachable, with its location northwest of Saarbrücken and northeast of Saarlouis. As an incentive for challenge-seeking wanderers, the club offers a marathon as well as a 32-km trail. From the Baumholder area, head down to Freisen to take Autobahn 62 toward Trier, then exit at Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen (2) to connect with A1 south toward Saarbrücken. Exit at Braunshausen (137) to use minor roads through Buweiler, Wadern, Nunkirchen, and Oppen to reach Düppenweiler. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Saarlouis. Exit at Nalbach (12) to use B269 to Nalbach, then minor roads to Düppenweiler.

Start: Kulter- und Sporthalle at Pfarrer-Gierend-Straße 5a Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km), 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (10 km), 7-11:30 a.m. (22 km), 7-10:30 a.m. (32 km) and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect hilly trails, woods Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon only).

La Reid (Theux), Belgium (B-4910) — This Belgian event is northwest of Malmedy. The drive takes you past the town of Francorchamps, home of the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack, billed as “the most beautiful circuit in the world” and home to this year’s Belgian F1 Grand Prix. It’s about a 70-minute drive from Bitburg. From there, use B-51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. After crossing the Belgian border, continue on A27, then exit at Francorchamps (10). Use N640, N62, and N697 to La Reid and the start.

Start: Institut provincial de La Reid at Haftay, 738 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 7, 12 and 21 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Neunkirchen-lès-Bouzonville, France (F-57320) — This just-across-the-French-border volksmarch is northwest of Saarlouis. The drive is about 90 minutes from Bitburg and about 70 minutes from the KMC. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken and Saarlouis. Exit at Rehlingen (7) to use minor roads through Siersburg and Niedaltdorf to the French border. Once across the border, use D956 and D256D to Neunkirchen-lès-Bouzonville and the start. From Bitburg, take B51 south to Neuhaus and connect with Autobahn 64 toward Trier. Cross the border into Luxembourg and continue on Autoroute 1 to the Mertert exit (14), then use N1 and N10 to cross the Mosel River into Wellen, Germany. Continue southward along the Moselle on B419 to the French border where it becomes D654 in France. Pick up D956 at Sierck-les-Bains and continue on to the start at Neunkirchen-lès-Bouzonville.

Start: Salle des Fêtes du Foyer Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 km), 7 a.m. to noon (10 km) and 7-10 a.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None Note: Start times are approximate based on the closing time of 2 p.m. and a 5 km/hour pace.

Schoenbourg, France (F-67320) — Here’s a volksmarch that requires a bit of driving — about 90 minutes worth. The event is southwest of both Pirmasens and Bitche, France. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use exit 43 toward Sarre-Union. Use secondary roads D1061, D107, and D122 to reach the start.

Start: Au Mille Club at 61A, Rue Principale Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weiler bei Bingen (55413) — This walk is part of the year-round Rundweitwanderweg in the beautiful Hunsrück area. From Wiesbaden, Mainz and points east, take Autobahn 60 to Bingen and Autobahn 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Stromberg (46) and head toward Waldalgesheim to reach the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Bingen-Mitte (49) toward B9/St. Goar. Pick up B9 and local roads to reach Weiler and the start.

Start: Rhein-Nahe-Halle on Mannesmannstraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Hilly, woods Award: None.

Thursday, May 25

Bascharage, Luxembourg (L-4920) — This Ascension Day event is west-southwest of Luxembourg City with the drive and an hours and three-quarters from the KMC and an hour from Bitburg. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border onto Autoroute A13 west toward Luxembourg City, Esch-sur-Alzette and Pétange. At the autoroute’s end at Foetz, merge onto A4 toward Differdange. Exit at Differdange to pick up the A13 toward Pétange. Take exit 1 for N5 to Bascharage and the start. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 to cross the Luxembourg border, continue on Autoroutes A1/E44 toward Luxembourg City, A4 and A6 to skirt the southern side of Luxembourg City, A4 toward Esch-sur-Alzette, and exit at Differdange to pick up the A13 toward Pétange. Take exit 1 for N5 to Bascharage and the start.

Start: Centre sportif “Käerjenger Dribbel at 54E Avenue de Luxembourg Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Boden im Westerwald (56412) — If a day’s leave is possible, wanderers from Bitburg and Wiesbaden may wish to consider this Ascension Day holiday event. From Wiesbaden, expect slightly less than an hour’s drive using Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Koblenz. Exit at Montabaur (40) to connect with B255 toward Niederahr and use a minor road to the start at Boden. It is a 90-minute drive from Bitburg and Spangdahlem using B257 toward Badem to connect with A60 toward Wittlich. Pick up A1 toward Trier, connect with A48 toward Koblenz and A3 toward Frankfurt, and exit at Montabaur (40). Take B255 and a minor road to Boden.

Start: Ahrbachhalle at Schulstraße 4 Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km) and 7-11 a.m. (33 km) Trails: 6-km trail is stroller-friendly; otherwise fairly hilly, mostly woods Award: None.

Rehlingen-Siersburg (66780) — This Saarland event on Germany’s Father’s Day is northwest of Saarlouis and available to KMC’s wanderers with a day’s leave from work. Use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken and Saarlouis. Exit at Rehlingen (7) and take a secondary road leading to the start at Siersburg.

Start: Niedtalhalle on Zur Niedtalhalle Thursday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) Trails: Short trail is flat, others are unknown Award: None.

Sint Geertruid, Netherlands (NL-6269 BK) — This event, with a wide variety of trails, is southeast of Maastricht and near the Dutch-Belgian border. It’s billed as the Margraten Tour and includes a 16-km Memorial Walk and visit to the Netherlands American Cemetery at Margraten. Volksmarchers from Bitburg should reach the walk in about 90 minutes. An overnight stay to further explore the area or nearby Maastricht is something to consider. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Battice, then connect with N649 to De Plank and the Dutch border. After crossing into the Netherlands, continue on A2/E25, then exit at Eijsden (58) to use secondary roads to Sint Geertruid.

