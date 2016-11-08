Due to a technical malfunction, the pedestrian gate on Weber Strasse nearest the Main ACP on Clay Kaserne is temporarily out of order. USAG Wiesbaden DES is working diligently to get the necessary repairs completed in a timely manner. The expected time of repair is approximately 2 weeks. Until repairs are made, we recommend the public use the pedestrian gate located nearest the Domäne by the intersection of Weber Strasse and Heer Strasse. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
SEARCH THE SITE
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonNov 5 - 11, 2016
- Super E10 $2.490↓ $0.013
- Super $2.753↓ $0.009
- Super+ $2.979↓ $0.011
- Diesel $2.739↑ $0.001
Digital edition
View Articles by Category
What people are reading this week:
- Wiesbaden – Taunus Theater
- Halloween Happenings
- Movie Schedule
- A message from the commander: Trick-or-treating
- Get your flu shot: See schedule here
- Registered home-based businesses list for October
- CID seeks information in 2001 Hanau homicide
- Vote now for WMS Red Ribbon Week photo entry
- WAHC opens enrollment to TRICARE Plus beneficiaries
- Get ready! Holiday mailing deadlines approaching