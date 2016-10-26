The Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center will have closures of various sections of the facility over the course of the next few weeks, in support of special events and renovations. They are:

Basketball courts will be closed Oct. 27 to 30 in support of the Fall Bazaar.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 18, a portion of the floor of the cardio area will closed, as part of residual repairs from this summer’s floor replacement. During this time, the equipment in that location, primarily treadmills and ellipticals, will be available for use on the main gym floor, around the basketball court. The only exception is Nov. 11, when the floor will close at 3 p.m. in support of the Harlem Globetrotters’ evening performance.

The basketball court, male and female locker rooms and racquetball court at the Fitness Center will close at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 in support of the Harlem Globetrotters’ performance that evening.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.