Start: Fanfarezaal at Dorpstraat 29 Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., (12.3 and 23 km, plus 16-km Memorial Walk), 7 a.m. to noon (29 km), 7-10 a.m. (35 km) and 7-9 a.m. (42.4 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker or souvenir medal.

Stadtallendorf-Hatzbach (35260) — This Ascension Day event is northeast of Giessen and offered to volksmarchers able to participate on an American workday. From Giessen, use B3 north to Marburg to connect with B62 and B454 to Stadtallendorf. Watch signs for a secondary road to Hatzbach. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 5 toward Hannover. At the Gambacher Kreuz interchange (11), connect with A45 toward Dortmund, then pick up A485 toward Marburg at the Gießener Südkreuz interchange. Continue onto B3 and B62, then exit toward Rauschenberg and follow minor roads to Hatzbach and the start.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Am Ziegelgarten 7 Thursday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 12 and 20 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, fields and woods Award: None.

Friday, May 26

Sinsheim (74889) — This Friday and Saturday event is roughly between Heidelberg and Heilbronn. Expect a drive of about 1 hour 20 minutes from Stuttgart. Besides the famous Auto & Technik Museum (https://sinsheim.technik-museum.de/en/), you will also find the Sinsheimer Fohlenmarkt fest and horse show in the city itself or nearby. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with Autobahn 81 toward Heilbronn. At Kreuz Weinsberg (9) interchange, connect with A6 toward Mannheim, then exit at Dietmar-Hopp-Straße/Kraichgau to follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Elsenzhalle at Wiesentalweg 12 Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m. to noon (6, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: From previous events.

Weekend of May 27-28

Dudweiler (66125) — This event, with its variety of trails, is northeast of Saarbrücken and easily reachable from the KMC. The event offers the club’s first 50-km trail as well as a 42-km marathon for challenge-seekers. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 8 and 623 toward Saarbrücken and exit at St. Ingbert-West (5). Follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Am Markt 115 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (16 and 21 km), 7-9 a.m. (42 km), and 7-8 a.m. (50 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (16 and 21 km), and 7-9 a.m. (42 km) Trails: Unknown Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon trails).

Goetzenbruck, France (F-57620) — This event is south of Zweibrücken and Bitche. The drive from the KMC will be a little more than an hour but should be scenic. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Contwig (34) in the direction of Bitche. Continue on a secondary road to the border to connect with D35A in France, heading south toward Bitche. Continue south on D620 and D37 through Gretzenbruck to the start at Goetzenbruck.

Start: Complexe sportif at 110 rue d’Ingwiller Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Hesperange, Luxembourg (L-5940) — This event is located in a southern suburb of Luxembourg City and may be reached in less than an hour from Bitburg and about 90 minutes from the KMC. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 west to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue west toward Luxembourg City on Autoroute A1/E44. At the Croix de Gasperich interchange, take A3 briefly toward Luxembourg City and exit at Hesperange/Luxembourg-Gasperich. Use CR231 to reach the start at Hesperange. From the KMC, take Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 8 to Saarlouis, Merzig, Perl and the border. Cross the Mosel River into Luxembourg and continue on A13 to the Frisange exit (10). Pick up N3 north toward Thionville. At the outskirts of Hesperange, turn off onto CR157 and follow it through Fentange to reach Hesperange.

Start: Centre Sportif Holleschbierg at Rue du Stade 2000 Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km); 10 a.m. group start for stroller-friendly “Yuppi Walk” (5 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Kirchen-Freusburg (57548) — Enjoy the scenic area southwest of Siegen at this event. Freusburg is marketed as “am Fuße des Westerwaldes,” or “at the foot of the Westerwald” area. Children will receive a free drink. Maps indicate a castle at Freusburg, a town of interest for tourists. Expect a 1-hour 45-minute drive from Wiesbaden using Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Koblenz. Near Limburg, take the B49/B54 exit toward Siegen and continue on B54 to Langendernbach. Connect with secondary roads passing through Langenhahn, Nister, Kausen and Kirchen to reach the start at Freusburg. From Giessen, use Autobahn 45 toward Siegen and exit at Wilnsdorf (23). Follow a secondary road to Neunkirchen and Betzdorf, then B62 to Kirchen and Freusburg.

Start: Bürgerhaus Freusburg on Siegtalstraße; parking is at Industriestraße 4 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Hilly trails, woods Award: None Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.

Longuich (54340) — This event, located on the Mosel River northeast of Trier, should easily be reached from the KMC (60 minutes), Baumholder (45 minutes) and Bitburg (35 minutes). From Baumholder, make your way to Freisen to pick up Autobahns 62 and 1 toward Trier. At Dreieck Moseltal (130), follow signs for A602 toward Longuich to pick up local roads to Longuich and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 toward Trier, and at Dreieck Moseltal (130) follow signs for A602 toward Longuich to use local roads to Longuich. From Bitburg, use B51 south toward Trier and connect with A64 toward Koblenz. Continue onto B52 and A602 toward Koblenz, then take the exit toward Fell/Longuich to use local roads to the start.

Start: Bürgerhaus Alte Schule at Maximinstraße 18 Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (16 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (16 km) Trails: Unknown but expect somewhat hilly, woods Award: None.

Oberwiesen (67294) — This volksmarch is located roughly midway between Bad Kreuznach and Sembach. From Wiesbaden, take Autobahns 643 toward Mainz, 60 toward Darmstadt, and 63 toward Kaiserslautern. Take the Erbes-Büdesheim exit (9) and follow minor roads through Erbes-Büdesheim and Offenheim to the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim and 63 toward Mainz. Exit at Erbes-Büdesheim (9) and follow roads through that town and Offenheim to reach Oberwiesen.

Start: Gemeindehalle Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, fields and woods Award: Fleece blanket.

