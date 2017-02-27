Take pledge during Military Saves Week

Representatives with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Financial Readiness Program in partnership with Community Bank and Andrew’s Federal Credit Union are spreading the savings message, to help people build wealth, and not debt at promotional events throughout the community. Soldiers, family members and civilians can take the saver pledge at one of the Military Saves Weeks events Feb. 27 through March 4 and get access to free services and resources, plus tips on how to make saving money automatic. Check out the list of dates, times and locations below:

Military Saves Week Events

Feb. 28:

Take the Saver Pledge at the Welcome Center on Clay Kaserne from 10 a.m. to noon

March 1:

Take the Saver Pledge at the Post Office on Clay Kaserne from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

or at the Commissary from 4 to 6 p.m.

March 2:

Take the Saver Pledge at the Strong Europe Café Dining Facility from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.;

at the Wiesbaden High School from noon to 1:45 p.m.;

or at the Commissary from 4 to 6 p.m.

March 3:

Take the Saver Pledge at the Army Emergency Relief 5k Fun Run starting at the Fitness Center from 6:30 to 8 a.m.;

at the Post Office on Clay Kaserne from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.;

or at the Main Exchange on Hainerberg from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 4: