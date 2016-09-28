‘TasteTival’, various dates through Nov. 1

Enjoy a series of gourmet food and wine events during the ‘TasteTival’ in Mainz through Nov. 1 at the following locations and dates. For more information go to mainz.de.

Oct. 1 – Hyatt Regency Mainz, Culinary JamSession

Oct. 7 and 8 – Restaurant BassenheimerHof, Rheinhessen Tuscany

Oct. 16 – Geberts wine bars, a lunch full of Burgundian

Oct. 22 – Atium Hotel, Diamond Night – Great Wine and Gastronomy Party

Oct. 30 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 1

Nov. 1 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 2