Schirrhein, France (F-67240) — This Saturday volksmarch is midway between the pottery town of Soufflenheim and Haguenau where the Cora supermarket offers a wide variety of cheeses and wines. KMC drivers can expect to be on the road at least 90 minutes getting to this walk. From Kaiserslautern, take Trippstadter Straße south past the Technical University to connect with B48 and B10 to Annweiler and Landau. Take Autobahn 65 toward Karlsruhe. Exit at Kandel-Süd (22) to use B9 south to the border, and continue on French Autoroute A35 to the Rountzenheim exit (55). Follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue de la Forêt Saturday: 2-8 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, May 31

Waremme, Belgium (B-4300) — This midweek event is west-northwest of Liège and about a 90-minute drive from Bitburg. The drive will take you past Liège so the opportunity for an overnight stay may be tempting if you get the time off from work. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. Take the Waremme exit (29) to use N69 and N752 to the start at Waremme.

Start: Salle Aux Erables on Avenue des Erables Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (4, 8 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Weekend of June 3-4

Beaufort, Luxembourg (L-6312) — This event, held on Saturday and Whit Monday, is southwest of Bitburg and just a few kilometers from the German border. The drive from the KMC is about 1 hour 45 minutes; from Bitburg it’s a little less than 40 minutes. The town is home to a historic castle built in the mid-1600s. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 to Trier, and 602 and 64 toward the Luxembourg border. Exit at Trier (3) to pick up B51 to Newel. Connect with a minor road (L42) and B418 to skirt the border and Sauer River to Echternacherbrück. Cross the border into Luxembourg and pick up N10 to Dillingen. Take CR364 the rest of the way to Beaufort. From the Bitburg and Spangdahlem areas, use B50 and B257/E29 to head south toward the Luxembourg border. Cross over at Echternach and continue on using N10 through Laufenwehr to D364 which leads to the start at Beaufort.

Start: Kummelsbau Saturday and Monday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (22 km) Trail: 6-km trail is stroller-friendly; otherwise, unknown Award: None.

Bingen-Kempten (55411) — Easily reached via autobahn, the Bingen-Kempten event offers a scenic view of the Rhine river. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 toward Mainz and 60 toward Bingen, then exit at Bingen-Gaulsheim (14), and follow a secondary road with IVV signs to the start.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle on Seppel Loos Straße next to the fire station Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Somewhat hilly, mostly fields with some woods Award: None.

Hunting, France (F-57480) — This event is about a 90-minute drive from Kaiserslautern and is northeast of Thionville. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 past Saarbrücken, Saarlouis and Merzig. Exit at Perl (2) to use B419 south toward the border and Thionville. Cross into France to use D654, and D153J to reach Hunting. IVV signs will lead to the start.

Start: Foyer Socioculturel (stadium) on Rue St Fiacre Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Limburg an der Lahn (65549) — This event, featuring a 42-km marathon, is located in Limburg proper. Walking credit is available from two organizations — the IVV and EVG. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 3 toward Köln and exit at Limburg-Nord (42). Cross the Lahnbrücke bridge and turn right at the second street. IVV signs will be posted.

Start: Markthalle on Ste.-Foy-Straße Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (7 km), 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (14 km), 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km) and 6:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (7 km), 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (14 km), 6:30 a.m. to noon (21 km), and 6:30-7:30 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Hilly, woods Award: Certificate and/or patch.

Mance, France (F-54150) — This event is southwest of Thionville with a drive of a little under two hours from the KMC and 90 minutes from the Bitburg and Spangdahlem area. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken toward the border, continuing toward Metz as it becomes A320/E50 in France. Connect with the A4 toll road to pass St. Avold with its beautiful American Military Cemetery and skirt Metz to the north. Take the Saint Maire exit (34) toward Sainte-Marie-aux-Chênes and continue on D181A, D337, D137, D346 and D146 to Mance. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus, and connect with Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Cross the border and continue on A1/E44 to the south of Luxembourg City, then pick up A3/E25 at the Croix de Gasperich interchange. Head south toward Metz, cross into France using A31/E25, and take the Bétange exit (42) toward Bétange. Follow D13, D57, D139, D906 and D146 to Mance and the start.

Start: Préau de l’école on rue de la Capitaine Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Soucht, France (F-57960) — This French volksmarching event is south of Zweibrücken. The drive from the KMC should be scenic but long. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south to the border where it becomes D35A in France. Connect with D37 near Bitche to follow it through Lemberg and Goetzenbruck. Take a minor road through Meisenthal to reach Soucht.

Start: Salle polyvalente at 23, rue de Montbronn Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wustweiler (66557) — This Sunday-Monday event is southwest of Baumholder and west of Kaiserslautern in the Saarland area. Expect about a 45-minute drive from both Kaiserslautern and Baumholder. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 8 and 1 toward Trier and exit at Illingen (142). Follow secondary roads to the start at Wustweiler. From Baumholder, use Autobahn 62 toward Trier. Connect with Autobahn 1 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Eppelborn (141). Take secondary roads through Dirmingen to Wustweiler.

Start: Seelbachhalle on Lebacher Straße Sunday and Monday: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) Trails: Unknown Award: None.

Monday, June 5

Flétrange, France (57690) — This Monday walk is southwest of St. Avold. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32 once the border has been crossed. Continue toward Metz as the autobahn turns into A4, and exit at Carling (39) to pick up D633 through St. Avold. Connect with D603 and D910 toward Falquemont. Take the Flétrange exit onto Route de Strasbourg and follow IVV signs to the start.

Start: Complexe Sportif on Rue du Chêne Monday: 7 a.m. to noon (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown, expect wooded areas Award: None.

Lemestroff, France (F-57970) — This Whit Monday event is east of Thionville. Wanderers from the KMC will spend 90 minutes on the road to reach this walk. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 8 to Saarlouis and Merzig, and exit at Merzig (6). Pick up minor roads past Nackberg to the French border, then continue on D855 through Rémeling to Kerling-lès-Sierck. Connect with D61 south to reach Lemestroff.

Start: Chapiteau at place des fêtes Monday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10, 15 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, June 7

Ölbronn-Dürrn (75248) — This midweek walk is northeast of Pforzheim and about a 50-minute drive northwest of Stuttgart. Wanderers from the KMC looking for different scenery will have a 1-hour 45-minute drive. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city. At the Schattenring roundabout, take the second exit onto Magstadter Straße and continue on secondary roads following Autobahn 8 signs. Use the B295 on-ramp at Leonberg-West to connect with A8 towards Pforzheim. Take the Pforzheim-Nord exit (44) to use B294 toward Maulbronn and a secondary road to the start at Dürnn. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 61 toward Karlsruhe, 6 toward Heilbronn, 5 toward Basel, and 8 toward Stuttgart. Take the Pforzheim-Nord exit (44) to use B294 toward Maulbronn and a minor road to Dürnn.

