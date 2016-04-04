Driving in winter weather — snow, ice, wet and cold — creates a great challenge for vehicles and drivers. What makes the difference between an ordinary driver and a good one? An ordinary driver reacts to the road situations. A good driver anticipates crises and avoids them.

The following tips are recommended while driving in winter weather.

• Buckle up before you start driving. Keep your seat belt fastened at all times.

• Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal travel conditions. Driving at reduced speeds is the best precautionary measure against any misfortune while driving on slippery roads.

• “Black ice” is invisible; it will make a road look like shiny new asphalt.

• Do not use cruise control. Winter driving requires you to be in full control at all times.

• Allow for extra traveling time or even consider delaying a trip if the weather is inclement.

• Lengthen your following distance behind the vehicle ahead of you. Stopping distance on an icy road is double that of stopping on a dry one. For example, the length of roadway a driver will need to stop increases from around 45 meters (140 ft) at the speed of 60 km/h, to 80 meters (over 260 ft) on an icy road surface.

• Steer with smooth and precise movements. Changing lanes too quickly and jerky steering while braking or accelerating can cause skidding.

• Be aware and slow down when you see a sign warning that you are approaching a bridge. Bridges are likely to be icy even when there is no ice on the other road surface, because bridges over open air cool down faster than roads which tend to be insulated somewhat by solid ground.

• Consider getting off the road before getting stranded if the weather is worsening.

• Be patient and pass other cars only when it is safe to do so.

• German law requires that vehicles have “adequate tires” for winter driving. This means vehicles must have snow tires mounted or all-season tires with an M/S label or a snowflake label are acceptable.

• When you plan to travel to other European countries, check the internet for their requirement; not all European countries have the same laws.