‘TasteTival’, various dates through Nov. 1
Enjoy a series of gourmet food and wine events during the ‘TasteTival’ in Mainz through Nov. 1 at the following locations and dates. For more information go to mainz.de.
- Oct. 1 – Hyatt Regency Mainz, Culinary JamSession
- Oct. 7 and 8 – Restaurant BassenheimerHof, Rheinhessen Tuscany
- Oct. 16 – Geberts wine bars, a lunch full of Burgundian
- Oct. 22 – Atium Hotel, Diamond Night – Great Wine and Gastronomy Party
- Oct. 30 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 1
- Nov. 1 – TasteTival Rheinhessen Tour 2