Start: Vereinsheim at Wiesenstraße 14 Wednesday: 1-5 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: From previous events.

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s another in a series of Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of June 10-11

Allenbach (55758) — Just up the road from Idar-Oberstein and Neubrücke is the event at Allenbach. From Baumholder, take minor roads west to Birkenfeld and connect with B269. Drive north toward Morbach and connect with B422 to Allenbach and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 62 toward Trier. Exit at Birkenfeld (4) and use B41 north toward Birkenfeld and B269 toward Morbach, then B422 to the start at Allenbach.

Start: Gemeindehaus at Hauptstraße 52 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Hilly, mostly woods Award: None.

Allendorf (56370) — Expect a pretty walk in the Naturpark Rhein-Taunus about 40 minutes north-northwest of Wiesbaden. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt and 3 toward Limburg, exit at Bad Camberg (44) and follow a secondary road to Beuerbach, Ketternschwalbach and Panrod. Change roads to head toward Burgschwalbach and Zollhaus and connect with B274 to reach the start.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus at Hauptstraße 67 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, fields and woods Award: From previous events Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit.

Mossautal (64756) — This event is in the beautiful Odenwald southeast of Darmstadt and offers 42- and 33-km trails in addition to the usual distances. Good weather will make this a pleasant trip. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 671, 60 and 67 to Darmstadt, then connect with Autobahn 5 toward Basel. Exit at Heppenheim (31) and take B460 toward Erbach. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 toward Mannheim, then continue southward on A6 at Viernheim. Connect with A659 to Weinheim, then continue onto B38 to Lorzenbach and B460 to the start.

Start: Mossautalhalle at Güttersbacher Straße 4 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 12 and 21 km), 7-11 a.m. (33 km) and 6:30-8:30 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 12 km), 7 a.m. to noon (21 km), 7-10 a.m. (33 km) and 6:30-8 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Very hilly, mostly woods Award: None or beer glass (42 km).

Mürringen, Belgium (B-4760) — This Belgian event is southeast of Bütgenbach and about an hour north-northeast of Bitburg. From the Bitburg and Spangdahlem area, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Exit at Prüm (4) and connect with B410 and B265 north toward Belgium. Continue on B265 until crossing the border at Losheimergraben, then connect with N632 and minor roads to reach Mürringen and the start.

Start: Jaspesch Saal at Am Kirchenhof 5 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (4, 7, 12 and 22 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Pagny-sur-Moselle, France (F-54530) — This walk is southwest of Metz and requires a long, but scenic, drive from the Bitburg area and the KMC (both about 1 hour 45 minutes). From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and pick up Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Once across the border, continue on A1/E44 to Luxembourg City, then A3/E25 south towards Metz. Once in France, continue on A31/E25 past Metz then take exit 30a toward Jouy-aux-Arches. Pick up D657 to Corny-sur-Moselle, then cross the Moselle to connect with D6, D91, and D952 to Pagny-sur-Moselle. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France. Once across the border, continue on A320 and the A4 toll road (with automated collection points) to Metz. Connect with A314 toward Metz/Nancy, then pick up N431 toward Nancy. Pick up D66 at Féy then, after crossing the Moselle, connect with D6, D91, and D952 to reach the start at Pagny-sur-Moselle.

Start: Centre Socio Culturel at 5, rue de la Victoire Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (11 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (17 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wiesviller, France (F-57200) — This walk is south of Saarbrücken and just on the other side of the border. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and toward Zweibrücken. Exit at Einöd (30) to use B423 toward Sarreguemines. After crossing the border, connect with N62 toward Bitche to find a minor road to Wiesviller and the start.

Start: Salle polyvalente on rue des Jardins Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, June 14

As, Limburg, Belgium (B-3665) — This midweek event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Schutterijlokaal Sint-Sebastiaan on Kantonnale Baan Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10, 15 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Nohfelden-Eisen (66625) — This event is just down the road from Neubrücke, making it easily reached from Baumholder and the KMC. Grab your co-workers, family or friends and enjoy this midweek, German-holiday walk. From Baumholder, make your way to Neubrücke to connect with B41 to Nohfelden. Pick up minor roads to Türkismühle, Sötern, Waldbach and Eisen. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and toward Trier. Exit at Nohfelden-Türkismühle (3) and follow IVV signs on minor roads to Eisen and the start.

Start: Gemeindezentrum at Hunsrückstraße 44 Wednesday: 4-7 p.m. (5 and 10 km) Thursday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) and 7-11 a.m. (32 km) Trails: Unknown, expect hills and wooded areas Award: None.

Schwaigern (74193) — This Wednesday and Thursday walk is west of Heilbronn and slightly more than an hour’s drive north from Stuttgart. Thursday is a German holiday (Corpus Christi) so traffic should be lighter than usual. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with Autobahn 81 toward Heilbronn. Take the Mundelsheiim exit (13) to use a minor road to Gemmrigheim to briefly use B27 again. Continue using secondary roads through Meimsheim and Neipperg to reach Schwaigern.

Start: Horst-Haug-Halle at Falltorstr. 14 Wednesday: 4-7 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and Thursday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect hilly and fields Award: None.

Thursday, June 15

Dillenburg-Manderbach (35685) — Giessen is closest to this Corpus Christi holiday event that is located to its northwest. The drive from Wiesbaden is a little less than 90 minutes. From Giessen, take Autobahn 45 northwest to Dillenburg to connect with B253 and a secondary road to reach the start. From Wiesbaden, take Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt, 5 toward Hannover, and 45 toward Giessen. Exit at Dillenburg (25) and follow IVV signs to the start at Manderbach.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus on Am Breiten Weg Thursday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Very hilly, woods Award: None.

