The bi-weekly Volksmarching feature is submitted by community volunteer Donald Seltzer.

The postal code is included in the listings for readers using navigation devices. Autobahn exit numbers are added for those without such devices.

Many thanks to Spangdahlem volksmarchers Pat and Cheryl Patterson, Ramstein’s Lew Harrison and Johnette Scott, and Wiesbaden’s James Meredith for providing the event brochures that help make this feature possible.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24

Ramstein-Miesenbach (66877) — The Ramstein Roadrunners club plays host to their annual Thanksgiving Day volksmarch. Wanderers will find the event to bea friendly and relaxing family activity. Consider making reservations at 06371-472824 to enjoy the amazing Thanksgiving buffet at the Officers’ Club on Ramstein Air Base. Spend a night or two in guest lodging — contact Central Reservations at 06371-454920 to find out if Space-A rooms are available.

DIRECTIONS: From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643, 60, 63 and 6 and the Landstuhl/Air Base exit (13), then follow IVV signs to reach the town of Ramstein-Miesenbach.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle at Am Kiefernkopf 22, Thursday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10k)

Trail: Slightly hilly, fields and forests

Award: Beer glass.

Weekend of Nov. 26-27

Ketsch (68775) — This Sunday event is roughly midway between Speyer and Heidelberg — both cities worth a visit themselves — and about an hour’s drive from Wiesbaden.

DIRECTIONS: From Wiesbaden, take Mainzer Straße to Autobahn 671, 60, and 67 toward Darmstadt. Continue on A6 south toward Basel, then exit at Mannheim/ Schwetzingen (28) in the direction of Mannheim-Rheinau. Connect with B36 and exit toward Ketsch to use secondary roads to the start.



Start: Rheinhalle on Im Bruch, Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10k)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Spabrücken (55595) — This event, in the Naturpark Soonwald-Nahe, is northwest of Bad Kreuznach and southwest of Bingen, and should be easily reached.

DIRECTIONS:From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 and 61 past Bingen, then exit at Waldlaubersheim (47). Follow a minor road through Schweppenhausen and Schöneberg to reach the start at Spabrücken.

Start: Soonwaldhalle, Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10k)

Trail: Hilly, fields and woods

Award: None.

Weekend of Dec. 3-4

Grolsheim (55459) — This Sunday only walk is just south of Bingen.

DIRECTIONS: From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 and 60 toward Bingen, take the St. Goar exit to connect with B9, and then theGensingen exit to pick up B50. From there, head south toward Bad Kreuznach and follow IVV signs to the start. From the KMC, use Autobahns 6 toward Mannheim, 63 toward Mainz, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51) and follow B41 to Gensingen, and B50 to Grolsheim and the start.

Start: Nahelandhalle at Aspisheimer Weg 32 Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5, 10 and 15k)

Trails: Mostly flat through fields, local neighborhoods and some woods

Award: From previous events.

Weekend of Dec. 10-11

Bockenau (55595) — This event is due west of Bad Kreuznach on the yearround, permanent Hunsrück trail system. The trails will take wanderers to the town’s Christmas market.

DIRECTIONS: From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 toward Alzey. Exit at Bad Kreuznach (51)and follow B41 toward Kirn. Pick up a secondary road at Waldböckelheim to head northwest to Bockenau.

Start: Bockenauer-Schweiz-Halle on Waldböckelheimer Straße Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10k)

Trail: Fairly hilly, woods

Award: None.

Metz, France (57050) — Although cancelled last year in the wake of the Paris attacks, this hugely-popular Saturday-only evening walk is back and once again offers a tour of this historic city with many of its monuments and buildings illuminated. Wanderers will find the trail passes through a Christmas market. Go early to avoid crowds or later to enjoy the lights; dress warmly regardless. This event is well worth the time to reach it.

DIRECTIONS: West of Saarbrücken, this walk is easily reached via autobahn. From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643,60, and 63 to Kaiserslautern, then connectwith A6 toward Saarbrücken. Cross into France and continue on A4/E50toward Metz. Once near Metz, follow signs toward Stade Saint-Symphorien and watch carefully for Metz Illuminée directional signs.

Start: Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (10k) Trail: Flat, city streets

Award: None

Notes: The highway between Germany’s border and Metz is a toll road with automated collection stations. A German Esso station is located at a rest stop on the eastbound side (direction Kaiserslautern/Mannheim) of A6 near Homburg/Saar (just past exit 9).