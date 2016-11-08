Due to a technical malfunction, the pedestrian gate on Weber Strasse nearest the Main ACP on Clay Kaserne is temporarily out of order. USAG Wiesbaden DES is working diligently to get the necessary repairs completed in a timely manner. The expected time of repair is approximately 2 weeks. Until repairs are made, we recommend the public use the pedestrian gate located nearest the Domäne by the intersection of Weber Strasse and Heer Strasse. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.