Weekend of June 17-18

Ehlenz/Südeifel (54636) — With its location just 15 minutes up the road from Bitburg, the event can almost be considered a hometown walk. At 90 minutes, it’s not a bad drive from the KMC, too. From Baumholder, use Autobahns 62, 1 and 60 toward Trier and Wittlich, take the Bitburg exit (6) and use minor roads through Bickendorf to reach Ehlenz. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 62 and 60 toward Trier, Koblenz and Spangdahlem. Exit at Bitburg (6) and use minor roads through Bickendorf to the start at Ehlenz. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B50 and B257 to connect briefly with B51 toward Aachen/A60, then exit onto the L5 road toward Rittersdorf/Prüm. Continue on these secondary roads through Ließem to reach the start at Ehlenz.

Start: Gemeindehaus at Schulstraße 1 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trails: Hilly, fields and woods Award: None.

Forbach, France (F-57600) — This French event is found southwest of Saarbrücken and just across the border. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken. Continue on it as it becomes A32 in France and exit at Forbach Est/Stiring-Wendel (exit 45). Follow signs through a roundabout and local roads until reaching the start.

Start: Foyer du Creutzberg at Place de l’/Eglise Sunday: 7 a.m. to noon (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Gengenbach (77723) — This Sunday event is southeast of Strasbourg, France, and a drive of about 1 hour 45 minutes from Stuttgart. If any of Stuttgart’s Canadian volksmarchers want to feel nostalgic, just a half-hour away is Lahr, where a long-closed Canadian Forces Base had been located. From Stuttgart, use B14 to connect with Autobahns 831, 81, and 8 toward Heilbronn/Karlsruhe. Connect with A5 toward Karlsruhe, then take the Offenburg exit (55) to use B33a and B33 to Gengenbach.

Start: Kinzigtalhalle at Brambachstr. 1 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Hosingen, Luxembourg (L-9809) — This walk is about an hour’s drive west-northwest of Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B50 west to the border. At the town of Roth an der Our, turn off on N17 (Rue de la Frontière, then Rue de la Gare) to cross the Our river into Luxembourg. Continue on N17 to N10, then head north to Bivels. Continue on N10 to pick up CR320 at Stolzembourg. Follow CR320 and CR322 to Schinkert, then use N7 north to the start at Parc Hosingen.

Start: Centre Culturel at 9, op der Héi Saturday and Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 6:30 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Riedseltz, France (F-67160) — This event, offering a marathon trail, is southeast of Pirmasens and likely a long but scenic drive. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 62 toward Saarbrücken and Pirmasens (or, alternately, B270 south). Exit at Pirmasens (15) to take B10 and B427 to Bad Bergzabern. Pick up B38 and head south to the border where it becomes D263 in France and, after a short drive, you’ll reach the start at Riedseltz.

Start: Salle des Fêtes on rue Neuve (near the stadium) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) and 6-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Patch and certificate (marathon).

Thimister-Clermont, Belgium (B-4890) — This Belgian walk, located about 113 km north-northwest of Bitburg and due east of Liège, is about a 70-minute drive from the Bitburg and Spangdahlem area. From Bitburg, head north on B51 to Autobahn 60, taking that northwest to the border. Cross into Belgium and continue on A27/E42 to Battice (itself worth exploring), then head east on N3 and connect with a minor road to Thimister-Clermont and the start.

Start: Salle Royale Saint-Gilles at Froidthier 3 Saturday: Noon to 5 p.m. (4, 7 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of June 24-25

Audun-le-Tiche, France (F-57390) — This Sunday walk is northwest of Thionville and southwest of Luxembourg City. Expect a 75-minute drive from the Bitburg/Spangdahlem area and a drive of a little less than two hours from the KMC. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to drive to Waldhof and connect with A7 toward Metz, A1 and A6 to skirt Luxembourg City to the south, and A4 toward Esch-sur-Alzette. Continue on A13 and A4 to pick up N31 to Alzette and the French border, and D16 to the start at Audun-le-Tiche. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 toward Trier, and 602 to the Trier-Ehrang exit (2). Use B52 to connect with A64 toward Luxembourg City. Once across the border, continue on A1/E44 to skirt the city to the south, connecting with A1, A6, and A4 southwest to Exch-sur-Alzette. Continue onto A13, A4, and N31 to Alzette and the border, then D16 to the start.

Start: Carreau Saint Michel on Rue St Michel Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 10 and 15 km) and 6-11 a.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Beringen, Luxembourg (L-7590) — This Sunday event, north of Luxembourg City, is about an hour’s drive from the Bitburg area and two hours from Kaiserslautern. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Cross into Luxembourg and connect with N11 to Lauterborn, then pick up D118 to Larochette. Briefly use D119 in order to connect again with D118 to Berschbach, and D123 to Beringen. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 62, 1, and 602 toward Trier, then 64 to the Luxembourg border. Continue across the border on Autoroute A1 to the Potaschbierg exit (13). Connect with secondary roads N1, N14, N11, and N14 to Larochette, then pick up D119 and D118 to Berschbach. Use D123 to the start at Beringen.

Start: Hal Irbicht at 11a, rue Irbicht Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (21 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Kordel (54306) — Wanderers will find this event north of Trier, Germany’s oldest city. From Baumholder, use Autobahns 1 and 602 to Trier. Exit at Trier-Ehrang (2) and use B52 and B422 to Kordel and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6, 62, 1 and 602 to Trier and the Trier-Ehrang exit (2). Connect with B54 and B422 to reach the start. From the Bitburg and Spangdahlem area, head south on B51 to pick up B422 to Kordel

Start: Turnhalle on Friedhofstraße Saturday: 1-6 p.m. (6 and 11 km) and 1-5 p.m. (20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 11 and 20 km) Trail: Expect hilly, woods and fields Award: None.

