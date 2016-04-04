Interested in volksmarching but not sure how things work? Send an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Getting Started HU.”

Interested in volksmarching but not sure how things work? Send an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with the subject “Getting Started HU.” The postal code is included in the listings for readers using navigation devices. Autobahn exit numbers are added for those without such devices.

The complete, unedited version of the monthly volksmarching feature is available in its original Word document format by sending an email message to volksmarch@gmail.com with “Subscribe HU” in the subject line.

Weekend of Oct. 15-16

Aarbergen-Daisbach (65326)

This event is in the Naturpark Rhein- Taunus south of Limburg. Wanderers can enjoy the fall colors while completing one of a variety of trails, to include a 42k marathon for challenge-seekers. Additionally, four Geocaching trails are available.

From Wiesbaden, use Autobahn 3 toward Limburg and exit at Bad Camberg (44). Follow secondary roads through the towns of Beuerbach, Ketternschwalbach and Panrod to reach the start in Daisbach.

Start: Haus der Vereine at Schulstraße 8 (parking at Am Volpertsberg 2) Saturday andSunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (6k), 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (11k), 7 a.m. to noon (20k), 7 to 11 a.m. (25k), 7 to 10 a.m. (31k) and 7 to 9 a.m. (42k); 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Geocaching 5k), 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Geocaching 12k), 8 a.m. to noon (Geocaching 20k) and 8 to 10 a.m. (Geocaching 30k)

Trail: Very hilly, woods

Award: None or patch and certificate (marathon).

Weekend of Oct. 29-30

Winningen an der Mosel (56333)

Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday — and enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

This event is listed for its challenges in the Koblenz area along the picturesque Mosel river. Participants will find, in addition to the usual distances, trails of 42kand 50k, plus a 25k cycling route.

From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 toward Bingen and 61 north toward Koblenz, then exit at Koblenz-Metternich (38). Follow IVV signs on secondary roads to the start in Winningen.

Start: August-Horch-Halle at intersection of Uhlenweg and Marktstraße (Uhlenweg 2) Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (5, 10 and 20k, plus cycling), 7 to 9 a.m. (42k) and 7 to 8 a.m. (50k)

Trail: Very hilly, woods

Award: From previous events (shorter trails) or patch and certificate (marathon trails).

Weekend of Nov. 5-6

Monreal (56729)

This event is west of Koblenz and within reach of the more adventurous wanderers from Wiesbaden (less than 90 minutes).

From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643 toward Mainz, 60 toward Bingen, and 61 toward Koblenz. Exit at Mendig (34) and use secondary roads, to include B262 and B258, past Mayen to reach Monreal.

Start: Sportheim/Sportplatz Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to noon (5, 10 and 20k)

Trails: Expect hilly trails in wooded areas

Award: None.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24

Ramstein-Miesenbach (66877)

The Ramstein Roadrunners club hosts their annual to their annual Thanksgiving Day volksmarch. Wanderers will find the event to be a friendly and relaxing family activity. Ask about becoming a club member — information is available at the start hall. Consider making reservations at 06371-472824 to enjoy the amazing Thanksgiving buffet at the Officers’ Club on Ramstein Air Base. Spend a night or two in guest lodging — contact Central Reservations at 06371-454920to find out if rooms are available.

From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 643, 60, 63 and 6 and the Landstuhl/Air Base exit (13), then follow IVV signs to reach the town of Ramstein-Miesenbach.

Start: Mehrzweckhalle at Am Kiefernkopf 22 Thursday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (5 and 10k)

Trail:Slightly hilly, fields and forests

Award: Beer glass.

Weekend of Nov. 26-27

Ketsch (68775)

This Sunday event is roughly midway between Speyer and Heidelberg — both cities worth a visit themselves — about an hour from Wiesbaden.

Take Mainzer Straße to Autobahn 671, 60, and 67 toward Darmstadt. Continue on A6 south toward Basel, then exit at Mannheim/Schwetzingen (28) in the direction of Mannheim-Rheinau. Connect with B36 and exit toward Ketsch to use secondary roads to the start.

Start: Rheinhalle on Im Bruch Sunday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10k)

Trail: Unknown

Award: None.

Weekend of Nov. 26-27

Neustadt (Hessen) (35279)

This Sunday walk is northeast of Giessen about a 90-minute drive from Wiesbaden. Nikolaus, the German version of Santa, will visit the start hall after 11 a.m.

From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 66 toward Frankfurt, 5 toward Hannover, 45 toward Giessen, and 485 toward Marburg. From the end of A485, continue on B3 past Marburg to connect with B62 to Kirchhain and B454 to Neustadt and the start.

Start: Haus der Begegnung at Querallee 11-13 Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 11k)

Trail: Hilly, mostly woods

Award: None

Note: In addition to earning the usual DVV/IVV credit, the walk also offers EVG-D credit. The Europäischen Volkssport-Gemeinschaft Deutschland (EVG-D) organization is similar to the German Volkssport Association (DVV).

Weekend of Nov. 26-27

Spabrücken (55595)

This event, in the Naturpark Soonwald-Nahe, is northwest of Bad Kreuznach and southwest of Bingen, and should be easily reached.



From Wiesbaden, use Autobahns 60 and 61 past Bingen, then exit at Waldlaubersheim (47). Follow a minor road through Schweppenhausen and Schöneberg to reach the start at Spabrücken.

Start: Soonwaldhalle Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 and 10k)

Trail: Hilly, fields and woods

Award: None.