Staudernheim (55568) — This event, midway between Idar-Oberstein and Bad Kreuznach, has wanderers passing through a 290-meter tunnel. Challenge-seeking participants will find 22- and 42-km trails with a recommendation to carry a flashlight. (I’m not sure why a flashlight is needed with a 5 p.m. trail closing time.) From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 south toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Ludwigshafen. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51) to take B41 toward Idar-Oberstein. Connect with a secondary road at Waldböckelheim that leads to the start at Staudernheim. From the KMC to Staudernheim, take B270 and secondary roads north through Otterbach, Katzweiler, Mehlbach, Niederkirchen, and Ginsweiler. At Odenbach, pick up B420 to Meisenheim, and connect with a secondary road leading to Staudernheim.

Start: Turnhalle at Zum Sportfeld 14 Saturday and Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 22 km) and 6:30-8:30 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Hilly, woods and fields Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Thalexweiler (66822) — This event is southwest of Baumholder and north of Saarbrücken in the Saarland area. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarlouis and Autobahn 1 toward Trier. Exit at Tholey (140), take B269 a short distance to Thalexweiler. From the Baumholder area, use Autobahn 62 toward Trier. Connect with Autobahn 1 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Tholey (140) to use B269 to the start.

Start: Don-Bosco-Halle on Friedhofstraße Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (15 and 20 km) Trails: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 1-2

Chémery-sur-Bar, France (F-08450) — This Sunday event is south-southwest of Sedan in the Ardennes region of France. It’s about a 2-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1 and A6 to drive around Luxembourg City to the south and west. Continue on A6 to the Belgian border, and then on the A4/E25 to pick up E411 near Mon Idée. Exit at Libramont-Chevigny (25) to use N89 to the Belgian-French border. Continue on N58/E46 in France, then connect with N43 at Bazeilles until the Frénois exit (4). Use D764 and D977 south through Chéhéry to reach Chémery-sur-Bar.

Start: Salle Polyvalente on rue Basse Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 7, 11, 15 and 22 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Dudelange, Luxembourg (L-3526) — This event is an hour’s drive from the Bitburg area and an hour and three-quarters from the KMC to the start south of Luxembourg City. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border on Autoroute A13 to connect with A3. Head south toward Metz to exit at Dudelange (3). Pick up secondary roads CR161 and CR160 to Dudelange. This event is about to the start south of Luxembourg City. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 west to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue west on Autoroute A1 and south on A3. Exit at Dudelange (3) to pick up secondary roads CR161 and CR160 to the start.

Start: Centre Sportif Lycée Nic Biever Annexe Alliance on rue Reiteschkopp Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Heimbach/Nahe (55779) — Wanderers will find this enjoyable walk midway between Neubrücke and Baumholder. From Baumholder, use the secondary road leading to Neubrücke. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 62 to the Birkenfeld exit (4), then follow a minor road through Hoppstädten-Weiersbach to Heimbach.

Start: Besenbinderhalle on In der Au Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trails: Hilly, wooded areas Award: None.

Hünningen, Belgium (B-4760) — This Belgian event is southeast of Bütgenbach and about an hour north-northeast of Bitburg. Participants will find a variety of distances offered. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Exit at Prüm (4) and connect with B265 north toward Belgium. B265 skirts the border until Losheimergraben where a secondary road crosses into Belgium and becomes N632. Use N632 and a minor road to reach Hünningen and the start.

Start: Saal Concordia Saturday and Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (4, 6 and 12 km) and 6:30 a.m. to noon (22 and 30 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Certificate.

Offenburg-Elgersweier (77656) — This walk is southeast of Strasbourg, France and about a 1-hour 50-minute drive southwest of Stuttgart. The event location lends itself to a Sunday visit to Strasbourg or, by driving 23 minutes further, a look at the former Canadian Forces Base at Lahr. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city. At the Schattenring roundabout, take the second exit onto Magstadter Straße and continue on secondary roads following Autobahn 8 signs. Use the B295 on-ramp at Leonberg-West to connect with A8 towards Pforzheim. Connect with A5 toward Basel, then exit at Offenburg (55) toward Offenburg, connect with B33a and B33 to the start at Elgersweier.

Start: Festhalle at Hebel Straße 12 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Wednesday, July 5

Bad Dürkheim (67098) — Here’s a midweek event for those in the KMC area who are free to enjoy a walk in the pretty winemaking area of Bad Dürkheim. However, the event is about three-quarters of the way to Mannheim so expect a 45-minute drive. From the KMC, use B37 (often referred to as B40) east directly to the start at Bad Dürkheim.

Start: Weingut Lang und Sohn at Weinstraße Nord 61 Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Once again, a Wednesday volksmarch in the Netherlands may be of interest to wanderers from Bitburg and Spangdahlem. The walk is northwest of Aachen, Germany, and requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg. This is the third of six events held on the first Wednesday of the month. The event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 8-9

Otterberg-Drehenthalerhof (67697) — This event is located just a few kilometers north of Kaiserslautern and west of Sembach. From Baumholder, make your way to Autobahn 62 and head toward Kaiserslautern, connecting with Autobahn 6. Use the Kaiserslautern-West exit (15) to pick up B270 north to Otterbach and Otterberg; from there take a minor road to Drehenthalerhof and the start. From the KMC, take B270 north toward Idar-Oberstein. Connect with secondary roads through Otterbach and Otterberg to pick up the minor road to Drehenthalerhof.

Start: Bürgerhaus at Im Rabental 20 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) Trail: Hilly, woods and fields Award: From previous events.

Grombach (74906) — East of Sinsheim, this event may be reached by Stuttgart’s volksmarchers with a drive of about an hour or so. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with A81 toward Heilbronn. At the Kreuz Weinsberg interchange (9), connect with A6 toward Mannheim, then exit at Bad Rappenau (35) to use B39 and secondary roads to Grombach.

Start: Schlossberghalle at Zum Sportplatz 6 Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 18 km) Trail: Unknown Award: From previous events.

Hombourg-Budange, France (F-57920) — This French volksmarch may be found southeast of Thionville. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken and 620 toward Saarlouis. Exit at Saarlouis-Mitte (3), then use B405 to cross into France. Continue on D918 in France to Hombourg-Budange and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Meix le Tige, Belgium (B-6747) — This Sunday event is southwest of Arlon, and about a 75-minute drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and Autobahn 64 to the border. After crossing into Luxembourg, continue on Autoroutes A1/E29 and A6/E25 to skirt Luxembourg City to the south. Continue on A6 to the border; once in Belgium, use A4/E25 past Arlon’s IKEA store to the Arlon exit (31). Connect with N82 and a minor road to reach the start.

Start: Rue du Monument 2 Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Niederstinzel, France (F-57930) — This French volksmarch, found due south of Saarbrücken, is easily reached by autobahn. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France where it becomes A32. Connect with the A4 toll road toward Strasbourg and use the Sarre-Union exit (43). Take D8 through Sarre-Union and Sarrewerden to connect with D43 that takes you to Niedersteinzel’s start.

Start: Salle des Fêtes des Sapeurs-Pompiers on Rue Principale Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of July 15-16

Ehingen (Donau) (89584) — This walk is southwest of Ulm and about a 90 minute drive southeast from Stuttgart. The host club offers its first marathon to those looking for a challenge. From Stuttgart, use B27 south toward the airport to connect with Autobahn 8 toward Munich. Exit at Kirchheim (57) to pick up B465 through Münsingen to the start at Ehingen.

Start: Firma Robert Bayer GmbH at Max-Planck-Straße 2 Saturday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (6 and 10 km), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (20 km), and 6-9 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown, but expect somewhat hilly and fields Award: From previous events or patch and certificate (marathon).

Eschbach, France (F-67360) — This Sunday event is southeast of Bitche, north of Haguenau, and roughly midway between the two towns. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant time. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue on D35A to connect with D662 toward Philippsbourg, then pick up D1062 to Mertzwiller. From there, use D72 to the start at Eschbach.

Start: Espace Sportif on Rue de la Forêt Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Flacht (65558) — This walk, north of Wiesbaden, brings wanderers to the scenic Limburg area. Consider visiting the interesting town of Limburg if you haven’t done so already. Use Autobahn 3 toward Köln and Limburg. Take the Limburg-Süd exit (43) and B54 in the direction of Diez and Wiesbaden to reach the start at Flacht.

Start: Aartalhalle at Bahnhofstraße 17 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Very hilly, woods Award: None.

Weekend of July 29-30

Schoos, Luxembourg (L-7475) — This Saturday event is slightly less than a 50-minute drive from Bitburg and a 1-hour 50-minute drive from the KMC. Schoos is north of Luxembourg City and west of Trier. A 42-km marathon is offered for those looking for a challenge. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B50 and B257 south to Echternacherbrück and the border. Pick up N11/E29 in Luxembourg to Graulinster, then N14 to Heffingen and connect with CR119 and CR125 to the start at Schoos. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Saarbrücken, 62 and 1 toward Trier, and 602 toward Luxembourg. Exit at Trier-Ehrang (2) to connect with A64/E44 to the Luxembourg border. After crossing, continue on A1/E44 to the Potaschbierg exit (13) and follow N1 and N14 to Graulinster and Heffingen, then take CR119 and CR125 to Schoos.

Start: Centre Culturel at 7, op der Héicht Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km), 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (20 km) and 6-8 a.m. (42 km)) Trail: Unknown Award: Patch and certificate (marathon).

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Simpelveld, Netherlands (NL-6369 TZ) — Here’s the fourth in a series of six Dutch midweek walking events that may be found northwest of Aachen, Germany. It does requires a fair amount of driving (1 hour 45 minutes) from Bitburg, though. As before, the event is under the Koninklijke Wandel Bond Nederland (KWBN) organization but offers IVV credit in addition to that for its own program. The KWBN is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV). From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at the Battice interchange, connect with A3/E40 toward Aachen/Eupen. Cross back into Germany on the A44 then connect with A4 toward Antwerpen/Heerlen at Kreuz Aachen (4). Cross into the Netherlands on A76/E314 and exit at Simpelveld (7), connecting with N281 and a secondary road to the start in Simpelveld.

Start: Brasserie de Driesprong at Kruinweg 3 Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 km) and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 and 15 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 5-6

Niel-bij-As, Belgium (B-3668) — This event is northeast of Genk, and slightly less than a two-hour drive from Bitburg. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 north to pick up Autobahn 60 to the border. After crossing into Belgium, continue on A27/E42 to Herve, then connect with A3/E42/E40 toward Bruxelles. At the Cheratte interchange, take the exit onto A25/E25 toward Maastricht/Visé, then continue on A2/E25 after crossing into the Netherlands. At the Knooppunt Kerensheide interchange, follow signs for A76/E315 toward Antwerpen. Exit at Gent-Oost (32) to use N75 and N730 to the start at As.

Start: Basisschool at Schoolstraat 1 Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (5, 10 and 15 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 and 30 km) Trail: Unknown Award: Sticker.

Weekend of Aug. 12-13

Oupeye, Belgium (B-4860) — This Belgian event is north-northest of Liège, and is about a 1 hour 15 minute drive from Bitburg. The event offers a variety of trail distances, to include a 42-km marathon. The walk’s proximity to Liège provides an opportunity for a weekend of walking and exploring. Start times for each of the trails are approximate and based on a 5 km/hour pace. From Bitburg, use B51 north to connect with Autobahn 60 toward Aachen. Continue on A27/E42 after crossing into Belgium and, at Battice, connect with A3/E40/E42 toward Liège. Exit at Oupeye (35) to pick up N671 to the start at Oupeye.

Start: Hall Omnisport L. Larbuisson at Rue du Roi Albert 175/D Saturday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 9 and 13 km), 6 a.m. to noon (21 and 30 km), and 6-7 a.m. (42 km) Sunday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. (4, 9 and 13 km) and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (21 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Volstroff, France (F-57940) — This Tuesday walk is southeast of Thionville and requires fairly long drives from the Bitburg area (about 90 minutes) and the KMC (about 1 hour 40 minutes). From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus and pick up Autobahn 64 toward Luxembourg. Once across the border, continue on A1/E44 to Luxembourg City, then A3/E25 south towards Metz. In France, continue on A31/E25 to exit 37.2 toward Sarrelouis and connect with D654 and D918 to Volstroff and the start. From the KMC, use Autobahn 6 past Saarbrücken and into France. Once across the border, continue on A320 and the A4 toll road (with automated collection points) toward Metz. Take exit 37 towards Ennery to use D1 to Guénange and D60 to Volstroff.

Start: Salle Arc-en-Ciel on Route de Guénange Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (17 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weiterswiller, France (F-67340) — Another Tuesday event, this one south of Bitche and west of Haguenau. It’ll require a fair amount of driving but there are a number of scenic roads and it should make for a pleasant day. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken and Zweibrücken. Exit at Zweibrücken-Ixheim (33) to take B424 south where it becomes D35A in France. Continue in the direction of Bitche and connect with D620 to end up south of that town. Pick up D37 and follow it through Goetzenbruck to Moselle Bas-Rhin and pick up D12. Take that road through Wimmenau to then use D919 toward Ingwiller. Connect with D656 through Weinbourg to use D56 to the start at Weiterswiller.

Start: Salle polyvalente at 7, route de Weinbourg Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 19-20

Crailsheim (74564) — West of Heilbronn, this event offers a variety of trails, to include a 42-km marathon. Stuttgart’s volksmarchers can expect a 75-minute drive to reach this walk. From Stuttgart, use B27 and B10 past the Porsche Museum to connect with A81 toward Heilbronn. Connect with A6 toward Nürnberg at Kreuz Weinsberg (9), then exit at Kirchberg (45) toward Crailsheim and continue on secondary roads to the start.

Start: Hirtenwiesenhalle at Bürgermeister-Demuth-Allee 2 Saturday and Sunday: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10 km), 5:30 a.m. to noon (21 km), 5:30-11 a.m. (30 km), and 5:30-9 a.m. (42 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Tiefenbach/Hunsrück (55471) — Wanderers should enjoy this walk in the scenic Hunsrück area, and not just because a Saturday-afternoon beer wandering trail is offered. Tiefenbach is due west of Bingen and south of Simmern. The drive from Wiesbaden is about 45 minutes, about an hour from Baumholder, and a little less than 90 minutes from the KMC. From Baumholder, use minor roads northward through Ruschberg, Reichenbach, and Frauenberg to connect with B41 in Bad Kreuznach’s direction. At Simmertal, take B421 north to Gemünden to pick up a minor road to Tiefenbach. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, and 61 toward Koblenz. Take the Rheinböllen exit (45) to connect with B50 toward Simmern, then exit at Riesweiler and use minor roads to reach Tiefenbach. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Rheinböllen (45) and use B50 toward Simmern. Exit at Riesweiler and use a minor road through that town to reach the start at Tiefenbach.

Start: Wildburghalle on Im Gründchen Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) and 4-5:30 p.m. (5 km Bier-Abendwanderung) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 20 km) Trail: Hilly, woods Award: From previous events.

Westhouse, France (F-67230) — This French event is south of Strasbourg and almost directly across the Rhein River from Lahr, Germany. Stuttgart’s volksmarchers should expect to drive almost two hours. Making the long drive worthwhile is the opportunity to enjoy a French volksmarch as well as the nostalgia of a visit to the long-closed Canadian Forces Base at Lahr. From Stuttgart, use B14 to connect with Autobahns 831, 81, and 8 toward Heilbronn/Karlsruhe. Connect with A5 toward Karlsruhe, then take the Offenburg exit (55) toward Strasbourg using a minor road. Cross the river into France to use N353 and D1083 south to Benfeld, then D206 to Westhouse and the start.

Start: Salle Polyvalente on rue du Stade Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (10 and 20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 19-20

Kayl, Luxembourg (L-3674) — This event is south-southwest of Luxembourg City with a drive of about 90 minutes from the KMC, and about an hour from Bitburg. A geocaching activity will be offered on the trail. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 and 8 toward Saarbrücken, Saarlouis, Merzig and Perl. Continue across the border on Autoroute A13 west to the Kayl exit (7), then take CR165 to reach Kayl. From Bitburg and Spangdahlem, use B51 south to Neuhaus. Take Autobahn 64 to cross the Luxembourg border, then continue on Autoroutes 1 to the southern edge of Luxembourg City, 3 south to Bettembourg, and 13 west to the Kayl exit (7). Pick up CR165 to Kayl and the start.

Start: Verainshaus um Widdem at 2, rue de l’Hotel de Ville Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 and 12 km) and 7 a.m. to noon (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Weekend of Aug. 26-27

Lambsborn (66894) — This walk is just down the road from Landstuhl. Trails were exceptionally well marked; parking is not near the start. From the KMC, take Autobahn 6 toward Saarbrücken and exit at Bruchmühlbach-Miesau (11). Briefly use a secondary road toward Bruchmühlbach to connect with a minor road leading to Lambsborn.

Start: Dorfgemeinschaftshaus at Am Fehrborn 20 Saturday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6, 10, 15 and 21 km) Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6, 10, 15 and 21 km) Trail: Fairly hilly, mostly woods with some fields Award: None.

Mainz-Gonsenheim (55124) — This walk, with trails requiring attention to the color markings, is easily reached via autobahn and is just north of Mainz. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 643 to cross the Schiersteiner Bridge and exit at Mainz-Gonsenheim. Follow IVV signs or tape leading to the start. Start: Karl-Geib-Haus at Kapellenstraße 44 Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6 km), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (10 km), and 8 a.m. to noon (15 km) Trail: Flat, mostly stroller-friendly trails, woods. Award: None.

Bad Dürrheim-Öfingen (78073) — This event is south-southwest of Stuttgart and due east of Freiburg, making it about a 75-minute drive for Stuttgart’s wanderers. From Stuttgart, use B14 to head west out of the city, passing the University of Stuttgart at Vaihingen as it connects to Autobahn 831. Continue onto A81 through Böblingen, then exit at Tuningen (36) to pick up B523 and minor roads to the start at Öfingen.

Start: Osterberghalle at Unterzaunstraße 25 Saturday: Noon-4 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10 km) and 7-11 a.m. (20 km) Trail: Unknown Award: None.

Questions? Send email to volksmarch@gmail.com.